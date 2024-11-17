'It's euphoric': We took part in a cacao ceremony

The participants, most in their twenties, sit on comfortable cushions around the host. Atop a local stand, intriguing ethnic musical instruments are displayed and after one final stir of the dark liquid in the pot, the cacao ceremony finally begins.

After a long, difficult, and sorrowful year, I came to experience a cacao ceremony on a friend’s recommendation at the Guna House , "a home for spirituality, mind-body connection and consciousness development" in Herzliya.

5 View gallery participants at the cocao ceremony ( Photo: Assaf Kamar )

"The cacao ceremony is a very ancient ritual that dates back thousands of years to regions in Central and South America. For millennia, it’s been used in two main ways: in ceremonies connecting to the heart and in deep meditation practices,” explains Daniel Taler, instructor for growth and healing processes and the person leading my first cacao ceremony, while stirring the brewing cacao, as the intoxicating aroma of chocolate cake fills the air.

“Cacao is gentle and not as aggressive as other psychedelic plants . Its chemical components help release serotonin and endorphins, making us feel much better. It also affects heart function and blood flow, inducing a euphoric sensation,” he added.

Taler has been studying traditional South American cultures for years. "I spent two summers with the Kogi, an indigenous tribe in northern Colombia. I’m writing about their perceptions of health and illness and their traditional medicine."

The workshop encompasses the entire ceremonial process, from preparing the cacao to guided drinking. "We start with physical and mental preparation, as participants are asked to focus and set their personal intentions.”

5 View gallery Cocao ceremony ( Photo: Assaf Kamar )

“During the workshop, I guide participants through breathing exercises, meditation and dance, allowing them to connect with themselves more deeply. The cacao serves as a catalyst for this process, fostering an experience of inner connection and release," Taler adds.

"It’s best to come with an open mind and a willingness to find a new experience. It’s also recommended to arrive on an empty stomach so the cacao can truly take effect. The impact won’t be felt on a full stomach,” he explained before the ceremony began.

"During the workshop, we drink the cacao in silence, smell it, taste it and engage all our senses. The cacao is intentionally unsweetened and sugar-free — pure and organic," Taler says. "I want everyone holding the cup to cradle it with both hands, close to their chest, near their heart and not drink immediately. Feel the warmth of the cup, start smelling it and breathe into the experience."

I had planned to down half the pot right away and immediately enjoy all the mood-enhancing, energy-boosting and passion-stimulating properties, but back in reality — the workshop's atmosphere is tranquil, the cacao drink carries a comforting aroma of distant childhood memories and the taste is bitter and intense.

5 View gallery Cocao ceremony ( Photo: Assaf Kamar )

"When drinking cacao, it often feels a bit bitter, a bit thick and more challenging to swallow. It's not like chocolate or a sweet cocoa drink . The act of smelling it and the difficulty in swallowing forces me to be fully present as I bring it into my body.

“This presence allows me to truly feel the sensations it creates, making it much easier to turn inward. The sensation is one of focus and softness, combined with insights and a connection to the body," Taler explains.

"The effect of cacao varies significantly from person to person when it comes to sensations. The cacao experience alone isn't enough; it's paired with guidance, movement, meditation or sounds."

Slowly, I finish my first cup, surprised at how quickly I can shed my cynicism and really connect to the process. With the second cup — which I couldn't finish — I felt myself entering a very gentle, embracing experience. The lighting is dim and soothing to the eyes. Following the guidance, everyone lies on their backs with closed eyes, letting the cacao do its work.

5 View gallery Cocao ceremony ( Photo: Assaf Kamar )

Taler, the guide, moves among the participants, singing an ancient melody in a curious language and skillfully playing traditional Indigenous instruments, including various flutes and a shamanic drum with a single drumstick, producing a mesmerizing sound.

I suddenly wake up, feeling my cheeks slightly flushed and needing a split second to remember where I am and who this kind person is, softly singing a quiet melody and fanning me with an Indigenous feather fan gently.

The movement and dance phase begins, and we make the most of the precious time gifted by the cacao with precise guidance. Anyone expecting a psychedelic experience would be sorely disappointed — this is a delicate and incredibly pleasant bodily sensation. For a few moments, a fragile feeling of happiness, love and maybe even a hint of optimism washes over me.

5 View gallery Cocao ceremony ( Photo: Assaf Kamar )

"It was amazing. I don’t think it’s something you can really explain in words — you have to experience it," said Tanya, one of the participants. "It connects and brings us back to the center of our souls, especially during this tough time we're all going through. The cacao shows us what truly matters in life — love above all."

Another participant shared that she felt the focus Taler described. "It was as if I had a direct connection to the sensations within me. I felt myself concentrating on the present, unconcerned about what was happening around me. I wasn’t thinking about yesterday or worrying about tomorrow. It was so focused and I’m still under its influence even now. I didn’t expect this; I came with a lot of questions."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: