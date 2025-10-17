Feathers, sparkle and stars: Victoria’s Secret 2025 show features top models and fresh faces

Supermodels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Irina Shayk, the Hadid sisters and Ashley Graham joined newcomers like Israeli model Daniella Halfon as Victoria’s Secret revived its runway with bold, bedroom-inspired looks 

ynet|Updated:
One year after its glittering comeback, Victoria’s Secret held its latest runway show in New York City. The event brought back all the usual suspects: supermodels like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Irina Shayk, Gigi and Bella Hadid (the latter sporting a less-than-flattering blonde look), Candice Swanepoel and Ashley Graham.
Also on the lineup were musical performances from Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, K-pop group TWICE and Karol G, as the lingerie brand leaned into every bedroom fantasy imaginable — from Moulin Rouge-inspired glam to sporty looks that wouldn’t be out of place in “Bring It On.”
33 View gallery
אדריאנה לימה בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאדריאנה לימה בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Adriana Lima at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
בהאטי פרינסלו בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטבהאטי פרינסלו בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Behati Prinsloo on the Victoria's Secret runway
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
33 View gallery
אלסנדרה אמברוסיו בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאלסנדרה אמברוסיו בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Alessandra Ambrosio feels at home
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
33 View gallery
אמילי רטאייקאוסקי בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאמילי רטאייקאוסקי בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Emily Ratajkowski in a butterfly look
(Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP)
33 View gallery
דאוצן קרוס בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטדאוצן קרוס בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Golden Doutzen Kroes
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
ג'סמין טוקס בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטג'סמין טוקס בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Pregnant Jasmine Tookes opens the show
(Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP)
33 View gallery
קנדיס סוונפול בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטקנדיס סוונפול בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Candice Swanepoel in a dramatic turn
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
33 View gallery
מיסי אליוט בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטמיסי אליוט בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Missy Elliott performs on stage
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
33 View gallery
אוואר אודיאנג בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאוואר אודיאנג בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Awar Odhiang blows a kiss
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
33 View gallery
אמיליה גריי בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאמיליה גריי בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Amelia Gray with an ornate version of a crinoline
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
33 View gallery
דווין גרסיה בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטדווין גרסיה בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Devyn Garcia with furry wings
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
מדיסון ביר בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטמדיסון ביר בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Madison Beer in a corset
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
הדוגמניות על המסלול בסוף תצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטהדוגמניות על המסלול בסוף תצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Models on the runway at the end of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
The show opened with model Jasmine Tookes, who stunned in a gold mesh dress, shell-like wings reminiscent of Venus and a prominent baby bump that instantly stole the spotlight. And she wasn’t the only surprise on the runway.
33 View gallery
אירינה שייק בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאירינה שייק בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Irina Shayk with a challenging headscarf
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
אלסנדרה אמברוסיו בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאלסנדרה אמברוסיו בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Alessandra Ambrosio at the Victoria's Secret show
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
ג'יג'י חדיד בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטג'יג'י חדיד בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Gigi Hadid in pink
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
33 View gallery
בלה חדיד בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטבלה חדיד בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Blonde Bella Hadid
(Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP)
33 View gallery
אשלי גרהאם בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאשלי גרהאם בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Ashley Graham on the runway
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
קנדיס סוונפול בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטקנדיס סוונפול בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Candice Swanepoel in a black set
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
Alongside the brand’s veteran Angels, new faces made their debut — including Israeli model Daniella Halfon in a pink look, pro basketball player Angel Reese and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, who made headlines as the first professional athletes to walk in a Victoria’s Secret show. “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira also made her debut appearance.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025
(Courtesy of Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
דאוצן קרוס בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטדאוצן קרוס בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Doutzen Kroes in lace and feathers
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
33 View gallery
איריס לאו בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאיריס לאו בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Sporty Iris Lau
(Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP)
33 View gallery
ג'סמין טוקס בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטג'סמין טוקס בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Jasmine Tookes on the runway
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
33 View gallery
דניאלה חלפון בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטדניאלה חלפון בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Israeli model Daniella Halfon makes her first appearance at the Victoria's Secret show
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
As always with the lingerie label, the minimal clothing was just a small part of the spectacle. The real power lay in the star-studded lineup and circus-like production. After several years on hiatus — amid criticism for objectification and promoting unattainable beauty standards, followed by attempts to replace the glitzy event with more politically correct messaging that only partly resonated — Victoria’s Secret appears to have fully reembraced its original identity.
33 View gallery
אנג'ל ריס בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאנג'ל ריס בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Angel Reese
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
ברבי פריירה בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטברבי פריירה בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Barbie Ferreira
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
Daniella Halfon walks the runway
(Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret)
Global audiences were quick to praise the show’s inclusion of diverse body types and skin tones, even if, in practice, not much had really changed.
33 View gallery
סטלה מקסוול בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטסטלה מקסוול בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Stella Maxwell
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
33 View gallery
אלכס קונסאני בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאלכס קונסאני בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Alex Consani
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
33 View gallery
אנג'לינה קנדל בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאנג'לינה קנדל בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Angelina Kendall
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
אימאן חמאם בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטאימאן חמאם בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Imaan Hammam
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
Perhaps that’s exactly what gives the brand its cultural staying power: its ability to reflect the current moment. And today, that moment is once again embracing a glamorous, unapologetically revealing aesthetic — lightly seasoned with nods to diversity, so long as they don’t interfere with the pleasure of watching beautiful women in lingerie.
33 View gallery
גרייס אליזבת בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטגרייס אליזבת בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Grace Elizabeth
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
ברברה פלווין בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטברברה פלווין בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Barbara Palvin Sprouse
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
ג'ואן סמולס בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטג'ואן סמולס בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Joan Smalls
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
33 View gallery
קנדיס סוונפול בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרטקנדיס סוונפול בתצוגת האופנה של ויקטוריה'ס סיקרט
Candice Swanepoel at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
First published: 03:56, 10.17.25
