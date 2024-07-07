'Biden is in denial': A Democratic rebellion is shaping up against the president

In a relentless push to prove his mettle, U.S. President Joe Biden has unequivocally stated that he will stay in the race against Donald Trump, despite mounting panic within the Democratic Party following his disastrous debate performance. At 81, Biden has been making public appearances to reassure Democrats and Americans alike that he can lead the country for another term. However, these efforts seem to be backfiring, with more senior party members urging him to step aside for a new candidate.

Biden's supporters had pinned their hopes on his weekend interview with ABC, his first on American TV since the debate. Despite the friendly demeanor of interviewer George Stephanopoulos, Biden found himself on the defensive, fielding relentless questions about his age and reports of recent instances in which he appeared confused or lethargic. When pressed, Biden did not explicitly deny these reports, insisted he was "fit," and seemed to dismiss polls showing Trump gaining ground. He firmly rejected dropping out of the race and dismissed calls for a cognitive test, stating he would step down only if "the Almighty" revealed himself to him.

The interview only fueled Democratic fears. NBC reported that several lawmakers expressed deep pessimism, describing the situation as "we're doomed" and "a f**king disaster." While most lawmakers spoke anonymously, five have publicly called for Biden to withdraw.

'Completely out of touch'

The latest to break ranks was Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig, the first from a key swing state to call for Biden to "make way for a new generation of leadership." While expressing great respect for Biden, she noted his weak response to Trump since the debate and doubted his ability to lead an "effective campaign" and win.

Political analysts predict that the rebellion within the party will intensify as Congress reconvenes. A senior Democratic advisor told NBC that several lawmakers are seriously considering addressing their concerns directly to Biden through a public letter. One lawmaker hinted that they would soon break their silence, adding that Biden's latest interview left him feeling sad: "He is completely out of touch with reality and isolated from the truth."

Another lawmaker expressed frustration with Biden's "denial of reality," stating it would not solve the crisis and that Biden could not convince party voters of his capability to serve a second term. The New York Times also reported that a rebellion might take shape post-recess, with a Democratic strategist predicting: "The dam is about to break."

Although senior Democratic figures, including potential successor California Gov. Gavin Newsom, continue to support Biden, dissent is trickling upwards. The New York Times quoted a senior White House official who also believes Biden should step aside.

The official, speaking anonymously for fear of being fired, said that after observing Biden at various events, he concluded that Biden could not run an aggressive campaign and defeat Trump. The official, who worked with Biden during the 2020 campaign and when he served as vice president under Barack Obama, noted that the effects of Biden's age have increasingly become more obvious. He said that Biden speaks more slowly, weakly and fragmentedly, and appears more exhausted in private meetings.

Pass the torch, Joe

Biden himself admitted last week that he probably needs "to sleep more," but insists he is fit for another term, at the end of which he would be 86. The White House denies the need for a cognitive test, but this refusal has raised suspicions not only among Republicans but also among some of Biden's supporters. "It is becoming an issue," noted one Democratic lawmaker according to NBC.

Adding to the pressure is a New York Post report stating that Biden's personal physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, met with neurologist Dr. Kevin Canard from Walter Reed Hospital last January. The report did not specify the meeting's purpose, and it remains unclear if there was concern that Biden himself suffers from Parkinson's or another disease. The White House denied dementia or Parkinson's but admitted Biden underwent a brief examination afterward. In his latest interview, Biden claimed he was sick during the debate and felt "terrible."

Amid growing pressure, the New York Times reported on a campaign titled "Pass the Torch," aiming to pressure Biden's primary delegates to push for a new candidate at the National Democratic Convention next month. Party rules stipulate that another candidate can only be chosen if Biden withdraws voluntarily. The campaign seeks to show Biden and his team that this demand comes from the party's base. During a rally in Wisconsin over the weekend, a spectator was seen holding a sign with a similar message: "Joe, pass the torch."

But who would replace him?

In case POTUS does come to terms with his own mortality and declining mental faculties and decides to step aside for the good of the country, there are a few worthy candidates that could feasibly step in.

