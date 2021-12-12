Channels
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 כיפת ברזל יוצאת ליירט רקטות מ עזה 14 מאי שומר החומות
Iron Dome missiles launched to intercept rockets Hamas fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, during operation Guardian of the Walls. May 14
Photo: AFP
Israeli individual rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram in a competition in Bulgaria, two months before she won the historical gold medal in Tokyo Olympics. June 12

Not just war images in Israel — 2021 Reuters and AFP photo shortlist

Agence France-Presse and Reuters pick the best photos of 2021 from around the world; Israeli images include Israeli Iron Dome intercepts during May fighting and gold medal winner gymnast Linoy Ashram

Reuters |
Published: 12.12.21, 22:52
While the people of Israel have been facing a fluctuating coronavirus outbreak. Some have us been excelling under the specter of the pandemic.
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 לינוי אשרם ב תחרות ב בולגריה 12 יוניתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 לינוי אשרם ב תחרות ב בולגריה 12 יוני
Israeli individual rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram in a competition in Bulgaria, two months before she won the historical gold medal in Tokyo Olympics. June 12
(Photo: Reuters)
For example, our Olympic team has conquered unprecedented heights under the banner of the Jewish state. For example, Israel's Olympic gymnast Linoy Ashram has broken the Averina Twins' duopoly over the artistic gymnastics course to bag Israel's first women's title. And before mere days before her, the magnificent Artyom Dolgopyat claimed Israel's first top spot in the prized concourse. And we as spectators, are just left licking our fingers. Hoping to become an international empire. Israeli pride!
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 צמד אסטרונאוטים מצוותים ב ישראל ואירופה מדמים הליכה ב מאדים ב נגב 10 אוקטוברתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 צמד אסטרונאוטים מצוותים ב ישראל ואירופה מדמים הליכה ב מאדים ב נגב 10 אוקטובר
Two astronauts, Israeli and European, simulate a mission on Mars in Makhtesh Ramon (Ramon Crater). October 10
(Photo: AFP)
And in the barren Ramon Crater, a few small steps to the left an autonomous rover passes by. A few giant leaps to the right is an array of solar panels. The landscape is rocky, hilly, tinged with red. Purposefully it resembles Mars. A team of six — five men and one woman — have begun simulating what it will be like to live for about a month on the red planet.
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 הפצצת מגדל התקשורת בעזה על ידי ישראל 15 מאיתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 הפצצת מגדל התקשורת בעזה על ידי ישראל 15 מאי
Israel airstrikes communication tower in Gaza Strip during operation Guardian of the Walls. May 15
(Photo: AFP)

53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 התפרצות הר הגעש קומברה ויאחה באי הקנארי לה פאלמה 19 ספטמברתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 התפרצות הר הגעש קומברה ויאחה באי הקנארי לה פאלמה 19 ספטמבר
Eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano on Canary Island of La Palma
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 חופרי קברים מותשים נחים בהפסקה ב בית קברות ל חולי קורונה בנדונג אינדונזיה 15 יוניתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 חופרי קברים מותשים נחים בהפסקה ב בית קברות ל חולי קורונה בנדונג אינדונזיה 15 יוני
Exhausted grave diggers sleep during a break between excavations at a COVID-19 graveyard in Bandung Indonesia
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 קוף צועד בתוך דגם מיניאטורי של מגרש חניה בן חיות בחצי האי קרים 24 מאיתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 קוף צועד בתוך דגם מיניאטורי של מגרש חניה בן חיות בחצי האי קרים 24 מאי
A monkey walks inside a miniature model of a zoo parking lot in the Crimean Peninsula, May 24
(Photo: Reuters)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 ליאו מסי בוכה ב בפרידה מ ברצלונה 8 אוגוסטתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 ליאו מסי בוכה ב בפרידה מ ברצלונה 8 אוגוסט
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi tearfully bid farewell before he leaves FC Barcelona, the team in which he played his entire career. August 8
(Photo: Reuters)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 ליאו מסי מברך את אוהדי פריז סן ז'רמן אחרי מסיבת העיתונאים הראשונה שלו בקבוצה 10 אוגוסטתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 ליאו מסי מברך את אוהדי פריז סן ז'רמן אחרי מסיבת העיתונאים הראשונה שלו בקבוצה 10 אוגוסט
Lionel Messi receives applause from Paris Saint-Germain fans after his first press conference with the French team. August 10
