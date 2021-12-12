Not just war images in Israel — 2021 Reuters and AFP photo shortlist

While the people of Israel have been facing a fluctuating coronavirus outbreak. Some have us been excelling under the specter of the pandemic.
For example, our Olympic team has conquered unprecedented heights under the banner of the Jewish state. For example, Israel's Olympic gymnast Linoy Ashram has broken the Averina Twins' duopoly over the artistic gymnastics course to bag Israel's first women's title. And before mere days before her, the magnificent Artyom Dolgopyat claimed Israel's first top spot in the prized concourse. And we as spectators, are just left licking our fingers. Hoping to become an international empire. Israeli pride!
And in the barren Ramon Crater, a few small steps to the left an autonomous rover passes by. A few giant leaps to the right is an array of solar panels. The landscape is rocky, hilly, tinged with red. Purposefully it resembles Mars. A team of six — five men and one woman — have begun simulating what it will be like to live for about a month on the red planet.
In 2021, as we wish our compatriots for their birthdays. Until 120, like the Prophet Moses, may his memory forever be a blessing.
Ynet wishes another year filled with new highs and achievements for the Jewish people.