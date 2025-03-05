Leket Israel: The food rescue network nourishing nundreds of thousands

In collaboration with Leket Israel

In the heart of Israel’s battle against food insecurity, Leket Israel, the National Food Bank, stands as a beacon of hope. At a time when thousands struggle to put food on the table, Leket rescues surplus agricultural produce and cooked meals, ensuring that nutritious food reaches those who need it most.

From a Modest Initiative to Israel’s Largest Food Rescue Organization

Founded in 2003 by Joseph Gitler, an oleh from New York, Leket Israel started as a small volunteer initiative aimed at addressing the stark contrast between food waste and widespread hunger. Over two decades later, it has grown into Israel’s largest food rescue organization, recovering fresh produce and prepared meals that would otherwise go to waste.

Leket distributes these resources through a network of 300 nonprofit partners, providing essential food to more than 415,000 Israelis each week. This effort is made possible through the tireless work of over 95,000 volunteers from Israel and around the world, individuals who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring food reaches those who need it most.

Leket Israel serves vulnerable populations across the country, including Holocaust survivors, the elderly, the homeless, youth at risk, single-parent households, and families facing severe economic hardship. In a country where nutritious food is often out of reach for many, the organization plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between abundance and scarcity.

Strengthening local food production to ensure national stability

The urgency of food rescue has only grown in the wake of the Swords of Iron War. The conflict has heightened food insecurity across Israel, affecting those already vulnerable while straining national food supplies. Rising food prices and supply chain disruptions have made it even harder for struggling families to afford essential nutrition. This crisis has reinforced the importance of Israeli agriculture in ensuring national food security. The government’s attempts to stabilize the food market through increased imports have not resolved price inflation or supply shortages. Strengthening local food production and expanding food rescue operations remain key strategies for maintaining stability both in times of peace and in periods of crisis.

For years, Israeli farmers have donated their surplus agricultural produce to Leket Israel, ensuring that vulnerable populations receive fresh, nutritious food. Just as they have stood by those in need, Leket is committed to standing by them. Since the onset of the war, Leket has actively supported farmers in distress, helping to rehabilitate their fields and ensuring that Israeli produce continues to feed hundreds of thousands of people across the country.

In the southern moshav of Ohad, near the Gaza border, lives Yossi Inbar, a third-generation farmer whose connection to the land runs deep. For Yossi, the soil is far more than just a source of income; it’s his home, his roots, and a profound bond between man and nature. Every fruit and vegetable planted, nurtured, and harvested is an inseparable part of who he is.

War and food insecurity: A growing crisis

On October 7th, when the war erupted, what had once been a quiet haven was plunged into chaos and loss. Terrorist breached the moshav, inflicting devastation on its residents and claiming the lives of close friends and family. Yossi’s wife, originally from Kibbutz Be’eri, endured an unbearable personal loss—her grandmother was murdered along with many others in the community.

The extensive damage to the agricultural fields presented a daunting challenge. Neglected fields, crops on the brink of destruction, and a dramatically reduced workforce compounded the crisis. Many of the foreign workers, who had also suffered personal losses, asked to return home. Though Yossi understood their need to be with their families, he was left to face this overwhelming reality largely on his own.

Yossi and his father have been long-time partners with Leket Israel, routinely donating their surplus produce to feed those in need. When disaster struck, Leket knew it was time to return the favor. In no time at all, buses filled with dedicated volunteers arrived, ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work. Day after day, they planted, harvested, and breathed new life back into the land.

Leket Israel's impact extends beyond farmers and into the homes of those who remained in Israel’s most dangerous regions. In November, Leket launched a unique project to support the residents of Kiryat Shmona who remained on the frontlines. Out of the city’s 24,000 inhabitants, roughly 3,000 people—many elderly or families with children with special needs—were subjected to continuous attacks, deprived of basic necessities, and barely able to leave their homes to buy groceries.

In partnership with the Chabad of Kiryat Shmona, Leket delivered hot meals and hearty soups directly to their doorsteps each day, ensuring they had access to fresh, nourishing food.

Shulamit Tal, a local resident, stayed in her home with her husband and two children. Leaving was simply not an option. “If we had a way to evacuate, we wouldn’t have hesitated, but my family’s health situation simply didn’t allow it," She says. "We stayed here in an empty city, with no way even to get basic supplies.”

"Knowing we weren’t forgotten gave us strength"

For Shulamit’s family—and dozens of others remaining in the city—stepping outside was impossible. They had to be near shelters, with tension and worry mounting day by day. Shulamit describes the city as a ghost town: empty streets, shuttered shops, and an overwhelming silence filled with uncertainty. Often, she risked venturing out as far as the next open city just to buy basic groceries, since everything locally was closed.

Her son, who is ill, needs regular dialysis treatments. At times, air-raid sirens and mortar fire interrupted their journey to the hospital, yet they had no choice but to press on. Amid the oppressive, ever-escalating stress of daily life, a ray of light—a glimmer of hope—finally emerged.

“Every day, we received something new; every day, we enjoyed a hot meal," Says Tal. "It gave us strength—not just physically, but also for our souls. Knowing that someone cared about us, that someone was watching over us, made us feel a little less abandoned during this challenging time.”

As Purim approaches, Leket Israel is launching its annual Matanot Le’evyonim campaign, reinforcing the holiday’s tradition of giving to those in need. This initiative provides critical support to individuals like Shulamit and her family, who have faced immense hardship and uncertainty during these turbulent times. The mitzvah of Matanot Le’evyonim ensures that every individual, regardless of circumstance, can partake in the joy of Purim. This year, the campaign takes on even greater significance as thousands of Israelis continue to grapple with economic hardship in the wake of the war.

Through its unwavering dedication, Leket Israel continues to bridge the gap between surplus and scarcity, waste and nourishment, despair and hope. With a powerful network of volunteers, generous farmers, and steadfast supporters, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to rescue food, feed the hungry, and build a stronger, more resilient Israel—one meal at a time.

