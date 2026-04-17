He left a newborn son to fight in Gaza — now a lone IDF soldier faces recovery and PTSD

Michael, 36, immigrated to Israel from Antwerp, Belgium at the age of 19. Arriving on his own, he enlisted in the IDF and joined a five-year integrated program combining yeshiva studies with military service. He served as a combat soldier in the Givati Brigade , an infantry unit, and later chose to remain in Israel.

“I came to Israel out of Zionism and a desire to enlist in the IDF,” Michael says. “I chose a track that combined yeshiva studies with military service, serving as a combat soldier in the Givati Brigade. After my service and studies, it was clear to me that I would live and build my home here in Israel.”

2 View gallery Michael ( Photo: Courtesy )

He went on to build a civilian career, primarily in the security field, where he met his wife.

Alongside his civilian life, Michael continued serving in the reserves. About two years before October 7, however, he was discharged due to a foot injury he had sustained in 2013.

Following the attacks, and while his wife was pregnant, he sought to rejoin his unit despite the prior injury. He was eventually reinstated. In his first deployment after returning, he served in a communications role at headquarters. By his second round of duty, he asked to return to a combat position in the field.

In May 2024, while his wife was in the delivery room, Michael received another call-up order. A few weeks after the birth of his son, he left home to rejoin his unit in Gaza.

During an operational mission, an explosive device detonated near his unit. Michael was wounded by shrapnel. Two soldiers were killed in the incident, and 17 others were wounded. Since then, he has been dealing with hearing loss and post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

He is currently undergoing rehabilitation and receiving treatment.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Courtesy )

In recent months, Michael joined a sailing group through Etgarim, an Israeli nonprofit that provides adaptive sports for people with disabilities, including wounded soldiers. He says the activity offers both structure and support.

“I look forward to these activities at Etgarim; it’s where I feel a sense of belonging,” he says. “The group feels like family, filled with people who truly understand me. Beyond that, everything about the sea — the waves, the city skyline fading into the distance, the sunset — provides the peace and detachment I need to cope with the emotional challenges. I recommend this activity every chance I get, especially to those dealing with PTSD.”

Etgarim was founded in 1995 with the goal of empowering and integrating people with disabilities through outdoor sports.

During the Swords of Iron War, the organization launched the “Etgaristim” initiative, focused on rehabilitating those wounded in the fighting.

As part of the initiative, groups were established across the country in a range of activities, including sailing, kayaking, cycling, running and diving.

Etgarim operates nationwide and offers programs for people of all ages and with various types of disabilities. Activities include cycling, rope courses, running and walking, sailing, diving, rappelling and climbing, water skiing, kayaking, surfing, open-water swimming and hiking.

Each year, thousands of participants take part, supported by more than 1,500 volunteers.