War in the north through camera lens of a mental health officer

The war has entered its second year, and Guy Shmueli, a reserve mental health officer serving at an IDF base in northern Israel, continues to capture moments of humanity and normalcy amid a complex and tense reality through his camera lens.
“Photography is a form of therapy for me during this ongoing tension, helping me find the 'human,' the 'warm,' and the beautiful, alongside the complex emotions,” Guy said. “I hope my photos convey at least part of my experience.”
What does a mental health officer do during such a sensitive time? “The role of a mental health officer in wartime consists of two main parts: one involves systemic work with groups of commanders and soldiers, providing mental preparation talks, tools to identify emotional difficulties, and guidance on initial mental health assistance and debriefing after significant events. The second part focuses on individual work with soldiers experiencing emotional challenges who require support. Amid all this, I move around and take pictures as a way to maintain my mental health—capturing human moments within the routine of war.”
