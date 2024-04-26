In Lod, tensions in neglected mixed city high; mayor’s concern of terrorism real

The mayor of the Israeli central city of Lod, Yair Revivo, penned a letter to the government in which he expresses grave concerns about the escalating crime rate and the influence of local gangs in the city just 15 minutes from Tel Aviv.

Revivo noted the lack of action to combat these gangs, both Arab and Jewish, which he said are increasingly armed and pose a significant threat not just to the city but to national security—and a problem he has been “shouting about for over 10 years.”

4 View gallery Parking lot near the Great Omari Mosque of Lydda, Lod ( Photo: Dario Sanchez/The Media Line )

He pointed out that Arab gangs, in particular, are amassing more weapons and could potentially target civil aircraft with shoulder-launched rockets due to the city’s proximity to Ben-Gurion International Airport’s runways. This follows reports in Israeli media that police had found a missile and launcher during a criminal investigation into one of the central city’s kindergartens, which Revivo noted in his letter, calling it “intolerable.”

“If such a missile is luckily found by the police in Lod, God forbid we are close to the shooting of an El Al plane full of 500 passengers; a plane that will take off from Ben-Gurion Airport near our city, get hijacked, hit directly, and crash.”

“Perhaps only such an event can make you wake up!” Revivo wrote. “Unfortunately, there is no need to wait for the drone from Iran; everything is already here.”

Amid these security concerns, the cityscape of Lod is marked by empty shops and neglected streets littered with trash, signs of a community under strain. Few people are seen outdoors, and the few who are keep a wary eye on those entering and leaving the main roads. The local economy suffers not only from a lack of domestic tourism from Palestinians coming from the West Bank due to Israeli restrictions after the war broke out but also from the absence of foreign tourists.

4 View gallery Jewish residents in the Jewish side of the city of Lod ( Photo: Dario Sanchez/The Media Line )

The atmosphere in Lod is heavy with silence, broken occasionally by gunshots. The city’s social dynamics are further complicated by its demographic composition; about 30% of its population is Arab, contributing to a sense of detachment from the rest of Israel and exacerbating the city’s challenges.

Near the mosque in the Arab part of the city, inside a hookah shop full of Arab customers either living or working in Lod, one of them catches attention for a tattoo of an M16 on his arm, as well as an image of a rose and a person covered with a balaclava on his hand.

One citizen, Muhammad, expressed his concern to The Media Line, “There is a lot of criminality here. Despite living in East Jerusalem, I work here and come very often after work. With the war currently going on, the situation is getting worse day by day.”

He added: “The situation is not completely under the police’s control due to the power of many local gangs. However, I can also say that there is always a stereotype related to us as Arabs. Jews portray us as troublemakers and are racist towards us. In the case of Lod and Ramla, the problem is mostly caused by both sides, not just us. There is, in fact, criminality among Jews too.”

4 View gallery Inside the hookah shop in the city of Lod, Israel ( Photo: Dario Sanchez/The Media Line )

“I just wish peace for this land and further help for mixed cities, such as Lod, in this process. We should coexist, but, so far, we mainly live separately from one another.”

In the Jewish part of the city, the situation is the same.

Yossi, a Jewish citizen who has lived in the city for seventeen years, told The Media Line: “Aside from the security granted by the city, as Jewish citizens, we pay an extra 25 shekel per month each. It doesn’t matter about one’s salary, but this hasn’t brought more police or any changes.”

“We need to learn to coexist; we have no choice. It is difficult after the 7th of October to trust one another again. Sincerely, I think that Arabs live overall well in Israel, way better than other Arab countries,” he said.

4 View gallery Close-up of the tattoo of one of the Arab customers at the hookah shop in the Arab part of the city of Lod ( Photo: Dario Sanchez/The Media Line )

Yossi added, “Our mayor didn’t do the right things here. There is no structural plan for both Jewish and Arab citizens. This exacerbated the distance between the two communities.”

Gavi, another Jewish citizen, also acknowledged the lack of security in the city.

“During the night, it is impossible to feel safe going out; our mayor promised everyone better conditions, but this hasn’t happened yet,” he told The Media Line.

“In this state of sort of anarchy, I think that Arab gangs may be capable of throwing rockets from here against planes at Ben-Gurion [airport],” Gavi added.

Regarding Jewish gangs, it seems that they have lost power over the years and are not as relevant as Arab ones in Lod.

Gavi said, “I know for sure that they do not cooperate. Maybe it was like this at the beginning. Now we see the overall control and power in the hands of the Arab ones.”

The Story is written by Dario Sanchez and Giorgia Valente and reprinted with permission from The Media Line .