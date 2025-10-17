Feathers, sparkle and stars: Victoria’s Secret 2025 show features top models and fresh faces

One year after its glittering comeback, Victoria’s Secret held its latest runway show in New York City. The event brought back all the usual suspects: supermodels like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Irina Shayk, Gigi and Bella Hadid (the latter sporting a less-than-flattering blonde look), Candice Swanepoel and Ashley Graham.

Also on the lineup were musical performances from Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, K-pop group TWICE and Karol G, as the lingerie brand leaned into every bedroom fantasy imaginable — from Moulin Rouge-inspired glam to sporty looks that wouldn’t be out of place in “Bring It On.”

33 View gallery Adriana Lima at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

33 View gallery Behati Prinsloo on the Victoria's Secret runway ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

33 View gallery Alessandra Ambrosio feels at home ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

33 View gallery Emily Ratajkowski in a butterfly look ( Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP )

33 View gallery Golden Doutzen Kroes ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

33 View gallery Pregnant Jasmine Tookes opens the show ( Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP )

33 View gallery Candice Swanepoel in a dramatic turn ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

33 View gallery Missy Elliott performs on stage ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

33 View gallery Awar Odhiang blows a kiss ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

33 View gallery Amelia Gray with an ornate version of a crinoline ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

33 View gallery Devyn Garcia with furry wings ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

33 View gallery Madison Beer in a corset ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

33 View gallery Models on the runway at the end of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

The show opened with model Jasmine Tookes, who stunned in a gold mesh dress, shell-like wings reminiscent of Venus and a prominent baby bump that instantly stole the spotlight. And she wasn’t the only surprise on the runway.

33 View gallery Irina Shayk with a challenging headscarf ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

33 View gallery Alessandra Ambrosio at the Victoria's Secret show ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

33 View gallery Gigi Hadid in pink ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

33 View gallery Blonde Bella Hadid ( Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP )

33 View gallery Ashley Graham on the runway ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

33 View gallery Candice Swanepoel in a black set ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

Alongside the brand’s veteran Angels, new faces made their debut — including Israeli model Daniella Halfon in a pink look, pro basketball player Angel Reese and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, who made headlines as the first professional athletes to walk in a Victoria’s Secret show. “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira also made her debut appearance.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 ( Courtesy of Victoria's Secret )

33 View gallery Doutzen Kroes in lace and feathers ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

33 View gallery Sporty Iris Lau ( Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP )

33 View gallery Jasmine Tookes on the runway ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

33 View gallery Israeli model Daniella Halfon makes her first appearance at the Victoria's Secret show ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

As always with the lingerie label, the minimal clothing was just a small part of the spectacle. The real power lay in the star-studded lineup and circus-like production. After several years on hiatus — amid criticism for objectification and promoting unattainable beauty standards, followed by attempts to replace the glitzy event with more politically correct messaging that only partly resonated — Victoria’s Secret appears to have fully reembraced its original identity.

33 View gallery Angel Reese ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

33 View gallery Barbie Ferreira ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

Daniella Halfon walks the runway ( Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret )

Global audiences were quick to praise the show’s inclusion of diverse body types and skin tones, even if, in practice, not much had really changed.

33 View gallery Stella Maxwell ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

33 View gallery Alex Consani ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

33 View gallery Angelina Kendall ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

33 View gallery Imaan Hammam ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

Perhaps that’s exactly what gives the brand its cultural staying power: its ability to reflect the current moment. And today, that moment is once again embracing a glamorous, unapologetically revealing aesthetic — lightly seasoned with nods to diversity, so long as they don’t interfere with the pleasure of watching beautiful women in lingerie.

33 View gallery Grace Elizabeth ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

33 View gallery Barbara Palvin Sprouse ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )

33 View gallery Joan Smalls ( Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret )