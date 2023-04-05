The story of the great Jewish dynasties





The Perfect Combination of Rothschild : Power, Money, and Influence

Ever since their humble beginnings in the 18th century, this family has had an unmatched sense for business, and were artful at connecting with the right people all over Europe leading up to World War I, amassing untold billions and creating one of the most impressive business empires ever.





The Sassoon family : The Jewish dynasty who became global merchants

How did a Baghdadi family of refugees manage to build a global trade empire spanning three continents? From its charismatic patriarch who remained loyal to his Jewish roots to his enterprising descendants."





The Dellal dynasty : The escapades and scandals of 'Black Jack' and his children

Jack Dellal started from humble beginnings, but went on to build an empire; known for his flamboyant lifestyle and penchant for gambling, he fathered nine children with a knack for the arts and running into the occasional controversy.





The Camondo family : The aristocrats that lasted for 160 years, then disappeared

They called them the ‘Rothschilds of the East’, climbing to the highest social echelons everywhere they went. The journey came to end in 1943 with the murder of the last family member. The family legacy, however, was saved by one last move.





The Jewish woman who fought the pope : What happened to the empire of Doña Gracia?