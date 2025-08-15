From swipes to spikes: Finding love among hedgehogs

In an era dominated by Tinder and Bumble, where the search for love has become a largely digital experience, 50 single men and women aged 30–43 chose to celebrate Tu B’Av—the Jewish love holiday—in a completely different way. Instead of swiping right or left on their phone screens, they arrived at the wildlife hospital at the Ramat Gan Safari equipped with work gloves and a desire to help.

4 View gallery ( Photo: Volunteering at First Sight—the matchmaking project by Ruach Tova )

The group was diverse and fascinating: high-tech workers, musicians, a doctor, nurses, a psychologist, social workers, marketing professionals—and, above all, people who love to volunteer. They were all looking for one thing: to meet others in a real and meaningful way.

Volunteering at First Sight—the matchmaking project by Ruach Tova—is now entering its fourth year, offering a refreshing alternative to the traditional dating world. Instead of awkward coffee dates and forced conversations about the weather, participants find themselves planning and building a physiotherapy platform for injured hedgehogs, cleaning and organizing the chick nursery, planting herb gardens for hospitalized animals, sorting insects in the insect room, and performing a variety of tasks related to caring for wildlife.

The wildlife hospital at Ramat Gan Safari receives thousands of injured wild animals from across Israel each year, and only with the help of dedicated volunteers can the staff manage the workload.

4 View gallery ( Photo: Ramat Gan Safari )

"The clinic treats the animals, rehabilitates them, and at the end of treatment returns them to their place in nature when they’re fit to continue their journey," explains Mor Porat, content and social media manager at Safari. "The hospital has a respected volunteer system for ages 18 and up, and they take a significant role in the important work—from feeding chicks and hedgehog cubs to cleaning and organizing hospitalization rooms and preparing food. Some even serve as assistants in the clinic. Volunteers come on a fixed day each week for several hours to help us help the wildlife."

Meeting someone who also volunteers and loves animals

Behind the creative idea lies a deep understanding of the emotional needs of Israel's single community. Shiri Bartal-Ben Ezra, project manager at Ruach Tova, reveals the motivation behind the initiative: "Each time, it’s moving to see that the single community has such a strong need to meet through good values and volunteering. It warms the heart to see how thirsty they are for this."

Darel Porat, 34, a classroom teacher and theater actress from Ra’anana, perfectly represents the project's spirit. She came after posting on Facebook about searching for a relationship and was directed to the initiative. "Meeting someone in such an activity creates a foundation for a relationship with shared values," she explains. "Quality people with morals and compassion came to the project, and that makes the process good and pleasant. I met several nice people there whom I intend to give a chance, and I hope they'll give me one too."

4 View gallery ( Photo: Volunteering at First Sight—the matchmaking project by Ruach Tova )

However, not everyone came with clear romantic expectations. Yehonatan Yashar (37) from Rishon LeZion joined primarily to volunteer but didn’t rule out the possibility of romance. "I came to volunteer at Safari, and along the way I heard there's also a connection between single men and women, so I said to myself: if you can have both—why not?" he shares honestly. "Meanwhile, we’re volunteering here and connecting, and you can’t know what will happen. Whatever will be—will be."

Among the participants were also "volunteering veterans" like Maya Tatenbaum, 36, from Kfar Saba, attending Volunteering at First Sight for the third time. "I volunteer a lot, including packing and distributing food to the needy on Fridays," she shares. For Maya, volunteering with animals is a natural extension of her desire to help and give to the community.

The digital dating world left a deep mark on Yotam Ziv, 43, a high-tech worker from Tel Aviv whose last relationship was about three years ago. He joined the initiative through a Facebook post after growing tired of dating apps. "I have neither the strength nor the extra time for games, and now I’m looking for the real thing," he says candidly. Having volunteered regularly for years with the blind and in food packaging, Yotam sees shared volunteering as an opportunity to find a partner who shares his values and considers volunteering an important part of life.

4 View gallery ( Photo: Volunteering at First Sight—the matchmaking project by Ruach Tova )

Noga Shachar, 38, a spokesperson at Tel Aviv University, came mainly because of the connection to animals. "I love animals very much, and that’s also why I initially connected to the idea behind the activity," she shares. For her, meeting someone who both volunteers and loves animals is a crucial criterion for a relationship.

Among the younger participants, Avitar Weiser (31) from Or Yehuda stood out, experiencing the activity for the first time. "I saw the volunteering post and decided to come help the hospitalized animals," he shares enthusiastically. "I enjoyed it very much, and I also got to meet several girls who caught my eye. I don’t know if anything will come of this acquaintance, but even if not this time, maybe next time. The main thing is that the experience was positive."

Why volunteering can be a more effective way to meet than traditional dating:

Truthful dating – Participants see each other during real action, not in filtered photos or short conversations in a pub.

Shared values – Volunteering is important to all participants, creating a solid foundation for connection.

Less pressure – The shared activity reduces the natural tension of blind dating and allows for more organic conversation.

Social contribution – Even if romantic connections aren’t formed, participants leave with a sense of contribution and meaning.