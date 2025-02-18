Brothers of best friends abducted together fight together for their release

Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Eviater David have been best friends from early childhood. They were at the Nova music festival when the Hamas massacre began on Oct. 7, they hid together, were discovered by the terrorists together and were abducted by together to Gaza.

Gal, Guy's brother was also at Nova. He managed to escape. Now he and Eviatar's brother Ilay, see it as their life's mission to bring their younger brothers back home. "We are now connected by our common goal and it is the strongest connection possible," they say. "We are fighting for the lives of our little brothers."

4 View gallery Ilay David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal ( צילום: אביגיל עוזי )





4 View gallery Nova music festival goers attempt to escape Hamas massacre on Oct. 7

Ilay travels around the country to meet Israelis who do not come to Hostage square. He speaks of the abduction and of Ron Tzarfati and Idan Haramati, also friends, who were murdered in the massacre. Gal focuses on the international arena. "We each do what we can do best," Gal says. Now both are in the United States to meet with officials in the administration and urge them to push for a completion of the cease-fire deal. "We understood that that is where we should concentrate our efforts."

Their journey has made the two older brothers very close. "Of all the family members we are the most connected," Gal says. "Sometimes we talk about what we would do if one of them returns first. Even if we could be certain that the other would follow, it would be insanely tough. We don't want half of a celebration. We want real happiness, knowing they are both home and we can begin to heal."

From the evidence they had gathered, Gal and Ilay now know that Guy and Eviatar reached their car when the terrorists were already battling police forces and were in the line of fire. "The managed to reach the open fields past highway 232 but had to abandon their car when they came under gunfire from terrorists. There were people there who were running and falling, and the two friends were able to help some of them escape until they themselves were shot," Gal says.

4 View gallery Eviatar David

4 View gallery Brothers Gal and Guy at the nova festival before the Hamas massacre

They hid under a bush near the road and according to the police investigation, the terrorists stormed it and abducted all seven people seeking shelter there." Ilay adds that they were there for over an hour. "They heard and saw everything. The masses of terrorists, the screams, shootings explosions," he says.

"At 9:30 AM they were discovered, bound, blindfolded and put on a pick up that took them to Gaza. By 11 AM, a video of them inside the Strip, already spread on social media."

Hamas terrorists abduct Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Eviatar David





The cease-fire deal is critical to both. "I always try to be realistic," Gal says. "With all the pain involved, I understood that the two would not be included in the first phase of the deal because they are young men who would be considered worthwhile assets to Hamas."

But watching hostages reunite with their families has prompted mixed emotions. "There are days that are more difficult, and I struggle to function," Gal says. "I am happy and also angry. I love and hate them at the same time. What would I not give to be in their place?

Ilay does not watch the releases live. He waits for a few hours and keeps updated on Instagram. "I feel I cannot really be happy. Its broken happiness for me."

After 70 weeks of their struggle Gal and Ilay have learned much about coping. Their partnership, turned special attachment, has helped them carry on the fight. "Our goal is now stronger than anything else. What we are trying to achieve is beyond the comprehension of others."

