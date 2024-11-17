Special weekend for wounded IDF soldiers: 'Inspiring conversations'

Last weekend, 140 wounded IDF soldiers and their families were hosted at a hotel in Jerusalem. From Thursday through Saturday night, they participated in lectures, group activities, a festive Shabbat reception and more.

The weekend began with an uplifting and optimistic talk by Asaf Yasur, a world champion in taekwondo and gold medalist at the Paris Paralympic Games. When Asaf was 13 years old, he was electrocuted and lost both of his arms. Despite this tragedy, he resolved to live his life with a passion for success. From the moment he discovered taekwondo, he realized that nothing would hold him back.

1 View gallery Paralympic champion Asaf Yasur (left) with Tzemach Cohen, who was critically wounded in combat and has managed to stand on his feet again

Another highlight of the weekend was Yair Lipschitz, a deputy company commander in the Paratroopers's 101st Battalion, who serves in the IDF as a career officer and was severely wounded in Gaza. Yair was evacuated in critical condition, placed in a medically induced coma and remained on life support for some time. He shared that only two weeks ago, he underwent another surgery, which he hopes will be the last. Four months ago, Yair became the proud father of a baby girl, Hallel.

“I met others who were wounded like me, and the conversations were truly inspiring,” Yair said. “The meetings with fellow wounded soldiers who have been on a similar journey, as well as with soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda Battalion, who also spent Shabbat at the hotel, were remarkable. I’m left speechless—kudos to everyone involved in organizing this event.”

The weekend was generously funded by David Hager , a Haredi businessman from Los Angeles, in partnership with the Netzach Yehuda organization. The event took place at the Leonardo Plaza Hotel in Jerusalem, part of the Fattal hotel chain. Hager explained that from the beginning of the war he has hosted hundreds of reservist families at various hotels to give them relief from the everyday pressures.

“When I visited soldiers and asked how I could help, almost all of them said they were fine but would love for their families back home to be pampered,” Hager shared. “As the fighting dragged on and during my visits with wounded soldiers, I realized how important it is for families to help their injured loved ones break away from the routine of rehabilitation.” He also praised the management of the Leonardo Plaza Hotel, particularly the hotel’s director, Ortal.

