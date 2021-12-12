Not just war images in Israel — 2021 Reuters and AFP photo shortlist

While the people of Israel have been facing a fluctuating coronavirus outbreak. Some have us been excelling under the specter of the pandemic.

Israeli individual rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram in a competition in Bulgaria, two months before she won the historical gold medal in Tokyo Olympics. June 12 ( Photo: Reuters )

For example, our Olympic team has conquered unprecedented heights under the banner of the Jewish state. For example, Israel's Olympic gymnast Linoy Ashram has broken the Averina Twins' duopoly over the artistic gymnastics course to bag Israel's first women's title. And before mere days before her, the magnificent Artyom Dolgopyat claimed Israel's first top spot in the prized concourse. And we as spectators, are just left licking our fingers. Hoping to become an international empire. Israeli pride!

Two astronauts, Israeli and European, simulate a mission on Mars in Makhtesh Ramon (Ramon Crater). October 10 ( Photo: AFP )

And in the barren Ramon Crater, a few small steps to the left an autonomous rover passes by. A few giant leaps to the right is an array of solar panels. The landscape is rocky, hilly, tinged with red. Purposefully it resembles Mars. A team of six — five men and one woman — have begun simulating what it will be like to live for about a month on the red planet.

Israel airstrikes communication tower in Gaza Strip during operation Guardian of the Walls. May 15 ( Photo: AFP )





Eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano on Canary Island of La Palma ( Photo: AFP )

Exhausted grave diggers sleep during a break between excavations at a COVID-19 graveyard in Bandung Indonesia ( Photo: AFP )

A monkey walks inside a miniature model of a zoo parking lot in the Crimean Peninsula, May 24 ( Photo: Reuters )

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi tearfully bid farewell before he leaves FC Barcelona, the team in which he played his entire career. August 8 ( Photo: Reuters )

Lionel Messi receives applause from Paris Saint-Germain fans after his first press conference with the French team. August 10 ( Photo: AFP )

Desperate Afghan civilians wait on the roof of a plane at Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing abroad after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. August 16 ( Photo: AFP )

Taliban forces spend time in a boat at an amusement park on the outskirts of Kabul after taking over Afghanistan. September 28 ( Photo: AFP )

A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon in Kabul where pictures of the women at its gates have been blackened to not violate the rules of modesty of the Islamic organization. August 18 ( Photo: AFP )

The Arc de Triomphe gate in Paris is wrapped with cloth in tribute to the late Bulgarian artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff who lived in the city and dreamt for decades to do this. September 13 ( Photo: AFP )

Japanese musician Manami Ito, a registered nurse, and former swimmer, plays the violin with her prosthesis hand. August 28 ( Photo: AFP )

Butterfly lands on tennis player Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open. February 12 ( Photo: AFP )

Haiti migrants cross the Colombian jungle on their way to perhaps better life in the U.S. September 26 ( Photo: AFP )

Riders in a bike race in northern France. October 3 ( Photo: AFP )

The U.S. Border Patrol is trying to prevent Haitian migrants from infiltrating through the border with Mexico. September 19 ( Photo: AFP )

Part of the Amazon rainforest burned in Brazil. September 15 ( Photo: AFP )

Kim Kardashian arrives wrapped in head-to-toe black at Met Gala in New York City. September 13 ( Photo: AFP )

Drug addicts' head hair was cut off ahead of the detoxification process at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. October 16 ( Photo: AFP )

Firefighting efforts to put out the huge fires on the Greek island of Euboea. August 8 ( Photo: AFP )

Yemen security forces execute one of 9 accused of killing top Houthi politician. September 18 ( Photo: AFP )

A queue for COVID-19 vaccine in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital. August 12 ( Photo: AFP )

A guy plays volleyball at a resort in southern Turkey during nearby forest fires. July 29 ( Photo: AFP )

Cars swept up in the historic floods in Verviers, Belgium. July 15 ( Photo: AFP )

Panda bear Huan Huan hugs her two cubs at a zoo in central France. August 1 ( Photo: AFP )

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles prepares for a competition at the Tokyo Olympics. August 3 ( Photo: AFP )

A child is rowing in the floods of Monsoon rains in Bangladesh. July 30 ( Photo: AFP )

Demonstrators are pushed by water nozzle at demonstrations against Colombia's president in Bogota. June 12 ( Photo: AFP )

Female soldiers from the Ethiopian Army captured by the Nigerian rebels arrive in the rebel capital of Mkal. July 2 ( Photo: AFP )

Lightning in the skies of Beijing, China. June 30 ( Photo: AFP )

Cremation ceremonies of COVID-19 patients during the massive wave that hit India this year. April 26 ( Photo: AFP )

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he walks out of the White House. May 25 ( Photo: AFP )

A Siberian tiger undergoes dental treatment in France. March 17 ( Photo: AFP )

The sun rises on the statue of Jesus in Rio de Janeiro that this year turned 90. March 24 ( Photo: AFP )

Hikers come to witness the eruption of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano. March 21 ( Photo: AFP )

A demonstrator simulates a COVID-19 patient who can't breathe at a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia. January 31 ( Photo: AFP )

Moon over the Eiffel Tower. February 28 ( Photo: AFP )

Jake Angeli 'Viking protester' during the breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building. January 6 ( Photo: AFP )

Trump's supporters take over the Capitol in Washington. January 6 ( Photo: Reuters )

Female kid weighing just 10 kilograms in a refugee camp in Yemen. January 23 ( Photo: AFP )

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny Vladimir Putin's biggest rival is led in the snow to prison. January 18 ( Photo: AFP )

Brazilian surfer in the River Dosa as the level rises due to the rainwater. January 19 ( Photo: AFP )









U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders waits wrapped in a coat and gloves for Joe Biden's inauguration for U.S. president. January 20 ( Photo: AFP )





A Ukrainian army soldier plays with puppies in a trenche in front of pro-Russian rebels in the east of the country. April 10 ( Photo: Reuters )

The Cumbre Vieja volcano as viewed from a kitchen window in La Palma in the Canary Islands. September 28 ( Photo: Reuters )

A cow receives assistance from a helicopter to get off its pasture field in Switzerland. August 27 ( Photo: Reuters )

Trying to put out the huge fires in California. August 22 ( Photo: Reuters )

Kurdish welfare activists escape a liberated bear in Iraq. February 11 ( Photo: Reuters )

Boxer Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba bites his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. August 6 ( Photo: Reuters )

Fennel competition at the Olympics in Japan. July 29 ( Photo: Reuters )

An injured tortoise returns to swim in a pool in Ecuador after being treated by experts. October 11 ( Photo: Reuters )

Traditional dance at the end of a funeral in Brazil. September 9 ( Photo: Reuters )

In 2021, as we wish our compatriots for their birthdays. Until 120, like the Prophet Moses, may his memory forever be a blessing.