Proposals unite valor and love as reservists embrace new beginnings

At sunset in Arsuf, Staff Sergeant (Res.) Elkana Shezifi, a tank crew member in the 10th Brigade, 429th Battalion, proposed to his partner, Sarah, after completing over 280 days of reserve duty since the outbreak of the war.

The couple first met through a mutual friend while studying at Ashkelon College. "When we started talking, I was already on reserve duty in Gaza. The first two weeks of our relationship were entirely through text messages," Elkana recalled.

After three deployments, each lasting between two to four months, Elkana’s next call-up in October is expected to last about a month. "Perfect timing—we’ll have time to plan the wedding," he added with a smile.

After over 300 days of reserve duty, Major (Res.) Uri Bulis, a company commander in the Home Front Command, also received a marriage proposal from her partner, Raz Turgeman. The two met nearly two years ago as roommates in Rishon Lezion and now live together in their home in Ramat Yishai.

During their relationship, Uri has served in five rounds of reserve duty, while Raz has supported her proudly from afar. "During the day, we barely talk—just for a few minutes when she has rare free moments. She’s completely dedicated to her role, 100%," Raz shared about the challenges. "When she’s home, I try to support her as much as I can. We prioritize her needs—whether it’s spending time with family and friends or letting her rest. Uri holds a very demanding and significant role, and I do my best to give her space and support," he added.

Aside from the obvious connection between these newly engaged couples, there’s another shared element—their engagement rings. Both Elkana and Raz received their rings as gifts from Alon Mesika, the father of Adir Mesika, who was killed at Nova.

"Adir always loved saying, ‘Because that’s what I decided.’ Not in a childish or impulsive way, but rather after thoughtful consideration, even if it was just for a brief moment—and always with the best intentions," Alon shared about his son.

Adir fought against the terrorists who attacked the party venue and managed to save his partner and others hiding in a nearby shelter. "After Adir was killed, I adopted his phrase and now say it myself: ‘Because that’s what I decided.’ I decided that a new generation would rise because of Adir Mesika. Adir will not have the chance to build a home in Israel, but thanks to him, a new generation will be established," Alon explained.

Inspired by this, Alon, a professional jeweler, founded the "Adir’s Diamond" initiative, through which he has so far gifted approximately 200 engagement rings to IDF soldiers.

Ahead of the Tu B’Av holiday, the company "ImagenAI," which develops smart editing tools for photographers, partnered with Alon to create the perfect moment for a reservist and the partner of another reservist to propose. "It’s a great honor for us to assist those who dedicate their time and personal safety for our sake and to be part of the moments when they fulfill their dreams and build families," said Yotam Gil, CEO of ImagenAI, during the documentation of the proposals.

Two weeks ago, Elkana and Sarah went to choose a ring and determine the size, but they hadn’t yet discussed when or how Elkana would propose. "We chose a ring knowing we’d get engaged in the future, maybe after exam season," Elkana shared.

However, just two days after visiting the store, Elkana received a surprise phone call from Alon, offering him the ring as a gift. Reflecting on the upcoming proposal, Elkana shared: "I’m so excited; it’s going to be a huge surprise. I expect tears of joy."

In Uri Bulis’s case, she arrived at the surprise proposal straight from reserve duty, this time after operations at the Jalameh Crossing near Jenin. "I’m so proud of her. She’s a role model for excellence, values, leadership, and commitment to her team and mission. She’s incredible. There are times when she sacrifices her own needs to ensure her soldiers are satisfied," Raz said, full of emotion, after receiving her long-awaited "yes."

"I spent two months searching for the right way to propose, the perfect location, and the ideal ring. This initiative came to me like a miracle. I reached out to Alon through his post, and he called me back to say I had been selected after I visited her on base. It’s unbelievable," Raz concluded.