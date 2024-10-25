War in the north through camera lens of a mental health officer

The war has entered its second year, and Guy Shmueli, a reserve mental health officer serving at an IDF base in northern Israel, continues to capture moments of humanity and normalcy amid a complex and tense reality through his camera lens.

“Photography is a form of therapy for me during this ongoing tension, helping me find the 'human,' the 'warm,' and the beautiful, alongside the complex emotions,” Guy said. “I hope my photos convey at least part of my experience.”

