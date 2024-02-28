The soldiers in the freezing Hermon want to win

In cooperation with Vaad Hatzedaka
IDF soldiers on the frontlines in southern and northern Israel have recently faced severe cold, floods and rainstorms. Despite the challenging conditions, they remain highly motivated, determined to decisively defeat the enemy.
During the fighting, drone cameras have become the most sought-after auxiliary combat equipment, as numerous instances in the battle zones have illustrated a clear equation: without these drones, terrorist cells could have executed mega-attacks against IDF soldiers operating deep within enemy territory.
"The drone is in the highest demand and importance for us, after weapons," says one of the fighters. In recent weeks, the Vaad Hatzedaka organization's volunteers have delivered nearly 20 drone cameras to operational units and thousands of thermal clothing sets to the soldiers.
The organization, supported by dozens of volunteers, transports aid boxes to troops stationed both in the country's south and at the northern border with Lebanon.
Soldiers request, and volunteers deliver: thermal clothing, field batteries, insulated tents, and especially drone cameras, which are in highest demand. "That's the only way soldiers will be able to protect us," says Berry, the volunteer coordinator, who recently returned from delivering hundreds more thermal clothing sets to soldiers battling in the frigid Mount Hermon region.
In the upcoming week, the organization plans to host a special distribution and appreciation event featuring World Zionist Organization Chairman Yaakov Hagoel. During the event, they will hand out an additional 5 drone cameras to special forces units and 3,000 sets of warm clothing to frontline fighters.
"We promised them that we wouldn't leave them until we prevail!" declares the executive director of Vaad Hatzdaka in Miami.
In a support message released by Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and other senior officials, they collectively reiterated and emphasized the importance of supporting Vaad Hatzdaka.
This organization meets the essential needs of front-line fighters, operating under the clear premise that without drone cameras, controlling the area becomes challenging.
They also highlighted the difficulty for soldiers to provide effective protection without proper support, particularly emphasizing the vulnerability of not being able to guard one's back adequately.
Thousands of soldiers are currently enduring and battling in frost, rain and swampy conditions in both the south and the north. "Warm clothing for these cold conditions is the best support the home front can offer us," say the battalion commanders to the members of Vaad Hatzdaka, who have committed to supplying an additional 10,000 sets of thermal clothing and drone cameras to units that have yet to receive them in the near future.