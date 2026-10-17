‘I quit my tax office job to run my husband's TikTok’: Meet Israel's Korean food star Yong Park

If you spend any time on TikTok, chances are you've come across Yong Park, one of Israel's hottest social media personalities. A Korean architect who now lives in Israel, Yong has become an online sensation thanks to his entertaining videos documenting life in his adopted country from his own perspective, with a particular focus on food. In just a year and a half, he has gained hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of views, becoming so popular that ahead of Rosh Hashanah, Israel's Channel 13 News even aired a video of him tasting gefilte fish.

Yong's following and view counts soared when he began posting videos teaching viewers how to prepare Korean dishes. His recipes include kimchi, fermented vegetables seasoned with chili and considered Korea's national dish; gimbap, rice and vegetable rolls; tteokbokki, rice cakes cooked in a sweet and spicy chili sauce; and the country's famous Korean fried chicken. When he samples Israeli food for his reviews, Yong rarely delivers a harsh verdict. Negative criticism is simply not part of his cultural approach, so his ratings range from "very good" for shawarma in pita bread to "so-so" for amba, the tangy mango condiment. The latter, pronounced in his accent, comes out sounding like "kaka kaka," much to his followers' amusement.

Gallery Zlata and Yong Park ( Photo: Gadi Kabalo )

The person managing Yong's TikTok account is his Israeli wife, Zlata, who runs the operation from the couple's home in Ashkelon. It all began when they started posting videos about their lives as an intercultural couple. "We uploaded things we enjoy doing together and memories from Korea, and people started taking an interest," Zlata says. "One day, Yong was eating shawarma and wanted to share his opinion. We said, 'Let's just upload a video,' and it blew up, getting more than a million views. We never imagined it would go this far. People really love Yong. They tell us, 'You two are so adorable.'"

‘So many people make the dishes, share them and tag us’: Yong Park ( Photo: Gadi Kabalo )

Which of Yong's videos has been the biggest hit so far? Yong: "I showed people how to make a Korean sausage with vegetables, and it got 1.3 million views, along with tens of thousands of shares and saves. The video where I tried halva also got more than a million views."

Did you like it? "Not really. Kaka kaka," he says, laughing.

Zlata: "Koreans have trouble pronouncing the Hebrew 'kh' sound. He calls matbucha 'matbuka,' and instead of calling me 'chaim sheli' [my life, a Hebrew term of affection], he says 'kayim sheli.' For some reason, people find that hilarious."

Yong, how did you get into cooking? Yong: "I learned to cook because I don't like eating out. When Zlata and I used to have video calls while I was still in Korea, I'd cook while we talked and show her what I was making. She loved it. We started getting lots of comments from people asking for Korean recipes, so I began sharing them. So many people make the dishes, post their results and tag us."

‘You will be my wife’

Yong, 34, who speaks a mixture of English and Hebrew during the interview, was born and raised in Koya, near Seoul. He studied architecture for four years at a university in Seoul and spent two years serving in the South Korean military during his studies. "Military service is mandatory in Korea, just like in Israel," he explains. He went on to work for six years at an architecture and interior design firm before moving to Israel to reunite with Zlata.

Zlata, 33, was born and raised in Ashkelon to parents who immigrated from Uzbekistan. Her parents divorced when she was five, and she grew up as an only child with her mother, who works at an electronics factory in Ofakim. Zlata served in the Israeli Air Force and later began studying business administration at Ashkelon College. She dropped out midway through her studies to help support her mother financially.

She subsequently began working at the Israel Tax Authority's offices in Ashkelon, a job she eventually left as the TikTok venture she had built with Yong took off. "My life changed within a year," she explains. "Suddenly, brands started approaching us for collaborations, and I needed to devote my time to it."

The couple met on Instagram, just as Zlata was becoming interested in Korean culture after watching the television series Squid Game and Yong was developing an interest in Israel, which he had already visited. "After watching 'Squid Game' sometime in late 2021, I thought, how cool, I'd love to go to Korea," Zlata recalls.

"Everyone said, 'Are you crazy? Who goes there?' But I was already completely into it. I started looking at websites and joining Facebook groups about Korea. Yong happened to be in Israel at the time and noticed my interest. He sent me a message on Instagram saying, 'Hey, how are you? What's up?' I replied, and we started chatting. The next day, he flew back to Korea, so we never actually met. We moved on to video calls, and that's how things continued for a long time. Right from the beginning, he told me, 'You're going to be my wife.'"

How did you react? "Come on, I was an Israeli girl who had never had anything to do with Korea. It was a little overwhelming. I remember thinking, Zlata, what are you doing with a Korean guy all of a sudden? But something inside me felt that this was right."

Yong: "I think it was love at first sight. I realized where things were heading before she did."

Zlata: "I couldn't quite process it. How was I supposed to have a relationship with someone who lived a 12-hour flight away? My friends said, 'Zlata, couldn't you have found someone from Europe?'"

