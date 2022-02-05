Channels
מפל סער
Sa'ar Falls
Photo: Gal Twigg
Odem Forrest

A scenic, post-storm trip in Israel's north through eyes of a camera drone

Gal Twigg, a skilled photographer, in a special session takes advantage of the latest Elpis snowstorm, which brought a record amount of snow to Mount Hermon, to explore the breathtaking scenery

Asaf Rozen |
Published: 02.05.22, 10:20
Last week's Elpis weather storm, not only brought snow to Jerusalem for the first time this winter, but also a record amount of precipitation to Israel's north, primarily, Mount Hermon and the Golan Heights.
    • The weather event was an amazing opportunity for many photography enthusiasts to capture a rare view of Israel being covered in white.
    11 צפייה בגלריה
    יער אודם    יער אודם
    Odem Forrest
    (Photo: Gal Twigg)
    Many Israelis, therefor, took advantage of the stormy days to travel in the north, which they are used to seeing colored in green shades, with oases of falls and springs.
    11 צפייה בגלריה
    מפל סער    מפל סער
    Sa'ar Falls
    (Photo: Gal Twigg)
    However, the last week colored the northern hills in white, and left its wanderers amazed by the rare sights.
    11 צפייה בגלריה
    יער אודם    יער אודם
    Odem Forrest
    (Photo: Gal Twigg)
    One of such nature lovers is Gal Twigg, a professional camera drone photographer, who explored the northern Israel post-storm through his camera lens and one of his drone. The work of Gal, who has over 25 thousand followers on Instagram, left us speechless.
    Gal and his friends wandered through the scenic Golan Heights, reaching the Odem Forrest, Ram Pool, Syrian Headquarter site, and Ben-Tal Mountain.
    11 צפייה בגלריה
    המפקדה הסורית ברמת הגולן    המפקדה הסורית ברמת הגולן
    The Syrian Headquarters
    (Photo: Gal Twigg)
    The group's journey started on Thursday morning, as they set out to the Golan, passing through several sights in the Galilee along the way.
    11 צפייה בגלריה
    נווה אטי"ב    נווה אטי"ב
    Neve Ativ
    (Photo: Gal Twigg)
    Thursday, however, only left Gal and his friends with an itch for more.
    11 צפייה בגלריה
    יער נמרוד    יער נמרוד
    Nimrod Forrest
    (Photo: Gal Twigg)
    Friday morning brought them to Sa'ar waterfalls, Nimrod forest, and back to the Galilee area.
    11 צפייה בגלריה
    מפלי פרוד    מפלי פרוד
    Prud Falls
    (Photo: Gal Twigg)
    "It's an amazing spot. The waterfalls are gushing only for a short period in the year," says Gal.
    11 צפייה בגלריה
    מפלי פרוד    מפלי פרוד
    Prud Falls
    (Photo: Gal Twigg)
    The area of the north is filled with wonders to explore.
    11 צפייה בגלריה
    בקעת בית נטופה    בקעת בית נטופה
    Biq'at Bet Netofa
    (Photo: Gal Twigg)
    Gal says that photographing in the snow is quite challenging. "You need to know how to take the right risks and decide if the picture you want to capture is worth the potential damage to the equipment. I almost always take the risk."
    11 צפייה בגלריה
    בקעת בית נטופה    בקעת בית נטופה
    Biq'at Bet Netofa
    (Photo: Gal Twigg)
    Thanks to Gal's risk-taking, his Instagram followers and us Ynet readers, have been granted with a unique perspective of Israel's beautiful nature.
    11 צפייה בגלריה
    גל טוויג ביער נמרוד    גל טוויג ביער נמרוד
    Gal Twigg in the Nimrod Forrest

    To follow Gal on Instagram, click here>>
