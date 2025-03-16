Buying property remotely: Growing interest in Israeli real estate among North American Jews

In recent years, interest in purchasing real estate in Israel among Jews living abroad has grown significantly, reflected in the increasing number of expos and the rising volume of completed transactions.

"Five years ago, we held just two or three expos annually," says Gidon Katz, a leading expert in marketing Israeli real estate to the global Jewish community for nearly three decades.

According to Katz, "Last year alone, we hosted 18 real estate expos, and this year, we anticipate between 15 and 20 events."

Why are more Jews looking to buy property in Israel?

The growing demand stems from various factors—some attendees are planning to make Aliyah in the coming years, while others seek a vacation home or a property for extended family visits. Many view Israeli real estate as a sound investment, driven by the market’s steady appreciation. Additionally, rising antisemitic incidents worldwide have led some buyers to see Israel as a secure foothold for the future.

“There are people planning to make Aliyah in two or three years, so they purchase an apartment in a new project now, knowing it will be ready when they arrive,” Katz explains. “Others simply want a home for summer visits. Each of these motivations contributes to the rising demand.”

What does the expo offer, and why is it attracting a large audience? The real estate expos provide buyers with a convenient platform to explore a wide range of projects, speak directly with company representatives and evaluate investment opportunities—all without having to travel to Israel. “The expo functions much like the national real estate fairs held in Israel,” explains Gidon Katz. “Companies present multiple projects, sales representatives are available and visitors can move from booth to booth, learn about different opportunities, and decide what suits them best.”

What sets this expo apart is that it centralizes all essential information for Jewish buyers abroad, covering both real estate projects and financial and legal aspects of purchasing a property in Israel. “Fifty representatives are coming from Israel, each from a different company,” says Katz.

“Among them are Chief Marketing Officers and National Sales Directors from leading firms such as Azorim, Acro, Tidhar and Rothstein. Having senior executives present allows for more flexibility—unlike junior sales reps, they have the authority to approve certain requests on the spot.”

In addition, real estate brokers specializing in second-hand properties, lawyers, mortgage consultants and financial transfer experts will also be available, ensuring that anyone looking for guidance on purchasing a property in Israel can get answers immediately.”

One of the expo’s key advantages is the accessibility of information in English. “We ensure that buyers meet sales representatives who speak their language, which isn’t always guaranteed when visiting sales offices in Israel,” Katz points out. “When senior executives from major companies attend, it also allows buyers to make decisions on the spot and secure deals under more favorable conditions.”

Where are Jewish investors buying real estate in Israel?

Interest in Israeli real estate among Jews abroad is primarily focused on cities and areas with a strong Anglo presence.

“The classic locations are Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Modi’in, Netanya, Ra’anana and Herzliya,” says Katz. “Tel Aviv has always been a popular destination because it has everything, but there are also interesting trends in other cities.”

Unexpected hotspots: New areas gaining popularity among overseas buyers

One of the biggest surprises in recent years has been the rising demand for properties in Carmei Gat. “This area has gained significant traction over the past year and a half,” says Katz. “There are already about 200 Anglo families living there, largely due to the efforts of a modern Orthodox leader who established a synagogue and attracted young families. Once a community is established, more people naturally want to join.”

Even in the private housing sector, there are noteworthy trends, though on a smaller scale. “Near Beit Shemesh, for example, there’s a neighborhood called Giv’ot Eden, where dozens of private homes have been purchased by overseas buyers,” says Katz. “In some places, you can actually see communities organizing purchases together to maintain their familiar way of life.”

The bureaucratic challenges of buying property from abroad and how the expo helps

Purchasing a home in Israel as a foreign resident involves significant bureaucratic challenges, and the expo is designed to provide buyers with direct and targeted assistance.

"The bureaucracy issue has two main aspects," explains Emanuel Vatari, CEO of Emanuel Group.

"On one hand, there are the standard procedures—things like purchasing processes, consular paperwork and official approvals. On the other hand, there's the issue of dealing with foreign currency. Even though we are all brothers, financial transactions with Israeli banks operate under different regulations."

