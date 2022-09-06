Son of fallen terror victim saves soldiers in terror attack

Efraim Miller (33), a resident of the Jordan Valley settlement Mahane Gadi, was the hero who opened the bus doors after the shooting attack on Sunday , which enabled soldiers trapped inside to safely exit.

"I understood something was happening, that this was a terror attack, " Miller says. "I saw the pick-up used by the terrorists releasing smoke."

Miller turned back, took out his gun, and began to scan the scene.

"I heard shouts from inside the bus 'terror attack, terror attack', he says. "I saw the bus was riddled with bullet holes. There was no driver, and the bus was slowly rolling towards the side of the road."

He said that "from inside they shouted 'stop the bus'.

"There was a potent smell and I was scared that the bus would explode at any minute, with all the soldiers inside. I tried to get in through the driver's window in order to open the doors, but I couldn't manage," Miller says. "I went around the bus and opened it through the emergency handles. I scanned the bus to make sure no one remained inside, and then passed on an organized report to the officials on the scene," he says.

Then, along with a neighbor from his community, Miller proceeded to join the chase after the terrorists' car .

Miller lost his father Shlomo 19 years ago, in a terror attack on the West Bank settlement of Itamar. He was 14 at the time. His father was then Itamar's head of security, and rushed to assist the settlement's guards at the gate. He was shot and killed by the terrorist, who was a security officer in the Palestinian Authority.

"We were in the operations room and I heard about the attack on the radio," he remembers. "I asked the person in charge, and he told me that the chief of security of the settlement had been hit, and then it dawned on me: 'that's my father'," Miller says.

He says he had only the need to save the victims of the attack on his mind, on Sunday, but was later overwhelmed by emotions. "When the adrenaline rush passed, everything surfaced and I thought about the terror attack with dad. The tears started falling and I thought of my wife and kids, and that I cannot leave them alone. These were difficult moments," he says.

For years, the Jordan Valley was calm with only talk of agriculture, sunshine and the pastoral views, among its Jewish residents, although the valley lies beyond the Green Line. But since the attack on Sunday, the sense of security of the residents has been shaken.

"Until today we felt safe in the valley, and today we understand that this was an illusion, Yoel Tubiana, a resident of the region says. "The assailants took advantage of the quiet here and of the fact that there were no military check points anymore, he says.

Unfortunately the openings in the partition fence, used by Palestinian workers to illegally enter the area, were not closed and that is a shame," he says.

Even the day after the terror attack, Palestinian agriculture laborers could be seen working the land of Israeli-owned fields in the Jordan Valley. Two who live in the nearby town of Tamun had to take a longer route home because of the attack, which led the IDF to block off certain roads.

"If someone carries out a terror attack, why do I need to suffer?" one of them askes. "We are farmers, we use this road to work for the Israelis. Why close us off? If there is a terrorist creating problems and they caught him and he is in jail, why close off the road? It hurts us," the agricultural worker says.