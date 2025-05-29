New wave pool in Tel Aviv offers perfect surf conditions year-round

A first look at the invitation to the opening event of SRF PARK, scheduled to take place on Friday, raises some curiosity. How can a pool, no matter how advanced, resemble a surfing lagoon? And not just that—the water will be turquoise, the waves will resemble those seen in Sri Lanka and not in Tel Aviv, and even the temperature will match that of sub-tropical waters normally found halfway around the globe.

The machine operating the pool and creating the waves is capable of producing up to 700 waves per hour. And this isn't just a singular type of wave that will bore you after a while. There are no less than 25 wave styles to satisfy every kind of surfer curiosity. To access the pool, there is no need for prior experience or background—just a passion and love for water sports. Skilled instructors are already waiting there to guide surfers of all levels.

The lagoon spans 175x175 yards, approximately 10 acres, equivalent to three soccer fields combined. The facility contains approximately 29,000 cubic meters of water. A great deal of thought and a clear goal have been invested in this project: turning surfing into a local and family-friendly experience while attracting new enthusiasts who may have never considered the sport before.

Adi Gluska, a ten-time Israeli surfing champion and former professional manager of the Israeli Surf Association, has already experienced the facility. “We have a sea in Israel, but we lack waves,” he says. “This is enough to produce surfers who are hungry for the sport, which is why it has become so popular here. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a rise in interest. People were at home or working remotely, and afterward, they would come to the sea. That’s how they were exposed to surfing.”

“I remember myself as a child, always wanting to surf, but there were no waves,” Gluska shares. “On average, waves would come once every ten days, and it was hard to maintain the lifestyle of a surfer. It was always a struggle. This pool, which has had so much investment, has created a playground for us. Now, it’s a complementary product, not a replacement. It creates conditions that are hard to find in the Mediterranean Sea, like tube waves. When the motors pushing the water on the pool’s floor are activated with special plates, you can control the power and flow of the water. All of this creates conditions that gave me an amazing experience. I entered the facility and saw the waves—it’s exciting, something truly unique. Perfect waves rolling at your fingertips along the pool. Everything is convenient; you can literally touch them. The waves are of a high standard, different from the formations you get in the sea, where conditions are much more variable.”

The wave pool at SRF PARK TLV is designed using technology that has been around for nearly a decade. Pool technology worldwide continues to develop, improving and enhancing wave quality. Similar models can be found in South Korea, Australia, Brazil, England, and Spain, with the latter being the country that originated the idea and made this vision a reality.

“The wave pool industry is experiencing massive growth—we’re the ninth park to open,” says Simon Tal-Duev, the project’s entrepreneur and owner. “We saw enormous potential in this. In Israel, the surfing community is around 80,000 surfers, plus another 100,000 sea enthusiasts, some of whom surfed in the past. The number of surfing days in Israel is very low, and on the few good days, the waves are often not of good quality. Surfing beaches in Israel are also becoming very crowded, the wind starts by 10 a.m., there are jellyfish, and now even sharks. Many companies have tried to find a solution, and I’m glad we succeeded in bringing the Wave Garden model here and building the most advanced facility in the world, with 56 motors and 56 panels creating nearly 30 types of waves. Customers who have tried the facility have described it as a ‘game-changer’ for the industry.”

Lior Zamir, the manager of surfing operations and marketing, explained, “The main goal is to make surfing accessible to a wide range of people who want to start learning. This lagoon allows for optimal conditions to create a surfing experience. You don’t need any prior knowledge—you can come without any preparation.”

Tal Duev, the 1984 Israeli surfing champion and founder of the Israeli Surfing Association, shared that the facility will also include menus tailored for surfers and activities focused on wellness. “Even though I’m busy with my fields of work, my entire life revolves around surfing. This is the vision, and most of the investors are surfers who believed in the project. This journey started in 2011 with Elad Aloni and Tomer Kanin, who are our partners in the project. We didn’t come with deep pockets but with full hearts. Seeing the surfers’ reactions to the quality of the place makes us very happy. The magic of the pool is that it’s a place suitable for beginners. The learning curve is very fast, and we already have thousands of visitors every month coming to learn.” He added that even war veterans and victims of terror attacks, such as survivors of the Nova Festival, are attending surfing lessons as part of their rehabilitation process.

Lior Zamir emphasized that anyone can come to the facility and start experimenting. “There’s a team of 25 professional and experienced instructors here, all coming from the sea and with extensive teaching experience. The main goal is to make surfing accessible to everyone who dreams of learning. This lagoon allows for optimal surfing conditions. Within a few minutes in the water, you’re already standing on the board, whether you’re a child, teenager, or adult.”

Zamir, who previously managed the Israeli Surfing Association and comes from the high-tech industry, expressed excitement about the upcoming launch event. “The official opening was in April, and we’ve been running for two months now,” he said. “Around 2,000 guests are expected, including professional surfing sessions and a session for soldiers. DJ Itai Galo will perform alongside the band Boom Pam, which fits perfectly with the event’s vibe. Over the past month, I’ve nicknamed this place the ‘Lagoon of Happiness.’ Everyone who comes here leaves with a different feeling. You can’t describe the joy and energy this place generates. You have to experience it to understand. No matter what mood someone arrives in, they leave with a big smile.”