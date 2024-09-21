A closer look on the 6 top Hezbollah commanders killed by Israel

Since the Gaza conflict began, IDF has eliminated six top Hezbollah operatives, including Fuad Shukr in Beirut; These strategic strikes have targeted key figures responsible for military operations and have significantly disrupted Hezbollah’s leadership and operational capabilities 

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Since the onset of the Gaza conflict, IDF have successfully targeted numerous high-ranking members of Hezbollah, marking significant blows to the militant organization's capabilities. Over the past week, Israeli forces has employed advanced tactics including the detonation of beepers and communication devices across Lebanon. According to Hezbollah's official statements, 496 operatives have been killed so far, including several key leaders who served pivotal roles within the organization and linked it to the Shiite-Iranian axis.
4 View gallery
איברהים עקילאיברהים עקיל
Ibrahim Aqil
(Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir)
In a recent attack in Beirut, Ahmad Mahmoud Wahbi, a senior commander, along with Ibrahim Aqil, who led Hezbollah’s operations since 2004, were eliminated. Aqil, involved in various military initiatives like sabotage and air defense, was designated a terrorist by the U.S. in 2015 due to his involvement in global attacks. Known as the "Commander of the Great Jihad," Aqil was a potential successor to Hezbollah's Chief of Staff, Fuad Shukr, who was also killed earlier.
Ahmad Mahmoud Wahbi, who bore the title "The Martyr Commander," was responsible for leading military operations against Israel and managed the central training unit for the Radwan Force. His elimination follows those of three other senior Hezbollah figures earlier in the conflict.
4 View gallery
אחמד מחמוד ווהבי, אל חאג׳ חוסיין סמיר, חוסל בתקיפה בדאחייה בביירותאחמד מחמוד ווהבי, אל חאג׳ חוסיין סמיר, חוסל בתקיפה בדאחייה בביירות
Ahmad Mahmoud Wahbi
The aforementioned Fuad Shukr, another high-profile target, was killed in the Dahiya district of Beirut. Known as "Hezbollah's Chief of Staff," he was integral to the strategic planning and execution of operations against Israel. His legacy includes orchestrating attacks against Israeli forces in the 1990s and involvement in the 2000 abduction of Israeli soldiers' remains.
4 View gallery
מוחמד נעמה נאסר מוחמד נעמה נאסר
Muhammad Naama Nasser
Among other notable eliminations is Muhammad Naama Nasser, additionally known as Hajj Abu Naama, who commanded the Aziz Unit in southern Lebanon. Nasser, who had a rank equivalent to brigadier general, was killed in a drone strike in July. His counterpart, Sami Taleb Abdallah, commander of Hezbollah's Nasr Unit, was similarly eliminated in June. Both were key figures in conducting terror operations against Israel.
4 View gallery
פואד שוכרפואד שוכר
Fuad Shukr
Earlier this year, Wissam Tuwail, reported to be a senior member of the elite Radwan Force, was killed in a drone strike. Tuwail played a central role in directing military operations in southern Lebanon and was considered a significant loss for Hezbollah.
To date, at least six senior Hezbollah operatives have been eliminated since the conflict began, with two targeted in Beirut's Dahiya district and four others across various operations in Lebanon.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""