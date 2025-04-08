Finding digital balance: A new tool to help Israelis reclaim control over screen time

Hundreds of studies to date have proven that the increasing use of digital media causes significant physical, mental and social harm. These include worsening social polarization, erosion of personal well-being, and the spread of misinformation and fake news, which undermine trust in sources of information. Despite this, not only has digital media usage not decreased, it has tightened its grip and control over our lives, whether we like it or not.

It seems that there is no one today who doesn’t consume digital media in some form or another. Recognizing this reality, a new, free tool developed by the “Attention Revolution” movement aims to help users regain control over their digital consumption, reduce its negative effects, and enhance its positive ones.

"We all feel that something has changed in recent years. We feel it ourselves, see it in our children, and hear about it from friends and family. But it’s been hard to pinpoint exactly what the problem is and how it impacts us," Assaf Bener, CEO of the movement, told Ynet.

"When Dr. Micha Goodman wrote about this global phenomenon in his book, he explored the link between how we use digital technology and the decline in our mental well-being, along with the rise in social polarization. We understood that we must examine how these global phenomena manifest in Israeli society, especially now, when both are at an unprecedented and troubling peak. We needed to find a way to mitigate them," according to Bener.

To this end, the movement partnered with the research company "Q Behavioral Thinking" and conducted an extensive study with two main components. The first involved creating a comprehensive knowledge map that reviewed all recent studies on the topic worldwide. The second involved surveying 2,000 participants, a representative sample of Israeli society, to examine parameters of mental well-being and political-emotional polarization.

Understanding the connection between technology and well-being

This combination enabled a deep understanding of the connection between the use of digital technology and its mental and social aspects in users’ lives. The study’s findings led to the development of an innovative tool for measuring “digital balance.”

"We discovered that the story is much more complex than just ‘how much time we spend in front of screens,’" says Bener. "It’s also about questions like why we use technology, where and when we do so, and how this usage integrates into our lives. From this comprehensive knowledge map, we identified key dimensions in which digital technology impacts our personal and social well-being, particularly in the context of smartphones and social networks, which the index examines."

Introducing the Israeli Digital Balance Index

The “Israeli Digital Balance Index” allows individuals to evaluate their personal relationship with digital technology and uncover how their digital behavior patterns influence their personal, family and social well-being. After completing an online questionnaire, each user receives a personal score with unique characteristics of their digital use compared to the overall public in Israel. Additionally, the index offers a set of tools with practical, personalized recommendations for balanced and beneficial digital use.

The recommendations from the index aim to help users find their “digital balance,” which allows them to enjoy technology while gaining better control over screen time, improving personal and family well-being, reducing daily stress levels, fostering a diverse and moderate digital environment, and consuming high-quality and reliable digital content.

A significant step toward change

"The index represents a significant step in understanding the impact of digital technology on our lives and, for the first time, provides practical, personalized tools to address these challenges. The tool, which took about a year and a half to develop and was completed during the war, marks a major advancement in our ability to identify and improve digital balance within Israeli society," concludes Bener. "We hope the index will help us as a society, not only in terms of mental well-being but also in reducing social polarization, by adopting simple and feasible recommendations for action."