War in the north through camera lens of a mental health officer

Guy Shmueli serves as a reserve mental health officer at an IDF base, and in his spare time, he pulls out his camera to document small moments that, through his talent, transform into moving and inspiring images; 'Photography is a form of therapy for me amid the ongoing tension of this period' he says

The war has entered its second year, and Guy Shmueli, a reserve mental health officer serving at an IDF base in northern Israel, continues to capture moments of humanity and normalcy amid a complex and tense reality through his camera lens.
“Photography is a form of therapy for me during this ongoing tension, helping me find the 'human,' the 'warm,' and the beautiful, alongside the complex emotions,” Guy said. “I hope my photos convey at least part of my experience.”
שקיעה צפוניתשקיעה צפונית
A sunset in the north
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)
What does a mental health officer do during such a sensitive time? “The role of a mental health officer in wartime consists of two main parts: one involves systemic work with groups of commanders and soldiers, providing mental preparation talks, tools to identify emotional difficulties, and guidance on initial mental health assistance and debriefing after significant events. The second part focuses on individual work with soldiers experiencing emotional challenges who require support. Amid all this, I move around and take pictures as a way to maintain my mental health—capturing human moments within the routine of war.”
באסרה. רגע של הפוגהבאסרה. רגע של הפוגה
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

הצופההצופה
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

ללא כותרתללא כותרת
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

חבר? תלוי מי שועלחבר? תלוי מי שועל
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

קפלי קרקע, אי שם בצפון הצפוניקפלי קרקע, אי שם בצפון הצפוני
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

עוד יום במשרדעוד יום במשרד
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

מבצרמבצר
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

מוכנות שיאמוכנות שיא
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

ציירי לי שלוםציירי לי שלום
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

מבצרמבצר
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

לנשק את הרגלייםלנשק את הרגליים
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

שפר הופעתך!שפר הופעתך!
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

צדיק בעירוצדיק בעירו
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

אז מה, חזרת עכשיו מהבית? פרה שסגרה 21 פוקחת עינייםאז מה, חזרת עכשיו מהבית? פרה שסגרה 21 פוקחת עיניים
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

עניין של השקפהעניין של השקפה
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

עיצוב פנים. טאצ' צבאי לאתר תיירות אזרחיעיצוב פנים. טאצ' צבאי לאתר תיירות אזרחי
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

בעת נעילת שערבעת נעילת שער
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

שעת שקיעהשעת שקיעה
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

התכנסותהתכנסות
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

לא ינום ולא ישןלא ינום ולא ישן
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)

בשנה הבאה נשב על המרפסת...בשנה הבאה נשב על המרפסת...
(Photo: Guy Shmueli)
