'Country is embroiled in protests, but show must go on'

"We live in a complex reality. It's weird to put out teasers for an event when the country is embroiled in protests," says Motty Reif, Israel's premier fashion producer. "Sure, the country is on fire, but we're not stopping. The show must go on. That said, things are definitely not as usual. It's my personal duty to put Israeli creations on center stage."

Fashion reflects reality. Will you let your models have their political say?

"Absolutely. No limitations. Some designers have approached me about it, and I made clear the stage is open for everyone."

Fashion week has seen plenty of political figures attend. President Herzog's wife, Sarah Netanyahu, (Transportation Minister) Miri Regev and others. Are you afraid it will make it a political fashion show?

"The President's wife is an apolitical figure. So am I. I've never taken a political stand. Other than Michal Herzog, who will be presenting a lifetime achievement award to designer Hagar Alembik, no political figures will attend."

With protests capturing the country's attention for the last two months, some crave escapism. Next month, for a total of four days, the public will be able to see 28 fashion shows by various designers, as well as the launching of a project called Fashion-Agenda-community, complete with expert panels on issues such as child molestation, midlife issues and more.

"We seek to create awareness by utilizing celebrities and opinion makers," said Reif.

Yael Ben-Israel, the chief editor of fashion week, said: "We want to change the paradigm."

What's the connection between Fashion, Psoriasis, and middle age?

"It's a social agenda, designed to create dialogue and promote gender and racial equality. For example, Psoriasis is a disease that comes with some unjustified stigmas. It's not just genetic. It can also be stress-induced."

Reif: "When celebrities s speak of these issues, they do so from personal experience, which raises awareness and diminishes the sense of shame. It creates awareness like an Oprah Winfrey episode."

It's a weird contrast, when there's a serious discussion panel followed by models on a runway.

Ben-Israel: "The transitions will be done tastefully, with plenty of thought and awareness put into them."

Reif: "I don't compare myself to other global fashion shows. I do my own thing, and it's a chance to strengthen women."

The FAC fashion week will be held between the 19 and 22 of March in the Port of Tel Aviv. It will open with a Gala that will present Hagar Alembik with a lifetime achievement award.

Since completing her studies at the Shenkar College of Engineering and Design’s Fashion Department in the late 1980s, Alembik has been one of the most prominent fashion designers in Israel, defining local couture through her work: a combination of soft, flowing fabrics appropriate for the local climate with an eclectic color and texture scheme reminiscent of Israeli street style.

Much like Israeli society, Israeli fashion is an industry in crisis. "There were plenty of modifications in global fashion for the past few years," said Omer Kolka for Kornit Digital, an Israeli-American international manufacturing company.

"We believe innovation isn't just digital in nature, but also comes across in problem-solving. It's essential for the aim of creating a new industry. We're more than just consumers. We utilize fashion as well as consume it. Fashion can be a platform for conveying messages.

"We're going through a challenging, thought-provoking period. Sitting here with Motti makes me proud. With this fashion week, we're pushing boundaries."

Kolka's words resonate with the fact that this year, unlike before, there will be no public funding for the show, which outside of budgetary considerations, also means major media markets from around the world might not be attending.

Over the years, fashion week modeled itself with an eclectic gathering, featuring models of all shapes and colors. That said, in the most recent years, it seems shows have reverted back to a more monotone showing. Could it mean fashion week will be perceived as archaic?

"I don't follow what other shows do," said Reif. "I know there are reversals going on, but plainly - I just don't give a shit. I'm moving on. Women stop me on the street, telling me that because of my designs, they feel good about their bodies again.

"It's my money financing it, so I call the shots. I will produce no show that fails to feature between 30% and 50% variation of gender, race, or disability."

Speaking of variation, are there Arab designers?

"If you find any, let me know because I haven't. And I've looked."