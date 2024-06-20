'A sign of resurgence': Israeli flag raised high right in front of the Gaza Strip

Alfredo Vachs, 84, from Kibbutz Netiv Ha'Asara, located on the border with Gaza, radiates an optimism that is truly remarkable. Despite the loss of his two sons, Amit and Yigal, in the terrorist attack on October 7, he has recently returned home and strives to keep a smile on his face. During the inauguration ceremony of the "Path of Hope" memorial, dedicated to the 20 victims from the kibbutz, Alfredo's wholehearted smile stood out as the tallest Israeli flag in the country was raised.

Flag hoisted up high

"Yigal and Amit are always in my heart, and that's the most important thing," Alfredo shared. "They are with me every day, all day. The love runs deep."

The immense flag, soaring 174 feet high, now stands as a landmark in Netiv Ha'Asara, facing the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. Erected in the heart of the "Path of Hope" garden – a sprawling public park with olive trees at the village's southernmost edge – it sends a clear message to the Gaza Strip's northern neighborhoods, which are visible from the garden.

Alfredo spends his evenings on his porch, overlooking the Gaza Strip. He recently bought a telescope to observe the northern area. "I know exactly what's happening and the state of the war," he said. "Everything unfolds right before my eyes."

1 View gallery Alfredo at the ceremony

Originally from Argentina, Alfredo immigrated at a young age and still carries a South American accent. A former farmer, he now dedicates his time to raising his grandchildren. His sons, who died defending the kibbutz, are commemorated at the new memorial site along with other victims from Netiv HaAsara.

The garden was rapidly established through a village initiative, designed by local architect Yishai Beider. Garden designer Eyal Stern, whose brother Oren Stern also was killed on October 7, oversaw the on-site work. The "Path to Peace" mosaic wall across from the garden, once a symbol of hope for peace with its southern neighbors, now seems less relevant.

The ceremony saw the attendance of families who lost their loved ones in the Netiv Ha'Asara massacre, where terrorists infiltrated using motorized drones. Nava Afenjar, who lost her brother Gil in the village and her nephew, Or, at Zikim Beach, emphasized resilience. "The flag flying here is a symbol of the kibbuitz's resurgence," she said. "This marks the beginning of our wonderful and supportive community's revival. We will do everything to ensure it does not fall apart. The flag flies here with pride, just like us."

Itay Levi, a kibbutz leader and one of the garden's initiators, is also upbeat about his community's future. "The village is thirsty for new roots. I tell the residents here to lift their heads and never stop believing that the day will come when we return to being a united community," he said.

Ma'ayan Shneor, another village leader, added: "The 20 olive trees in memory of our fallen friends symbolize the rootedness and connection of people to this place. Anyone who visits will find a place for healing, and the site will become a beacon of hope."