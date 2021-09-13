Pets enjoy some pampering in Palestinian clinic

A new animal clinic has opened in the West Bank, part of a growing tendency among Palestinians to raise and pamper pets.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Veterinarian Ahmed Al-Amad's "Royal Care Vet Clinic", in the city of Nablus, is one of the few facilities in the Palestinian Territories offering grooming services for cats, dogs and other animals, and boarding while their owners travel.

4 צפייה בגלריה Palestinian veterinarian Ahmad Amad examines a dog at Royal Care Vet Clinic in the West Bank city of Nablus ( Photo: Reuters )

Pet ownership has become more common in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in recent years, where some Palestinian supermarkets now have designated sections for animal food and accessories.

4 צפייה בגלריה Veterinarian Ahmad Amad conducts an ultrasound on a dog at Royal Care Vet Clinic ( Photo: Reuters )

"We started the project after the high demand for the services in the market," Amad said.

4 צפייה בגלריה A staff member blow-dries a cat's hair after a bath at Royal Care Vet Clinic ( Photo: Reuters )

"This is a private project. Despite that, we are ready to receive stray animals who require medical services."

4 צפייה בגלריה Palestinian veterinarian Ahmad Amad performs surgery on a cat at Royal Care Vet Clinic ( Photo: Reuters )