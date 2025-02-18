'The younger generation has proven what the future could hold the moment they're given the reins to lead'

“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again” once said Theodore Roosevelt (1910).

On a chilly, slightly rainy morning, the dedicated trainees of the Five Fingers pre-military academy are already hard at work. Some set out early for a run in the surrounding hills of Zichron Yaakov, others clean facilities in Jerusalem, and soon they will leave for a week-long leadership and training program. No one is idle — everyone contributes, whether by preparing breakfast, handling laundry or organizing the day’s activities.

Founded in 2014, Five Fingers is an educational-social movement with a mission to empower youth to reach their full physical and mental potential through training. With 2,500 members, the organization collaborates with the Ministry of Education, the IDF, and various business and sports organizations. Many of its graduates have taken on officer roles in the military.

5 View gallery From right to left: Dror Yanai, Adam Meital, Dikla Zarko, Amir Menachem ( Photo: Elad Gershgorn )

The movement was founded by Amir Menachem, a former Navy SEAL officer, along with his father, Yoram, a professional fitness coach who trained Israel’s top basketball teams. Their vision was to develop leadership among Israeli youth through resilience and physical activity.

Training for leadership and excellence

Dror Yanai, 34, a former Navy SEAL, runs the academy alongside Menachem. The two are deeply involved in shaping its programs and ensuring its graduates leave prepared for elite military service. "This movement is about developing excellence, resilience and leadership among Israeli youth," Yanai explains. "We operate informally and formally, reaching thousands of trainees every year."

Established in 2018, the academy in Zichron Yaakov works closely with various institutions, including military units, schools and volunteer organizations. "I get to meet incredible young people who are eager to contribute and give their all every day," Yanai says.

The academy receives over 2,500 applications annually, but only 60% are accepted. About 40% of participants are young women. The trainees go through rigorous physical training, leadership workshops, and educational programs covering history, sports science and Zionism

Preparing for military and civic leadership

One of the academy’s core programs, "Carmel," operates from August to March, providing an additional year of training for graduates who wish to lead social change. These young leaders integrate into "Five Fingers" as coaches and facilitators, guiding younger participants in fitness and community initiatives.

The academy’s headquarters is adorned with motivational quotes, including one from former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt: "Run, touch the point, and give your best." Yanai explains, "The name 'Five Fingers' comes from the idea that if you can control all five fingers, you can maximize your potential."

5 View gallery Memorial to Five Fingers graduates who have fallen in the war ( Photo: Elad Gershgorn )

The movement is built on five key values: professionalism, perseverance, adaptability, leadership and national commitment. "We aim to instill a deep sense of responsibility and initiative in our trainees, ensuring they become proactive members of Israeli society," Menachem emphasizes.

Yanai, who is waiting for a meeting with donors for the new campus, adds: "The 'Five Fingers' work method is based on a 'body-mind' approach, which develops physical and mental abilities in parallel. This is sometimes expressed through extreme and unexpected changes in the type of training, introducing mental exercises mid-intense workouts that test motivation, adaptability, and the ability to withstand challenges."

The movement operates in various fields and is divided into the youth program, the pre-military academy, and the alumni program. The youth program runs year-round in several groups across different locations in the country. It consists of 10 monthly sessions that include both individual and group work. These sessions feature physical training, lectures and enrichment activities, with a focus on building mental resilience, instilling values, enhancing physical fitness and promoting awareness of a healthy lifestyle.

"Look at the trainees here — they are all enjoying themselves together, and, most importantly, they are succeeding in contributing. That is what truly matters to all of us here," Yanai proudly adds. "At the beginning, the movement relied on the personal financial investment of its founders. Gradually, as it grew, it became more established and is now funded through participation fees from its members. There is immense demand to join us."

Menachem adds: "Most of those who join are driven by the desire to prepare for combat service, with the goal of strengthening themselves physically and mentally, and above all, being ready for selection and elite unit tryouts."

The war’s impact and rising motivation

Following the October 7th attack and the Iron Swords war, the academy rapidly mobilized a volunteer operation to support evacuees and soldiers.

"We established an emergency command center to aid displaced families and reservists in combat zones. At first, one operations center was set up at the movement’s headquarters in Herzliya, and another at the academy in Zichron Yaakov. Later, the academy relocated its main activities to Eilat to support children from evacuated families in the Gaza border communities, providing them with a social framework during this period," explains Yanai.

