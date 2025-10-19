Winning propaganda war with patience: inside Sahar TV’s online battle for Israel and Jewish people

For nearly two years, social media creator Sahar TV has been waging what he calls “a propaganda war”—not with anger, but with patience. Speaking with ynet's Alexandra Lukash, Sahar describes how measured conversations, not heated arguments, have helped him change minds about Israel and Jewish identity around the world.

“When I started doing this, my patience was not nearly as high,” Sahar admits with a smile. “But after two years, I realized that patience is the key to winning this propaganda war.”

Sahar TV interview

He says thousands of people from around the world have reached out to him, many confessing they once supported Hamas or attended pro-Palestinian rallies but changed their views after watching how he handled discussions online.

“They didn’t change because of facts,” he explains. “They changed because of the way the conversation was conducted. One side was willing to talk and listen, the other wasn’t.”

What began as a part-time passion has become a full-time mission. “I actually quit my real job about a year ago,” he says. “Now I do this full-time—and it’s amazing to see how the community has grown.”

Sahar describes a network of supporters who alert him whenever someone posts critical videos about him. “They’ll send me clips saying, ‘React to this!’ It’s incredible to see how people unite behind this cause.”

Asked whether he sees himself filling a void left by the Israeli government’s limited online advocacy, Sahar is clear: “I’m not doing this for the government. I’m doing it for the Jewish people—those in Israel and around the world.”

He believes representation matters, especially in countering stereotypes that depict Jews as “white European colonizers.” “When people see a Jew who looks brown, that whole narrative collapses,” he says. “We need diversity in our advocacy—voices like mine, Abraham Hamra, the Traveling Clan—because we show the real face of the Jewish people.”

Sahar warns about online figures like Hamza Saada, who he says “clip farms” conversations to make Israelis look foolish. “If you see someone with a mic and perfect lighting, don’t say ridiculous things,” he cautions. “They’re waiting for one bad sentence to use against us.”

His advice to fellow Israelis and supporters: “Keep emotions in check. Speak with logic and compassion. And when you do bring emotion, make it about real people—about the victims of October 7, about individual stories. That’s how we connect.”

One of his most viral interviews featured Sandra Solomon, a woman who grew up in Ramallah and later denounced Palestinian indoctrination. “At first, I thought she was trolling me,” Sahar recalls. “But after speaking with her, the video exploded. She exposed the ideology being taught to children in Gaza and the West Bank.”

He smiles when asked about arranging future interviews: “People loved her story. It proved how important it is to share the truth directly from those who lived it.”

Sahar believes the emotional dimension of storytelling is Israel’s biggest missing tool. “We’re too logical. The other side knows how to make people feel,” he says. “We have to share the human stories of October 7, the hostages, the survivors. Logic alone won’t win hearts.”

His growing influence comes with a cost. “I’ve received many death threats,” he says calmly. “People tell me they know where I live, that they’ll hurt me or my wife. It’s frightening, but it’s part of the job.”

Still, moments of solidarity keep him going. “During a protest in London, 50 or 60 Christians stopped me to say they love what I do. I thought only Jews followed me—but people from all over, even New Zealand, recognized me.”

Sahar’s message to others is simple: “If you can speak English and express yourself—do what I do. Talk to people online, stay calm, and share facts. Help the Jewish people. I’m not doing this for Israel’s government. I’m doing it for the Jews.”