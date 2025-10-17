Feathers, sparkle and stars: Victoria’s Secret 2025 show features top models and fresh faces

One year after its glittering comeback, Victoria’s Secret held its latest runway show in New York City. The event brought back all the usual suspects: supermodels like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Irina Shayk, Gigi and Bella Hadid (the latter sporting a less-than-flattering blonde look), Candice Swanepoel and Ashley Graham.
Also on the lineup were musical performances from Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, K-pop group TWICE and Karol G, as the lingerie brand leaned into every bedroom fantasy imaginable — from Moulin Rouge-inspired glam to sporty looks that wouldn’t be out of place in “Bring It On.”
The show opened with model Jasmine Tookes, who stunned in a gold mesh dress, shell-like wings reminiscent of Venus and a prominent baby bump that instantly stole the spotlight. And she wasn’t the only surprise on the runway.
Alongside the brand’s veteran Angels, new faces made their debut — including Israeli model Daniella Halfon in a pink look, pro basketball player Angel Reese and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, who made headlines as the first professional athletes to walk in a Victoria’s Secret show. “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira also made her debut appearance.
As always with the lingerie label, the minimal clothing was just a small part of the spectacle. The real power lay in the star-studded lineup and circus-like production. After several years on hiatus — amid criticism for objectification and promoting unattainable beauty standards, followed by attempts to replace the glitzy event with more politically correct messaging that only partly resonated — Victoria’s Secret appears to have fully reembraced its original identity.
Global audiences were quick to praise the show’s inclusion of diverse body types and skin tones, even if, in practice, not much had really changed.
Perhaps that’s exactly what gives the brand its cultural staying power: its ability to reflect the current moment. And today, that moment is once again embracing a glamorous, unapologetically revealing aesthetic — lightly seasoned with nods to diversity, so long as they don’t interfere with the pleasure of watching beautiful women in lingerie.