5 View gallery Training the next generation of leaders ( Photo: Courtesy of Five Fingers )

"During the war, there was a sharp increase in the number of applicants to the movement. Most of the trainers were called up for reserve duty, and the movement quickly trained new instructors from among its graduates. At the same time, as mentioned, throughout the war, the movement mourned the loss of 17 of its graduates — officers and soldiers who fell in battle, most of them from elite units. They were the first fallen members of Five Fingers since the movement began operating."

"From the moment the war began, they didn’t think about themselves — they only thought about how to help," Menachem says, his voice heavy with emotion. "I knew most of the fallen personally. It’s heartbreaking, but we’re committed to honoring them by continuing their mission. And now, we are establishing the campus in their memory. It will include a large memorial site alongside content creation and current affairs."

Yanai continues: "We have the most outstanding and value-driven youth here in the country. They will be the future leaders of society. As someone who works extensively with young people, I see teenagers who are eager to make a meaningful impact — they are hungry and curious. The reality of the war, as well as the situation in the country before it, has awakened them. I see an incredible level of enthusiasm among the youth. There is a massive number of boys and girls who want to train. I’m talking about trainees from 6th grade to 12th grade who come to training sessions with extremely high motivation."

Despite the war’s toll, interest in Five Fingers has surged. "More young people are stepping up, eager to train and serve," Yanai notes. "We see an incredible shift — youth who once aimed for technology units are now focused on combat service, aspiring to join special forces and infantry battalions."

5 View gallery From right to left: Amir Menachem, Adam Meital, Dror Yanai and Dikla Zarko in front of the memorial corner for the movement's fallen ( Photo: Elad Gershgorn )

"This is a generation with immense motivation and a deep sense of care," according to Menachem. "The moment this war began, we saw the mobilization of civil society across the entire nation, and just as importantly, we saw it in the younger generation. They are strong, value-driven, and willing to pay the price. I believe this generation has also proven what kind of future this country can have — once they are given the reins to lead and guide the nation forward."

"The people are living in a much more united way. We want to contribute, to share the burden, but in the political world, there are interests that overshadow what is truly happening on the ground," he continues. "In the end, we look at ourselves — where we can make an impact, where we can contribute. Our responsibility, our sense of giving, and our commitment to continue serving remain strong. Here, we have trainees with incredible mental resilience. They go through extraordinary experiences, learning and gaining deep self-awareness, and then they go on to serve in the IDF’s top units, making an even greater and more meaningful contribution to our country."

A generation ready to lead

Dikla Zarko, 18, a former ballet dancer from Kfar Saba, joined the academy after her cousin, a Five Fingers graduate, was killed in combat. "At first, I just wanted to dance, but after his death, I knew I had to be here and contribute to the country," she shares.

These days, while setting goals for her future service in the IDF, she is also considering continuing for a second year. "When Rif arrived at the academy and loved it so much, he told me about all the activities they do here — the enrichment, the volunteer work," Zarko recalls. "I realized that dancing is important, but coming here and contributing to the country is far more meaningful. And then the tragedy struck—dear Rif was killed in Gaza. At that moment, I knew I had to be here and dedicate myself to serving our people."

5 View gallery Five Fingers graduate Rif Haoush was killed in the Iron Swords war

"We spent a week of activities in Eilat, learning a lot and volunteering. Now, we are preparing for a week of activities in Jerusalem," she adds. "We come here with a deep desire to give, to serve the country, and to develop our values. That is truly what matters most — to give back, especially after the devastating tragedy that struck us all on October 7th."

In closing, she adds: "I will always remember Rif as a kind-hearted, caring, friendly, and sensitive person who was deeply connected to those around him. I am here because of him — because it was important for me to continue his path in the place he loved so much."

Adam Meital, 18, from Tel Aviv also found new purpose at the academy. "I didn’t know much about this place before, but I looked into it and decided to join. The experience here is tough but incredibly rewarding," he says. "I feel ready to serve and make a difference."

"The young generation has proven itself," Menachem concludes. "They are determined, values-driven and ready to take on the future. The moment they are given the reins, they will lead this country forward."

While political divisions exist, Five Fingers fosters unity through service. "In the end, it’s about looking at where we can contribute, how we can build resilience, and how we can strengthen our country together," Yanai says. "These young men and women are experiencing incredible personal growth and are preparing to give back in the most meaningful way possible — through dedicated service to Israel."