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 אפגנים על מטוס ב נמל התעופה ב קאבול מחכים לברוח אחרי עליית ה טליבאן 16 אוגוסטתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 אפגנים על מטוס ב נמל התעופה ב קאבול מחכים לברוח אחרי עליית ה טליבאן 16 אוגוסט
Desperate Afghan civilians wait on the roof of a plane at Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing abroad after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. August 16
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 אנשי טליבאן שטים בסירה ב פארק שעשועים פאתי קאבול 28 ספטמברתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 אנשי טליבאן שטים בסירה ב פארק שעשועים פאתי קאבול 28 ספטמבר
Taliban forces spend time in a boat at an amusement park on the outskirts of Kabul after taking over Afghanistan. September 28
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 לוחם טליבאן ליד סלון יופי שתמונת אישה נמחקה ממנו קאבול 18 אוגוסטתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 לוחם טליבאן ליד סלון יופי שתמונת אישה נמחקה ממנו קאבול 18 אוגוסט
A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon in Kabul where pictures of the women at its gates have been blackened to not violate the rules of modesty of the Islamic organization. August 18
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 שער הניצחון פריז עטוף בד יצירת אמנות שתכנן האומן כריסטו 13 ספטמברתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 שער הניצחון פריז עטוף בד יצירת אמנות שתכנן האומן כריסטו 13 ספטמבר
The Arc de Triomphe gate in Paris is wrapped with cloth in tribute to the late Bulgarian artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff who lived in the city and dreamt for decades to do this. September 13
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 מוזיקאית יפנית מנאמי איטו אחות ושחיינית לשעבר מנגנת כינור בזרוע תותבת 28 אוגוסטתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 מוזיקאית יפנית מנאמי איטו אחות ושחיינית לשעבר מנגנת כינור בזרוע תותבת 28 אוגוסט
Japanese musician Manami Ito, a registered nurse, and former swimmer, plays the violin with her prosthesis hand. August 28
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 פרפר נוחת על ה טניסאית נעמי אוסקה אליפות אוסטרליה 12 פברוארתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 פרפר נוחת על ה טניסאית נעמי אוסקה אליפות אוסטרליה 12 פברואר
Butterfly lands on tennis player Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open. February 12
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 מהגרים מ האיטי חוצים ג'ונגל ב קולומביה בדרכם ל ארה"ב 26 ספטמברתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 מהגרים מ האיטי חוצים ג'ונגל ב קולומביה בדרכם ל ארה"ב 26 ספטמבר
Haiti migrants cross the Colombian jungle on their way to perhaps better life in the U.S. September 26
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 מרוץ אופניים צפון צרפת 3 אוקטוברתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 מרוץ אופניים צפון צרפת 3 אוקטובר
Riders in a bike race in northern France. October 3
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 משמר הגבול של ארה"ב מנסה למנוע הסתננות מהגרים מ האיטי 19 ספטמברתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 משמר הגבול של ארה"ב מנסה למנוע הסתננות מהגרים מ האיטי 19 ספטמבר
The U.S. Border Patrol is trying to prevent Haitian migrants from infiltrating through the border with Mexico. September 19
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 יער גשם כרות באמזונס ברזיל 15 ספטמברתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 יער גשם כרות באמזונס ברזיל 15 ספטמבר
Part of the Amazon rainforest burned in Brazil. September 15
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 קים קרדשיאן מגיעה ל מט גאלה ב ניו יורק 13 ספטמברתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 קים קרדשיאן מגיעה ל מט גאלה ב ניו יורק 13 ספטמבר
Kim Kardashian arrives wrapped in head-to-toe black at Met Gala in New York City. September 13
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 נגמל מסמים ראשו נגזז לפני תהליך ניקוי רעלים ב בית חולים קאבול אפגניסטן 16 אוקטוברתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 נגמל מסמים ראשו נגזז לפני תהליך ניקוי רעלים ב בית חולים קאבול אפגניסטן 16 אוקטובר
Drug addicts' head hair was cut off ahead of the detoxification process at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. October 16
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 שריפות ענק באי אוויה יוון 8 אוגוסטתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 שריפות ענק באי אוויה יוון 8 אוגוסט
Firefighting efforts to put out the huge fires on the Greek island of Euboea. August 8
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 הוצאה להורג של אחד מ-9 מעורבים ברצח בכיר פוליטי חות'י ב תימן 18 ספטמברתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 הוצאה להורג של אחד מ-9 מעורבים ברצח בכיר פוליטי חות'י ב תימן 18 ספטמבר
Yemen security forces execute one of 9 accused of killing top Houthi politician. September 18
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 תור לחיסון קורונה ב ג'קרטה אינדונזיה 12 אוגוסטתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 תור לחיסון קורונה ב ג'קרטה אינדונזיה 12 אוגוסט
A queue for COVID-19 vaccine in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital. August 12
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 משחקים כדורעף באתר נופש ב דרום טורקיה בזמן שריפות 29 יוליתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 משחקים כדורעף באתר נופש ב דרום טורקיה בזמן שריפות 29 יולי
A guy plays volleyball at a resort in southern Turkey during nearby forest fires. July 29
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 שיטפונות בלגיה ורוויה 15 יוליתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 שיטפונות בלגיה ורוויה 15 יולי
Cars swept up in the historic floods in Verviers, Belgium. July 15
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 דובת הפנדה הואן הואן חובקת את שני גוריה ב גן חיות מרכז צרפת 1 אוגוסטתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 דובת הפנדה הואן הואן חובקת את שני גוריה ב גן חיות מרכז צרפת 1 אוגוסט
Panda bear Huan Huan hugs her two cubs at a zoo in central France. August 1
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 סימון ביילס נערכת להתחרות ב אולם ה התעמלות טוקיו יפן 3 אוגוסטתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 סימון ביילס נערכת להתחרות ב אולם ה התעמלות טוקיו יפן 3 אוגוסט
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles prepares for a competition at the Tokyo Olympics. August 3
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 ילד חותר שיטפונות גשמי מונסון בנגלדש 30 יוליתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 ילד חותר שיטפונות גשמי מונסון בנגלדש 30 יולי
A child is rowing in the floods of Monsoon rains in Bangladesh. July 30
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 מפגינים סופגים זרנוקי מים בהפגנות נגד נשיא קולומביה בוגוטה 12 יוניתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 מפגינים סופגים זרנוקי מים בהפגנות נגד נשיא קולומביה בוגוטה 12 יוני
Demonstrators are pushed by water nozzle at demonstrations against Colombia's president in Bogota. June 12
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 חיילות מ צבא אתיופיה ש נפלו בשבי המורדים מקלה 2 יוליתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 חיילות מ צבא אתיופיה ש נפלו בשבי המורדים מקלה 2 יולי
Female soldiers from the Ethiopian Army captured by the Nigerian rebels arrive in the rebel capital of Mkal. July 2
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 ברקים בשמי בייג'ינג 30 יוניתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 ברקים בשמי בייג'ינג 30 יוני
Lightning in the skies of Beijing, China. June 30
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 טקסי שריפה של מתים מקורונה ב גל הקורונה הגדול ב הודו 26 אפרילתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 טקסי שריפה של מתים מקורונה ב גל הקורונה הגדול ב הודו 26 אפריל
Cremation ceremonies of COVID-19 patients during the massive wave that hit India this year. April 26
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן נושא דברים ב צאתו מ הבית הלבן 25 מאיתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן נושא דברים ב צאתו מ הבית הלבן 25 מאי
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he walks out of the White House. May 25
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 בייקל טיגריס סיבירי עובר טיפול שיניים צרפת 17 מרץתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 בייקל טיגריס סיבירי עובר טיפול שיניים צרפת 17 מרץ
A Siberian tiger undergoes dental treatment in France. March 17
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 השמש זורחת על פסל ישו ריו דה ז'ניירו 90 שנה להצבת הפסל 24 במרץתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 השמש זורחת על פסל ישו ריו דה ז'ניירו 90 שנה להצבת הפסל 24 במרץ
The sun rises on the statue of Jesus in Rio de Janeiro that this year turned 90. March 24
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 מטיילים מגיעים להר הגעש פגרדלספג'ל ב איסלנד רייקיאוויק 21 מרץתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 מטיילים מגיעים להר הגעש פגרדלספג'ל ב איסלנד רייקיאוויק 21 מרץ
Hikers come to witness the eruption of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano. March 21
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 מפגינה מדמה חולה קורונה שלא נושם בהפגנה נגד בולסונרו 31 ינואר ברזיליהתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 מפגינה מדמה חולה קורונה שלא נושם בהפגנה נגד בולסונרו 31 ינואר ברזיליה
A demonstrator simulates a COVID-19 patient who can't breathe at a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia. January 31
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 ירח מעל מגדל אייפל 28 פברוארתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 ירח מעל מגדל אייפל 28 פברואר
Moon over the Eiffel Tower. February 28
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 ג'ייק אנג'לי המפגין הוויקינג פריצה לקונגרס 6 ינואר ארה"בתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 ג'ייק אנג'לי המפגין הוויקינג פריצה לקונגרס 6 ינואר ארה"ב
Jake Angeli 'Viking protester' during the breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building. January 6
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 פריצה קונגרס 6 בינואר ארה"בתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 פריצה קונגרס 6 בינואר ארה"ב
Trump's supporters take over the Capitol in Washington. January 6
(Photo: Reuters)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 הילדה אחמדיה עבדו תת זונה שוקלת 10 קילו מחנה פליטים תימן 23 ינוארתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 הילדה אחמדיה עבדו תת זונה שוקלת 10 קילו מחנה פליטים תימן 23 ינואר
Female kid weighing just 10 kilograms in a refugee camp in Yemen. January 23
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 אלכסיי נבלני מובל בשלג לכלא 18 ינוארתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 אלכסיי נבלני מובל בשלג לכלא 18 ינואר
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny Vladimir Putin's biggest rival is led in the snow to prison. January 18
(Photo: AFP)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 גולש ברזילאי פאולו גווידו גולש ב נהר דוסה עם עליית המפלס בגלל הגשמים 19 ינוארתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 גולש ברזילאי פאולו גווידו גולש ב נהר דוסה עם עליית המפלס בגלל הגשמים 19 ינואר
Brazilian surfer in the River Dosa as the level rises due to the rainwater. January 19
(Photo: AFP)


53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 סנאטור ברני סנדרס כפפות ב השבעת ג'ו ביידן 20 ינוארתמונות השנה של AFP שנת 2021 סנאטור ברני סנדרס כפפות ב השבעת ג'ו ביידן 20 ינואר
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders waits wrapped in a coat and gloves for Joe Biden's inauguration for U.S. president. January 20
(Photo: AFP)

53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 וולודימיר חייל צבא אוקראינה עם גורים ב שוחה חזית מול המורדים 10 אפרילתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 וולודימיר חייל צבא אוקראינה עם גורים ב שוחה חזית מול המורדים 10 אפריל
A Ukrainian army soldier plays with puppies in a trenche in front of pro-Russian rebels in the east of the country. April 10
(Photo: Reuters)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 אש בוערת הר הגעש קומברה ויאחה ב לה פאלמה הקנריים 28 ספטמברתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 אש בוערת הר הגעש קומברה ויאחה ב לה פאלמה הקנריים 28 ספטמבר
The Cumbre Vieja volcano as viewed from a kitchen window in La Palma in the Canary Islands. September 28
(Photo: Reuters)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 פרה מקבלת סיוע מ מסוק לרדת מ אזור המרעה שלה ב שווייץ 27 אוגוסטתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 פרה מקבלת סיוע מ מסוק לרדת מ אזור המרעה שלה ב שווייץ 27 אוגוסט
A cow receives assistance from a helicopter to get off its pasture field in Switzerland. August 27
(Photo: Reuters)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 שריפות ענק קליפורניה 22 אוגוסטתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 שריפות ענק קליפורניה 22 אוגוסט
Trying to put out the huge fires in California. August 22
(Photo: Reuters)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 בורחים מ דוב שפעילים כורדים למען בעלי חיים שחררו ב עיראק 11 פברוארתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 בורחים מ דוב שפעילים כורדים למען בעלי חיים שחררו ב עיראק 11 פברואר
Kurdish welfare activists escape a liberated bear in Iraq. February 11
(Photo: Reuters)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 אגרוף חוליו סזאר לה קרוס מ קובה נושך את מדליית הזהב שלו 6 אוגוסטתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 אגרוף חוליו סזאר לה קרוס מ קובה נושך את מדליית הזהב שלו 6 אוגוסט
Boxer Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba bites his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. August 6
(Photo: Reuters)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 תחרות הסיף ב אולימפיאדת טוקיו 29 יוליתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 תחרות הסיף ב אולימפיאדת טוקיו 29 יולי
Fennel competition at the Olympics in Japan. July 29
(Photo: Reuters)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 צב פצוע שטופל שוחה ב מכל אקוודור 11 אוקטוברתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 צב פצוע שטופל שוחה ב מכל אקוודור 11 אוקטובר
An injured tortoise returns to swim in a pool in Ecuador after being treated by experts. October 11
(Photo: Reuters)
53 צפייה בגלריה
תמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 ריקוד מסורתי בסוף הלוויה בברזיל 9 ספטמברתמונות השנה של רויטרס 2021 ריקוד מסורתי בסוף הלוויה בברזיל 9 ספטמבר
Traditional dance at the end of a funeral in Brazil. September 9
(Photo: Reuters)
In 2021, as we wish our compatriots for their birthdays. Until 120, like the Prophet Moses, may his memory forever be a blessing.
Ynet wishes another year filled with new highs and achievements for the Jewish people.