For this reason, the expo includes professionals who specialize in the purchasing process for foreign buyers. Vatari: "There are lawyers, mortgage advisors and financial transfer experts available at the event to provide guidance," says Katz.

Jewish communities and group purchases: Real estate as a continuation of community life

For many buyers, purchasing property in Israel is not just a financial investment but also a way to preserve their communal ties and Jewish identity. "The concept of community among Jews abroad extends far beyond religion," explains Gidon Katz. "In the United States, for example, the average Jewish individual belongs to a synagogue—whether they attend daily, only on Shabbat, or just on holidays. The community plays a central role in daily life."

A growing trend in recent years is the collective purchase of properties by organized communities looking to settle in the same area. "At least two communities have done this," Katz shares. "For example, the Persian Jewish community from Great Neck, Long Island, collectively purchased 60 apartments in Kiryat Ono as part of a communal initiative. By securing a project together, they also gained leverage to negotiate for benefits like a dedicated community center."

Types of properties in demand and buying trends among Jews abroad

The vast majority of real estate transactions among Jews in the Diaspora involve newly built apartments, though there are also cases of purchasing private homes or second-hand properties. "More than 90% of transactions involve new apartments," notes Gidon Katz. "There is demand for private homes as well, but it remains a smaller portion, similar to trends among Israeli buyers."

A particularly interesting trend is the demand for apartments in projects that will be completed in several years. "Many buyers are planning to make Aliyah, but not immediately," says Katz. "For example, a parent whose child is currently in 11th grade may not want to relocate right away and disrupt their education. Instead, they purchase an apartment that will be ready in three years—just as their child finishes high school."

The expo expands: Number of events surges due to growing demand

The success of the expo and the increasing demand from potential buyers have led to a significant expansion in the number of events in recent years. "Five years ago, we held just two real estate expos a year, in one or maybe two locations," says Gidon Katz. "Last year was exceptional—we hosted 18 different events, and this year we anticipate between 15 and 20."

The growth in the number of expos not only reflects demand but also provides buyers in more locations with direct access to information and investment opportunities. "In the past, we primarily held events in March and September," Katz explains. "But due to rising interest, in the past two years, we’ve also added events in May and November. As long as we continue to see strong engagement, we’ll keep expanding and reaching new audiences."

Economic opportunities: Pre-sale prices and flexible payment terms

One of the main advantages of the expo is the opportunity to purchase apartments during the pre-sale ("presale") stage, when prices are significantly lower than their final market value. "Several projects are launching their sales specifically at the expo," explains Gidon Katz. "In such cases, the sale takes place at pre-sale prices, which means that only the first 10% to 20% of the apartments are available at this discounted rate—this is the limit set by the banks."

In addition to discounted property prices, the expo also offers financing plans tailored for foreign buyers. "There are 10-90 and 20-80 payment models," Katz notes, referring to structures in which buyers pay an initial deposit of 10% or 20% and the remaining balance later, based on the progress of construction.

Making decisions on the spot: How the buying process works at the expo

The expo is designed to provide participants with all the necessary information to make informed and timely decisions. "If someone has always dreamed of living in Givat Shmuel and suddenly sees a pre-sale project there, they might decide to secure a unit on the spot," explains Gidon Katz. "They know that within two weeks, the price could go up by 200,000 shekels, so they take action immediately."

Although full transactions cannot be completed at the expo due to legal restrictions, buyers can reserve apartments on-site.

Vatari: "Participants can place a deposit to secure their property, and legal advisors are available to guide them through the process."

The upcoming expos: Locations and dates

Not all attendees make immediate purchasing decisions—many come to gather information, compare options and return home with a clearer understanding of their possibilities. "Not everyone buys on the spot, and that’s perfectly fine," says Katz. "Some people attend to explore opportunities, conduct comparisons and refine their choices before making a final decision."

The upcoming expos will take place in Toronto (March 20), Lakewood (March 23), Teaneck (March 24) and the Five Towns area of Long Island (March 26). "These are key locations where we see the greatest interest from overseas buyers, which is why we chose to host events there," Katz concludes.

Participation is free with registration.

