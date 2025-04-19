How a short video series is changing the global narrative on Israel: One startup at a time

When the Hamas massacre of October 7 shocked Israel and the world, patent attorney Gerson Panitch saw the ripple effects from a different angle.

“Suddenly I saw brilliant Israeli startups struggling to raise funds while their key personnel were called up to the front lines,” he recalls. “That alone was hard. But seeing Israel portrayed so inaccurately and unfairly in the global media—that was devastating. I realized Finnegan could do more than protect startups with patents. We could help change the story being told about Israel.”

That realization led to the creation of What’s Next in Israel Tech, a weekly social media and television series that showcases Israeli innovation in short, fast-paced episodes. Each 90-second video, hosted by Panitch and professionally produced, features a quick interview with an Israeli startup founder and introduces a promising technology that most viewers have likely never seen before.

“The feedback has been amazing,” Panitch says. “Viewers tell us they can’t stop watching. Once they see one, they want to see more—because they’re stunned by how much creativity is coming out of Israel right now.”

Not a typical Aliyah story

After building a decades-long career as a leading patent attorney at Finnegan, one of the world’s largest and most respected intellectual property law firms, Panitch made aliyah shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finnegan, with offices across the United States and Asia, specializes in patent law and intellectual property across U.S., European, British, and German jurisdictions. Panitch has long served as a bridge between Israeli innovation and international legal expertise.

“I had already worked with over 200 Israeli companies before I made aliyah,” he says. “But moving here was my way of saying: I’m fully in—professionally, personally, and ideologically—for the Jewish state.”

His connection with Israel began over 15 years ago, when he started flying in monthly to meet clients and teach patent strategy—first at the University of Haifa Law School, and now at Tel Aviv University’s MBA program.

Changing perceptions by telling stories of real achievements

The video series isn’t just about feel-good storytelling. It’s also a bridge to business: connecting these young companies with global investors, strategic partners, and media exposure. Many of the startups featured are too small to be Finnegan clients, but the firm has fully embraced the project as a social-impact initiative—and is funding the entire production.

“I give full credit to Finnegan’s leadership,” says Panitch. “They didn’t hesitate for a second. They understood from the beginning that this isn’t about immediate business—it's about supporting Israel and showing the world what it really is: a powerhouse of ingenuity.”

From a side project to syndication

That vision gained even greater reach last month, when the global television network Israel Plus began airing What’s Next in Israel Tech episodes daily as part of its international cable lineup—bringing these stories to millions of viewers worldwide.

To date, the team has released 57 episodes, with another 15 in post-production. And they’re just getting started.

Breakthroughs in 90 Seconds: Highlights from the series

Here are a few episodes from the series that spotlight Israeli technological innovation.

Pulsenmore: The first at-home ultrasound device, allowing pregnant women to scan themselves using a small device and receive a professional medical analysis within four hours. This innovation helps reduce clinic visits and empowers women to monitor their pregnancy safely from home.

Level Hydrofoils: A startup aiming to make electric hydrofoil surfing accessible to the public. Their beginner-friendly eFoils, stabilized by proprietary gyroscopic technology, allow users to effortlessly and safely hover above water—even with no prior experience. It's a leap forward in sustainable marine recreation and green mobility.

TreeTube: A modular urban greening system that enables trees to grow in challenging city environments using specially designed underground cylindrical containers. The system provides optimal access to air, water, and soil—even under heavy urban infrastructure—allowing trees to thrive where traditional planting fails.

Amai Proteins: A biotech company behind Sweelin, a revolutionary sweet protein derived from the African “serendipity berry.” Sweelin is up to 3,000 times sweeter than sugar, with no calories or synthetic ingredients. Already approved for use and protected by patents, the protein helps reduce sugar in food and beverages by up to 70%—without compromising on taste, health, or cost.

“There’s no end to Israeli innovation,” Panitch says. “All we have to do is let people see it.”