Palestinian veterinarian Ahmad Amad conducts an ultrasound on a dog at Royal Care Vet Clinic
Veterinarian Ahmad Amad conducts an ultrasound on a dog at Royal Care Vet Clinic
Photo: Reuters
Palestinian veterinarian Ahmad Amad examines a dog at Royal Care Vet Clinic in the West Bank city of Nablus

Pets enjoy some pampering in Palestinian clinic

As pet ownership became more and more common in West Bank and Gaza, Palestinian veterinarian Ahmed Al-Amad decided to open a clinic to both pamper the Strip's pets, and care for any stray animals that need care

Reuters |
Published: 09.13.21, 13:16
A new animal clinic has opened in the West Bank, part of a growing tendency among Palestinians to raise and pamper pets.
    • Veterinarian Ahmed Al-Amad's "Royal Care Vet Clinic", in the city of Nablus, is one of the few facilities in the Palestinian Territories offering grooming services for cats, dogs and other animals, and boarding while their owners travel.
    Palestinian veterinarian Ahmad Amad examines a dog at Royal Care Vet Clinic in the West Bank city of Nablus
    Palestinian veterinarian Ahmad Amad examines a dog at Royal Care Vet Clinic in the West Bank city of Nablus
    (Photo: Reuters)
    Pet ownership has become more common in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in recent years, where some Palestinian supermarkets now have designated sections for animal food and accessories.
    Veterinarian Ahmad Amad conducts an ultrasound on a dog at Royal Care Vet Clinic
    Veterinarian Ahmad Amad conducts an ultrasound on a dog at Royal Care Vet Clinic
    (Photo: Reuters)
    "We started the project after the high demand for the services in the market," Amad said.
    A staff member blow-dries a cat's hair after a bath at Royal Care Vet Clinic
    A staff member blow-dries a cat's hair after a bath at Royal Care Vet Clinic
    (Photo: Reuters)
    "This is a private project. Despite that, we are ready to receive stray animals who require medical services."
    Palestinian veterinarian Ahmad Amad performs surgery on a cat at Royal Care Vet Clinic
    Palestinian veterinarian Ahmad Amad performs surgery on a cat at Royal Care Vet Clinic
    (Photo: Reuters)
    In the Gaza Strip, Palestinians have increasingly turned to domestic pets for comfort in frequent conflict between militants and Israeli forces, and owners walking dogs are now a common sight.
