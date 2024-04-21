Israel launches international campaign to remind the world of hostages

A televised campaign will be broadcast across North America, set to air on smart TVs and premier digital platforms, on Monday, in the hours leading to the start of the Passover holiday, to remind viewers of the Israeli hostages still being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

The campaign making its way through North America ( צילום: מערך ההסברה הלאומי )

For the first time, the national advocacy network and the Hostages' Families Headquarters have come together to launch a joint international campaign to share poignant images of the captives with their families from the previous year's Seder night.

The campaign features five distinct videos, each showcasing five captives (totaling 25 individuals) in familial photos from the last Seder night at the homes of the captives' families. In each video, the figures of the captives vanish from the family photos where they were once seen celebrating, happy and smiling.

These videos will be promoted across top news websites in the United States and through the streaming services of connected television (CTV), starting from Monday morning through to the end of the Passover holiday. The content is expected to attract tens of millions of views. Each video carries the poignant plea: "Let our people go, Bring them home now."

1 View gallery A well thought out campaign ( Photo: National advocacy service )

Shai Binyamin, daughter of Ron Binyamin, shared her thoughts as the videos were about to be released: "Passover was always a holiday of family for me, sitting at the holiday table together, singing songs, and being joyful. But this year we cannot rejoice, this year the holiday is not joyous. How can we sit at the holiday table when my family is broken? When my father is not present? How can we read the Haggadah when we are experiencing the same thing in 2024, when 133 captives are not free?"