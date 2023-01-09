Israeli belles shine in Most Beautiful Faces in the world list

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot makes her ninth consecutive appearance, ranking 12; models Yael Shelbia and Eden Fines ranked 7th and 71st

Matan Shor|
Israeli women are famed for their beauty, and so think content creators TC Candler who listed three Israeli stunners in their annual 100 Most Beautiful Faces ranking for 2022.
    • The only Israeli candidate to crack into the top ten of the prestigious list's 32nd edition was Model Yael Shelbia, ranking 7th. This is a slight slip from her 6th-place finish last year. The 21-year-old topped the list in its 2020 edition.
    Gal Gadot
    (Photo: Getty Image)
    Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, on the other hand, saw her standing improve from last year, going from 15th to 12th in her ninth consecutive appearance on the list.
    Lastly, model Eden Fines and her signature curly hair landed 71st in 2022, compared to 97th last year, her first appearance on the list.
    Yael Shelbia
    (Photo: Dudi Hason)
    American Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes conquered first place. The 31-year-old recently announced her first pregnancy.

    Ice contributed to this article.
