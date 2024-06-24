43-year-old Kim Kardashian believes she only has 10 more years to 'look good'

43-year-old Kim Kardashian believes she only has about 10 more years to "look good." She sees maintaining her appearance through regular workouts, a healthy diet, and skincare regimen as essential for her brand and business.
Kardashian has revealed her 10-year plan in the latest installment of "The Kardashians," released to Hulu Thursday. It includes expanding her acting career and starring in and producing one movie per year, starting with the comedy "The Fifth Wheel."
Kardashian has expressed concerns that her use of Botox might limit her ability to convey emotions on screen, potentially hindering her acting aspirations. "You need less Botox for more emotion, and I don’t have it," she said.
Despite facing criticism, Kardashian defends her success in marketing and business, highlighting her skills in understanding customer desires and creating an aura of exclusivity around products.
This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq
