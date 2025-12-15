From Be’eri to Re’im: planting the future of Israel, one tree at a time

There are places where the soul of a nation breaks – and others where it chooses to rebuild. Just four kilometers south of Kibbutz Be’eri lies Re’im, a quiet grove that once hosted one of Israel’s most joyful celebrations: the Nova music festival.

On October 7, 2023, it became a symbol of unimaginable loss. Families return there daily – parents who lost children, friends who survived, soldiers, students and international visitors who simply want to stand, witness and breathe.

KKL — planting the future of Israel

In February 2024, on Tu Bishvat – the Jewish holiday of trees and renewal – bereaved families walked the dusty earth of Re’im again. Alongside Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) , they planted a tree for every victim of the Nova massacre. They placed photographs, personal items, flags and flowers. A forest of memory began to grow.

125 years of planting a nation

Today’s generation is familiar with KKL-JNF primarily through its green landscapes and recreational sites. However, since 1901, long before the State of Israel was established, KKL-JNF has planted trees to claim land, fought desertification, built roads, cultivated water sources and made barren soil bloom.

The forests we hike are not natural ecosystems – they are living testimonies to global Jewish solidarity, donations from communities all over the world, and the belief that a tree is both a stake in the ground and a promise for the future.

6 View gallery Be’eri Forest, 1966 ( Photo: Yehuda Hanegbi/KKL-JNF Photo Archive )

6 View gallery Tree planting in Be’eri, 1966 ( Photo: Yehuda Hanegbi/KKL-JNF Photo Archive )

What was build after trauma

After October 7, KKL-JNF allocated immediate funds to upgrade the Re’im site and make it safe, dignified and meaningful: accessible pathways, parking and bathrooms, fresh drinking stations, shaded seating areas, a camera system for security, on-site staff, irrigation systems, permanent signage explaining what happened here and a personal sign for every victim. This is no longer just a picnic site, it is a ritual space – where people come to process, remember and reflect.

6 View gallery The site of the Nova music festival massacre near Re'im - no longer just a picnic site ( Photo: Adi Israel/KKL-JNF Photo Archive )

6 View gallery A personal sign for every victim ( Photo: Yossi Ifergan/KKL-JNF Photo Archive )

Replanting Be’eri: a forest for the fallen and the living

Just a kilometer away, KKL-JNF is renewing Be’eri Forest – 12,000 acres scorched multiple times throughout the years. New saplings – acacias, eucalyptus, sycamores, jujube trees, tamarisks – are being planted across 620 dunams of restoration .

6 View gallery Renewing Be'eri forest ( Photo: Camal Alian/KKL-JNF Photo Archive )

A new forest is rising: “Iron Swords Forest” – open to anyone wishing to commemorate a loved one lost on October 7 or in the war that followed.

“This war was a real trauma — not only for the people who were killed or kidnapped, but also for nature itself. Because this is a desert environment, the forest cannot regenerate naturally. Every tree that is lost is truly lost, and replacing it requires planting a new one,” said KKL- JNF Forest Engineer Dr. Michael Sprintsing.

6 View gallery KKL- JNF Forest Engineer Dr. Michael Sprintsing ( Photo: Yaron Sharon )

“I believe this says a great deal about the people of Israel — that even after tragedy, bloodshed and suffering, there is an ability to heal, both through nature and as a nation.”