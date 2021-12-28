With lax enforcement, Israelis flout Green Pass curbs in malls

Earlier this week, Israel expanded its stringent Green Pass restrictions to include shopping malls all around the country, in a bid to stem the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

As per the government's decision, entrance to shopping malls, as well as to large street stores, will be allowed only to those with a valid Green Pass - which acts as a coronavirus vaccination or recovery certificate - with a cap on the number of customers allowed in each store.

8 צפייה בגלריה Israeli shoppers across country's malls ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch, Dana Kopel. Haim Hornstein )

And while many of the country’s malls and stores do indeed put up signs notifying potential shoppers of the restrictions in place, it seems enforcement is more than a little lax in the majority of retail complexes and in certain individual shops.

In Rishon Lezion’s Golden Mall, for example, people were seen on Monday coming in and out of several stores without having to present their Green Pass at any point, while in other shops the attendant at the entrance was happy simply glancing over the certificate without verifying it via the special app.

"We and a few other stores adhere to the Green Pass,” said the manager of the Renuar clothing store in Rishon Lezion’s biggest mall.

8 צפייה בגלריה A worker at Renuar store in the Golden Mall checks customers' Green Pass ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

“Some customers, though, prefer to continue to stores that do not abide by the mandate.

“I am friendly to the customers and choose to adhere to the guidelines. We want to be done with the pandemic… I also know that there are heavy fines for stores that are caught flouting the restrictions,” she added.

The Green Pass was also seen being enforced at the mall’s Columbia store, whose owner had told the staff "not to let anyone without a Green Pass,” according to the employees.

8 צפייה בגלריה People in the Golden Mall walking into Zara without showing the Green Pass ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Staff at clothing stores such as Celio, Zara and Pull&Bear were not seen asking the customers to present the Green Pass upon entry.

In Tel Aviv’s renowned Azrieli Mall, meanwhile, none of the big stores where the restrictions were supposed to be applied, had an employee at the entrance, meaning anyone could have entered unhindered and without displaying a Green Pass as is required.

8 צפייה בגלריה People in Tel Aviv's Azrieli Mall without a mask ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Azrieli’s food court also operated with little to no supervision, and while security guards at the entrance do indeed verify shoppers' Green Pass, it seems customers can freely sit and eat their food at one of the court’s tables, despite the restrictions which prohibit dining in confined spaces at malls.

The food stall owners, on their part, wrongfully claimed that the restrictions allow those with a Green Pass to "sit and eat freely.”

8 צפייה בגלריה Azrieli’s food court ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

In Be’er Sheva’s Grand Canyon Mall the food court was not so different from its pre-COVID days, with visitors sitting leisurely to enjoy their food.

In the mall's branch of the Hamashbir Lazarchan department chain and at H&M clothing store, the Green Pass mandate was upheld, but not without a substantial drop in customers.

“[The Green Pass] only serves to hurt us, eventually”, explained one of the workers at H&M.

According to several shoppers who frequent Be’er Sheva’s biggest mall, a notable drop in people has been noted since the restrictions were put in place.

8 צפייה בגלריה People sitting in Be’er Sheva’s Grand Canyon Mall's food court despite the restrictions ( Photo: Haim Hornstein )

“It is usually much busier here, especially during sales. Now it is half empty and there is no need to wait long,” one customer said.

In Jerusalem’s Azrieli Malcha Mall, many teenagers walked around without a mask despite the presence of two policewomen at the complex, while in the stores which were seen adhering to the Green Pass rule, dozens of people were forced to wait in line.

"These queues at the entrance to the stores are terrible. It makes me think twice whether to come to the mall or not,” said one of the mall’s visitors, who added she’s a frequent customer.

8 צפייה בגלריה A worker in Jerusalem’s Azrieli Malcha Mall checking people's Green Pass at teh mall's food court ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

Despite the restrictions and the presence of police at the Jerusalem mall, several major shops failed to uphold the mandate - such as the Urbanica clothing store, whose manager claimed that the Green Pass will be adhered to from Wednesday this week.

Despite the rampant disregard for the restrictions, there are those who support the government's decision to impose them in crowded locations such as malls.

"It gives us peace of mind knowing there are tests,” said one elderly customer in the Jerusalem’s mall. “There is no need to shutter businesses. Leave our lives open with guidelines in place."

8 צפייה בגלריה Customers in Jerusalem’s Azrieli Malcha Mall ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

The Malls Forum, which represents many of the county’s shopping centers, said in response: "The malls are prepared for regular activities in accordance with government guidelines and adhere to established procedures.

“The malls are committed to the safety and health of visitors along with a fun and enjoyable shopping experience, and have in fact demonstrated a high ability during the pandemic to monitor what is happening in the vicinity of the mall and provide a solution to any challenges."