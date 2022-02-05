A scenic, post-storm trip in Israel's north through eyes of a camera drone

Last week's Elpis weather storm, not only brought snow to Jerusalem for the first time this winter, but also a record amount of precipitation to Israel's north, primarily, Mount Hermon and the Golan Heights.
The weather event was an amazing opportunity for many photography enthusiasts to capture a rare view of Israel being covered in white.
Many Israelis, therefor, took advantage of the stormy days to travel in the north, which they are used to seeing colored in green shades, with oases of falls and springs.
However, the last week colored the northern hills in white, and left its wanderers amazed by the rare sights.
One of such nature lovers is Gal Twigg, a professional camera drone photographer, who explored the northern Israel post-storm through his camera lens and one of his drone. The work of Gal, who has over 25 thousand followers on Instagram, left us speechless.
Gal and his friends wandered through the scenic Golan Heights, reaching the Odem Forrest, Ram Pool, Syrian Headquarter site, and Ben-Tal Mountain.
The group's journey started on Thursday morning, as they set out to the Golan, passing through several sights in the Galilee along the way.
Thursday, however, only left Gal and his friends with an itch for more.
Friday morning brought them to Sa'ar waterfalls, Nimrod forest, and back to the Galilee area.
"It's an amazing spot. The waterfalls are gushing only for a short period in the year," says Gal.
The area of the north is filled with wonders to explore.
Gal says that photographing in the snow is quite challenging. "You need to know how to take the right risks and decide if the picture you want to capture is worth the potential damage to the equipment. I almost always take the risk."
Thanks to Gal's risk-taking, his Instagram followers and us Ynet readers, have been granted with a unique perspective of Israel's beautiful nature.