Vice President Kamala Harris (59) is the most readily available choice for obvious reasons. She's seasoned, intelligent, young and has actual White House experience, albeit more symbolic in nature. She'd be ready to step in on day one.

Reasons against: Her favorability ratings, according to the political website Five Thirty Eight, are 37%-51%. Over half disapprove of the way she performed as Veep. She has quite the perception problem she needs to overcome.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (52) presents an intriguing option. She's from the Midwest, which does mean she could help shore up the blue collar voters in that region, possibly guaranteeing a win in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Her favorability as governor stands at 48%-36%. Not bad.

Reasons against: She's not a fan of the idea, and has even disavowed the "Draft Whitmer" movement that has sprung up since the debate. She says she's more happy serving at the state government level, at least for now.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (42) ran in the Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden, paving his way into the administration. He's soft spoken, intelligent, mostly stays out of needless drama and just does his job with an admirable level of efficiency, though there have been some rough patches. He'd be the first openly gay presidential nominee if he did run. He seems to be well liked, and not really despised by Republicans.

Reasons against: From a superficial standpoint, he'd seem like a "little choir boy" against Trump, the "schoolyard bully." He's noticeably more articulate than Trump, but the American public has been known to favor bravado over substance on many occasions, and it's unclear whether the public view him as presidential material.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (51) is the only Jew on the list, and in a recent interview with the Times, said: "I am pro-the idea of a Jewish homeland, a Jewish state, and I will certainly do everything in my power to ensure that Israel is strong and Israel is fortified and will exist for generations." He's widely popular among Democrats and more than a few independents, and almost a third of Republicans approve of his job performance as governor. Also, being from Pennsylvania, his regional popularity could topple Trump's hold on many of those states, a support that is deemed a mile long and an inch deep.

Reasons against: Insiders say Shapiro already had a ready-made plan to run for president in 2028, either succeeding a two-term Biden or second term Trump, and it's doubtful he'd want to run now and possibly ruin a perfectly good plan if he lost.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (59) is an outsider choice that seems to have a question mark around it. He's a firebrand to be sure, and has heavily criticized Trump on many occasions. Like Whitmer, Pritzker has successfully tackled key progressive issues such as abortion rights and gun control, checking off important items on the Democratic agenda.

Reasons against: He himself said he has no intention of running, and about 6-in-10 Illinois residents are opposed to the idea of him seeking the White House.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (56) is the Democrats' darling. A young, handsome, Kennedy-esque relatively-popular governor could just be the perfect antithesis to the aging, frail Biden. Largely, Newsom is pro-Israel, but not rabidly so. In a letter to California’s Muslim, Palestinian American, and Arab American communities, he wrote: "I support President Biden’s call for an immediate cease-fire as part of a deal to secure desperately needed relief for Gazan civilians and the release of hostages. I also unequivocally denounce Hamas’ terrorist attack against Israel. It is time to work in earnest toward an enduring peace that will furnish the lasting security, autonomy and freedom that the Palestinians and the Israeli people both deserve."

Reasons against: California hasn't voted for a Republican presidential nominee since Ronald Reagan, and he was a local. Thus, Newsom's Californian bona fides have no regional effect, and it's unclear whether the West Coast governor could appeal to a nationwide array of voters.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama (60) is by far the most exciting choice for Democrats. Almost 8 years since leaving the White House, she is still wildly popular, and a recent poll found her at a 50%-39% advantage over Trump. If elected, she'd make two firsts: First woman president and the first ever First Lady to become president, after Hillary Clinton's unsuccessful attempt in 2016.

Reasons against: Time and time again, Michelle Obama has made it abundantly clear she has no interest in running, so the chance of that happening is anywhere between slim and non-existent, despite the fact that every Democrat and their mothers are trying to change her mind, citing the country's deep need for her to step up or have the country "fall to the hands of a convicted felon."

One thing is for sure, the pressure on Biden is immense, and whether he steps aside or not, we're in for one fascinating election season.