Where Tradition Meets Technology: The Digital Revolution of Synagogue Management

In collaboration with Easyshul
For decades, synagogue administration has relied on outdated software, cumbersome manual tracking, and aging management systems that struggle to keep up with modern demands.
Many communities still juggle spreadsheets for membership tracking, event coordination, and donation management—while others rely on legacy platforms that were cutting-edge a decade ago but now feel outdated and inefficient.
The need for a more seamless and intuitive solution has been apparent for years, yet few platforms have truly addressed these challenges—until now.
What happens when an Israeli startup decides to bring synagogue management into the 21st century? Easyshul is more than just another tech tool—it serves as a bridge between tradition and modernization, proving that even deeply rooted communities can embrace innovation in a natural way.
Instead of complex systems requiring extensive training, poor customer service, and exhorbant processing costs, the platform offers an intuitive interface that allows members to pay dues, register for events, and contribute to causes—all without calling the synagogue office. Beyond simplifying administration, Easyshul is reshaping how synagogue communities engage, making participation easier and more accessible for all generations.
This shift toward modernization is gaining traction among communities looking for efficient and accessible ways to manage their affairs.
More Than Management: Strengthening Community Connections
Easyshul, founded in 2022, is an all-in-one platform designed specifically for synagogue management, offering a streamlined approach to membership administration, event coordination, and fundraising.
With an intuitive design, Easyshul provides synagogue administrators with tools to manage all these aspects in one centralized system, reducing operational disruptions and minimizing the transition effort for staff.
Lior Shabat, co-founder and CEO of Easyshul, leveraged his decade of experience in Israel’s high-tech industry to develop a solution tailored to the specific needs of synagogue administrators.
“We created Easyshul with the goal of making synagogue management more efficient and user-friendly. Conversations with synagogue leaders highlighted the challenges of outdated systems, and we saw an opportunity to provide a more practical and responsive alternative,” said Shabat. “The platform has helped numerous communities transition seamlessly, whether from legacy software or from managing synagogue affairs manually."
The Changing Face of Synagogue Management
Easyshul allows members to manage their personal accounts independently, handling tasks such as paying dues, making donations, registering for events, and enrolling in educational programs. Administrators can efficiently set up and manage events, track attendance, and facilitate contributions toward specific causes or in memory of loved ones. The platform also includes advanced reporting tools and an integrated email and newsletter system, reducing the need for third-party service.
Regina Melnik, Synagogue Administrator for Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley, noted, “Easyshul has been a reliable partner in streamlining our synagogue’s operations. Their team is proactive in addressing our needs and ensuring a smooth user experience. Managing a synagogue requires adaptability, and this platform has provided tools that support our growth and engagement.”
With partners across the US, UK, Canada, and New Zealand, Easyshul brings modern technology to synagogue communities, combining innovative solutions with a focus on ease of use and responsive support.
Easyshul is a cloud-based platform designed to simplify synagogue management through technology-driven solutions. The platform offers modules for accounting, fundraising, event coordination, education, and pastoral care. By providing dedicated customer support and an intuitive interface, Easyshul aims to enhance synagogue administration for congregations of all sizes. For more information, visit the website.
