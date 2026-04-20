Young voices of the future: 40 people shaping what comes next

There are moments when a country pauses to celebrate not only what it has built, but also what is still being formed before its eyes. Israel’s Independence Day is one of those moments.

It is, of course, a day of memory, pride and gratitude — a day to look back at how much has been created in just 78 years. But it is also a chance to look forward. To ask who is shaping the next chapter. Who is moving ideas, culture, science, technology and public life in new directions. Who is already leaving a mark, not only on Israel, but on the wider Jewish story and on the world around it.

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That is the spirit behind Young Voice of the Future, ynet Global’s special Independence Day project spotlighting 40 figures whose work, influence and imagination are helping shape what comes next.

Some are Israeli. Some are Jewish. Some are both. But all of them, in different ways, are connected to the orbit of Israel and the Jewish world — through affinity, partnership, advocacy, creativity, innovation or impact.

Some are building companies, changing industries or pushing the frontiers of science and medicine. Some are shaping culture, media and public discourse. Some are creating communities, fighting antisemitism, speaking up for Israel or helping carry Jewish identity into new spaces and new generations. What brings them together is not biography. It is momentum.