A closer look on the 6 top Hezbollah commanders killed by Israel

In a recent attack in Beirut, Ahmad Mahmoud Wahbi, a senior commander, along with

Ibrahim Aqil

, who led Hezbollah’s operations since 2004, were eliminated. Aqil, involved in various military initiatives like sabotage and air defense, was designated a terrorist by the U.S. in 2015 due to his involvement in global attacks. Known as the "Commander of the Great Jihad," Aqil was a potential successor to Hezbollah's Chief of Staff,

Fuad Shukr