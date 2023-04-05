The story of the great Jewish dynasties

The Perfect Combination of Rothschild: Power, Money, and Influence
Ever since their humble beginnings in the 18th century, this family has had an unmatched sense for business, and were artful at connecting with the right people all over Europe leading up to World War I, amassing untold billions and creating one of the most impressive business empires ever.
The Sassoon family: The Jewish dynasty who became global merchants
How did a Baghdadi family of refugees manage to build a global trade empire spanning three continents? From its charismatic patriarch who remained loyal to his Jewish roots to his enterprising descendants."
The Dellal dynasty: The escapades and scandals of 'Black Jack' and his children
Jack Dellal started from humble beginnings, but went on to build an empire; known for his flamboyant lifestyle and penchant for gambling, he fathered nine children with a knack for the arts and running into the occasional controversy.
The Camondo family: The aristocrats that lasted for 160 years, then disappeared
They called them the ‘Rothschilds of the East’, climbing to the highest social echelons everywhere they went. The journey came to end in 1943 with the murder of the last family member. The family legacy, however, was saved by one last move.
The Jewish woman who fought the pope: What happened to the empire of Doña Gracia?
She was raised in a Converso family, and was the richest woman in the world who helped hundreds of thousands of Jews against the leader of the Christian world. Long before Herzl, Donna Gracia and her nephew Don Joseph recognized that the solution to the plight of the Jews was the establishment of a settlement in the Land of Israel. Donna Gracia and her family played a central role in the Jewish world in the 16th century - so how did their story almost fade away?