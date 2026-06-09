‘Israel brought me back to life’: Turkish student defies threats to stand with Israel

When Tuğçe Avcı first arrived in Israel from Turkey, she came as a curious student eager to understand one of the world's most complex conflicts from multiple perspectives. Today, the political science student at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem finds herself navigating a very different reality — one shaped by public support for Israel, online harassment and an uncertain future.

Raised in a secular, left-leaning family in Turkey, Avcı says her decision to study in Israel began after meeting Israeli tourists and becoming interested in understanding the region beyond the narratives she had grown up hearing. As she explored universities abroad, the Hebrew University stood out. "I wanted to understand what was happening between Israelis and Palestinians from the Israeli side as well," she said. "Studying there felt like an opportunity to learn firsthand."

Interview with Turku Avci , Turkish student in Israel ( Video: Lior Sharon )

4 View gallery Tuğçe Avcı ( Photo: Courtesy )

The decision was met with confusion and criticism back home. Some friends questioned why she would "risk her life" by moving to Israel, while others gradually cut off contact altogether. According to Avcı, some were afraid that even communicating with her could attract unwanted attention. Others openly disagreed with her views and distanced themselves as her public support for Israel became more visible.

That visibility has come at a price. Avcı says she receives threats daily because of her social media activity. During periods when her posts gained wider attention, the volume of abuse became overwhelming. "There were moments when I felt people must be paying others to threaten me," she said. "I couldn't understand how someone could spend all day and all night doing that." Over time, she says she has learned to live with the reality of being targeted online.

Despite the hostility she faces abroad, Avcı describes her experience in Israel very differently. She says fellow students embraced her warmly, particularly in the aftermath of the war. Many became a support network she now considers family. The sense of belonging, she says, stands in sharp contrast to the isolation she experienced elsewhere.

4 View gallery Tuğçe Avcı ( Photo: Courtesy )

4 View gallery Tuğçe Avcı ( Photo: Courtesy )

Asked about the dramatic deterioration in relations between Israel and Turkey, Avcı places much of the blame on domestic politics. She argues that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has increasingly used the Palestinian issue to advance his own political goals and strengthen religious and nationalist forces within Turkey. "Palestine is a very useful tool for him," she said, suggesting that the issue has been leveraged to mobilize support and reshape Turkish society.

Yet Avcı remains optimistic about the future. She believes the longstanding friendship that once existed between Israelis and Turks can eventually be restored. For that to happen, she argues, greater freedom of speech and a more diverse media landscape are essential. "I don't see any reason why we can't be friends again," she said.

For now, Avcı's immediate focus is on her future in Israel. She recently began the process of seeking political asylum and is awaiting the next stage of her case. While she hopes to eventually work as a journalist or researcher, politics remains a distant possibility.

4 View gallery Tuğçe Avcı ( Photo: Courtesy )

When asked what she loves most about Israel, her answer came quickly. "The people," she said. "When I feel sad or depressed, I go to the beach in Tel Aviv and see the joy, the energy and the life around me. It brings me back to life."