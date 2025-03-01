Oron Shaul rescue: The covert operation that almost collapsed the cease-fire

Israel’s Shin Bet and IDF faced a nerve-wracking dilemma in January after receiving precise intelligence on the location of the body of Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul, a Golani Brigade soldier killed in the 2014 Gaza war. Since then, Hamas had held his remains. On one hand, this was a rare opportunity to bring him home for burial, offering some solace to his grieving family. On the other, a ceasefire was set to begin in two days, along with the release of the first three hostages. A failed recovery operation could jeopardize international mediation efforts, reignite fighting, and endanger other captives. What should they do?

In a joint decision, the Shin Bet and Southern Command authorized the mission in two phases. The first, within the limits of what can be publicly disclosed, aimed to establish optimal conditions for the extraction deep inside Gaza. Special forces along with infantry troops and the Armored Corps participated. Secrecy was so tight that many support units were unaware of the target’s identity.

The second phase—the actual recovery—took place more than 24 hours later, in the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday, just before the ceasefire took effect. The rescue team was comprised Shin Bet operatives and Shayetet 13 commandos. Shaul’s body was not buried but kept above ground, near civilian areas, adding to the risks.

Hours before reaching the site, an IDF tank providing security detected a suspected terrorist. Tracking him led to the discovery of three additional Hamas operatives near the location of Shaul’s remains. Again, a dilemma emerged: attacking could alert Hamas and bring reinforcements, while ignoring the threat could endanger the rescuers. After much deliberation, the Air Force was called in, eliminating all four militants. The IDF held its breath, hoping the strike wouldn’t compromise the mission.

Maj. (res.) D., an operations officer in the 188th Brigade and one of the planners, monitored the mission from the command center. Yet, even he didn’t know the identity of the target until the operation began. “The intelligence came in during combat. I assume the urgency of the ceasefire led to mistakes that provided this intelligence,” he told Ynet.

“The most tense moments were before reaching the body. Early on, we didn’t know if there would be terrorists in the building. We didn’t even know for sure if the body was there or what condition it would be in. We didn’t know what tools or how many people would be needed to retrieve it. It was an ongoing uncertainty until the full picture became clear, from the moment of recovery to securing the evacuation point. In our command center, there was total silence—everyone’s eyes were on the screen.”

By Sunday morning, a sigh of relief echoed from Southern Command to IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv. Shaul’s body had been recovered, the mission was executed without casualties, and after arrival in Israel and a positive identification, his family was finally notified—10.5 years after his capture. Defense officials said that Hamas was unaware of the operation, which went smoothly. “We knew we had done something significant—we brought him home,” D. said. “This mission was a peak moment for all of us, after everything we had been through.”

S., a Shin Bet official involved in the operation said that since the war began, a massive amount of intelligence was received and prossessed and detainees interrogated. "A key part of our job was simply organizing all that information—piecing together a complex puzzle. For this moment, all the effort was worth it.”

Learning About Your Brother From WhatsApp

Oron Shaul, 21, from Poria, was killed between July 19 and 20, 2014, about two weeks into Operation Protective Edge in Gaza. He was part of a Golani force inside an armored personnel carrier (APC) that was struck by Hamas anti-tank fire in Shuja'iyya.

The bodies of six of his comrades were recovered and declared dead two days later. Although Hamas claimed Shaul was captured, he was initially classified as missing in action. Only on July 25 did the IDF officially determine, based on battlefield evidence, that he had been killed, designating him a fallen soldier whose burial place was unknown.

Before that, Shaul’s family first learned about the incident through a WhatsApp message. the war in 2014 was Israel’s first major military campaign in the smartphone era, where instant messaging apps spread real-time information—often tragically accurate—at an uncontrollable pace. This was the case when a message titled “APC Incident with Casualties” reached Oron’s brother, Aviram Shaul.

For a decade, the Shaul family fought to bring him home. At one point, his mother Zehava and brothers Aviram and Ofek petitioned the Supreme Court, alleging that the IDF was withholding information and demanding access to documents related to Oron’s fate. Their request was denied. His father, Herzl Shaul, passed away in 2016 without witnessing the mission’s conclusion.

The formal reclassification of Oron Shaul as a “captured fallen soldier” only came after the October 7 Hamas attack. “The IDF finally admitted how absurd it was to say ‘burial place unknown,’” Aviram told Ynet. “For years, we fought to change that designation. We even went to the Supreme Court and lost. To me, it was hypocrisy. The only thing that changed was that now there were more fallen soldiers held by Hamas. But Oron had clearly been taken—his vest and helmet were found in a tunnel in Gaza. There was no escaping the truth. The IDF’s refusal to acknowledge it was inexplicable.”