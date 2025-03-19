Where are 20 billion shekels hiding, waiting to help rebuild Israel?

In collaboration with AID Coalition

“I found myself at an event where a Nova survivor was speaking,” recalls Attorney Batel Balaish-Soltnik, a mother of four, a graduate of the prestigious IDF naval officers’ course, the first female skipper in the Israeli Navy, and a high-tech executive.

“She was telling the story of one of Nova’s heroes. As I listened, I suddenly realized she was talking about a member of my own family. At that moment, I got up on stage and embraced her.”

That was the pivotal moment that drove Balaish-Soltnik to join forces with Ora Peled-Nakash and Jonathan Bar Shada in founding AID Coalition and launching their campaign for the World Zionist Congress elections.

“The war truly connected us to the opportunity to help Israeli society,” says Ora Peled-Nakash, a high-tech entrepreneur, CEO, and the first female naval officer in the Israeli Navy.

“We built a bridge that allowed us to provide aid to resilience centers in Ofakim and Sderot, to evacuation centers in Eilat and the Dead Sea, to support cultural programs, activities for children and youth, and to offer emotional assistance to Nova survivors,” she says with emotion. “Our plan is to maintain this connection and translate it into long-term action.”

Anyone who grew up in Israel learned about the World Zionist Congress in history class as the body founded by Herzl in 1897 to advance the Zionist movement. Today, more than a century later, it controls enormous budgets with the potential to impact the lives of Jews around the world.

“The World Zionist Congress is the only democratic body that allows Jews in the United States, including Israelis living there, to influence the distribution of billions of dollars,” explains Balaish-Soltnik. “These funds are allocated to national institutions such as Keren Hayesod, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (JNF), the Settlement Division, the Department for Combating Antisemitism, and The Jewish Agency.”

How is it that, for years, these elections have flown under the radar? Why do so few people even know they have the right to vote? “We were taught that it’s all about political maneuvering and appointments—things that happen behind closed doors and don’t concern us,” explains Peled-Nakash. “But since the war, we’ve come to understand that we cannot afford to ignore spheres of influence where priorities can be reshaped—and that’s exactly where we want to be.”

What happens to $1.5 billion a year?

The World Zionist Congress convenes every four to five years and controls an annual budget of nearly $1.5 billion, which is distributed according to the decisions of the elected representatives.

“This is the only democratic body that allows Jews in the U.S., including Israelis among them, to directly influence the allocation of billions of dollars,” Balaish-Soltnik explains. “The question is—should these funds continue to be funneled into narrow, sectoral interests? Or should they be directed toward what truly matters here and now—rebuilding Israel after the devastating events of October 7? The North, the South, pre-military academies, core education, public education—this is where we believe the money should go.”

According to Ora and Bat-El, the World Zionist Congress currently operates with a lack of transparency.

“It’s important to remember that the national institutions were established before the State of Israel was founded,” says Peled-Nakash. “This means they are not subject to Israeli transparency laws. Through our elected representatives, we aim to improve governance within these institutions, lift the curtain on how things are run—because these are resources that belong to you, to me, to the entire Jewish people.”

Time to act: vote and influence

AID Coalition is a non-partisan slate composed of over 180 Israelis living in the U.S., coming from backgrounds in high-tech, entrepreneurship, business, and social activism.

“These are dedicated individuals who care deeply about Israel and place it at the forefront of their priorities,” says Peled-Nakash.

“The greater our representation within the World Zionist Congress, through the slate we’ve established and our elected representatives, the more our voices will be heard,” Balaish-Soltnik explains. “We will be able to ensure that these budgets are directed—this is the bottom line—toward broad, impactful goals: rebuilding Israel.”

The World Zionist Congress elections opened today, March 10, and will continue for several weeks. Any Jewish person over the age of 18, especially Israelis living in the U.S., is eligible to vote.

“It’s incredibly simple, and it can bring about enormous change,” emphasizes Balaish-Soltnik.

The voting process is entirely digital: voters fill out a registration form, pay a symbolic $5 membership fee to the World Zionist Organization, and cast their vote.

Ora and Bat-El urge the community to take action:

“If you have friends, family members, or acquaintances in the U.S., tell them to vote.”