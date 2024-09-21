A closer look on the 6 top Hezbollah commanders killed by Israel

Since the onset of the Gaza conflict, IDF have successfully targeted numerous high-ranking members of Hezbollah, marking significant blows to the militant organization's capabilities. Over the past week, Israeli forces has employed advanced tactics including the detonation of beepers and communication devices across Lebanon. According to Hezbollah's official statements, 496 operatives have been killed so far, including several key leaders who served pivotal roles within the organization and linked it to the Shiite-Iranian axis.
In a recent attack in Beirut, Ahmad Mahmoud Wahbi, a senior commander, along with Ibrahim Aqil, who led Hezbollah’s operations since 2004, were eliminated. Aqil, involved in various military initiatives like sabotage and air defense, was designated a terrorist by the U.S. in 2015 due to his involvement in global attacks. Known as the "Commander of the Great Jihad," Aqil was a potential successor to Hezbollah's Chief of Staff, Fuad Shukr, who was also killed earlier.
Ahmad Mahmoud Wahbi, who bore the title "The Martyr Commander," was responsible for leading military operations against Israel and managed the central training unit for the Radwan Force. His elimination follows those of three other senior Hezbollah figures earlier in the conflict.
The aforementioned Fuad Shukr, another high-profile target, was killed in the Dahiya district of Beirut. Known as "Hezbollah's Chief of Staff," he was integral to the strategic planning and execution of operations against Israel. His legacy includes orchestrating attacks against Israeli forces in the 1990s and involvement in the 2000 abduction of Israeli soldiers' remains.
Among other notable eliminations is Muhammad Naama Nasser, additionally known as Hajj Abu Naama, who commanded the Aziz Unit in southern Lebanon. Nasser, who had a rank equivalent to brigadier general, was killed in a drone strike in July. His counterpart, Sami Taleb Abdallah, commander of Hezbollah's Nasr Unit, was similarly eliminated in June. Both were key figures in conducting terror operations against Israel.
Earlier this year, Wissam Tuwail, reported to be a senior member of the elite Radwan Force, was killed in a drone strike. Tuwail played a central role in directing military operations in southern Lebanon and was considered a significant loss for Hezbollah.
To date, at least six senior Hezbollah operatives have been eliminated since the conflict began, with two targeted in Beirut's Dahiya district and four others across various operations in Lebanon.