Tell us about the first time you met in person. Zlata: "He came to visit me in Israel a few months after everything started. I admit I had mixed feelings. We'd only just gotten to know each other, and suddenly I was supposed to host him around the clock. On one hand, it was stressful, but on the other, I was incredibly excited. I was still living with my mother, and she was so thrilled. Everyone fell in love with him as soon as they met him. They saw how happy he made me, and they appreciated that."

And how did the relationship develop from there? "It was tough. Yong came to Israel every few months, but it felt strange being in a relationship with someone you only saw two or three times a year. Once we realized things were getting serious, the long-distance relationship became unbearable. Suddenly, celebrating holidays and birthdays without him became really difficult."

Yong: "It developed gradually. All those conversations, all the talking and planning, made us look forward to building a life together."

Zlata arrived in Korea for the first time on October 7, 2023, the day of the Hamas massacre in Israel. "I thought it was going to be the trip of a lifetime, but as soon as I landed, I started hearing what was happening back home, and I almost lost my mind," she recalls.

"The day before I left, on October 5, I'd invited all my friends to a restaurant to say goodbye. One of them was Eden Gaz, who was murdered two days later at the Nova music festival along with her friend Stav Geta. Just two days earlier, Eden had given me a big hug and told me, 'Enjoy your trip and your time with Yong,' because she knew him and loved him. I couldn't believe any of it was happening. I stayed at Yong's parents' house and barely went outside. It took a month before flights resumed and I was able to return home."

How did Yong's family welcome you in Korea? "Wow, I was so lucky. I got an amazing family. They're such wonderful, loving people."

During one of Zlata's visits to Korea, Yong got down on one knee and pulled out an engagement ring. "I was very emotional, but we both knew that was where things were heading," she says.

Why did you decide that Yong would move to Israel rather than you moving to Korea? "He really loved Israel. He'd already been here twice before he even met me. The first time, he came with his parents on a trip. The second time, he was traveling around Europe with friends and decided to leave them and come back to Israel because he'd fallen in love with the country and the people. As for me, I can't leave Israel because I'm an only child and I don't want to leave my parents here alone."

Was it difficult to get permission from the Israeli authorities for Yong to live here? "Generally speaking, South Koreans don't have many problems with the authorities. But after we submitted the application, Yong had to leave Israel for six months because he wasn't allowed to stay here before receiving approval.

"I had a very difficult year. On January 9, 2025, I was celebrating my birthday at a restaurant with friends when I received the approval allowing him to enter Israel and get an Israeli ID card. You should have heard us screaming. It was unbelievable. He still has to choose between permanent residency and citizenship, and he'll probably choose residency because Korea doesn't generally allow dual citizenship. The difference, as we understand it, is that he won't be able to vote in Knesset elections."

Yong moved to Israel in January 2025, and the couple married on June 5, just one week before the outbreak of the first war between Israel and Iran. "We got married at Makom Bayam, a venue in Ashkelon, and had a beautiful sunset wedding. It was amazing," Zlata says excitedly. "Yong's parents couldn't come because traveling for so many hours is difficult for them, but we're going to Korea this month and they're planning to throw us a second wedding."

Yong Park cooking Korean dishes (right) and tasting Israeli food (left) on TikTok

‘From here, we're only going up’

Two months ago, Yong took another significant step in his new career when he was cast in a children's and teenagers' drama series called Evacuees on Nickelodeon. The series follows teenagers who were evacuated from their homes in northern Israel because of the latest war. Yong plays Sian, an Asian chef who worked at a restaurant in Kiryat Shmona before being evacuated to a kibbutz himself. "Acting was another pleasant surprise that I never planned," he says. "I've never done anything like it before. It's a completely new experience for me."

How did you get the role? "It turns out that the daughter of someone involved in the production knew me from TikTok. When they were looking for an Asian actor to play Sian, she told him about me."

So you didn't plan on becoming a TikTok star or an actor. What did you originally plan to do in Israel? "I wanted to open a Korean restaurant, but shortly after I arrived in Israel, the war with Iran began."

How did you feel being caught up in a war that wasn't really yours? "My family is Zlata, and Zlata's family is here, so it is my war too, in a way. I'd rather stay here with them. We have a strong army and people we can rely on. My parents were very worried. They were in touch with us every day. After all, war isn't something they're used to dealing with."

How did your parents react when you told them you were moving to Israel? "My parents have always trusted me to know what I'm doing. They always said, 'If you fall in love, it doesn't matter what country she's from or what religion she belongs to. We trust your choices.' The only thing they care about is my happiness."

What do you think of Israel? "Wow, I love Israel, but it's really expensive. The first time I went to a supermarket, I was shocked. I bought a bottle of Coke at a convenience store and couldn't believe they wanted 10 or 12 shekels for it. In Seoul, you can buy three bottles for that price. On the other hand, if I get lost, someone will always come over and offer to help. People here are very warm, whereas Koreans tend to be a little colder and more reserved."

Is there anything about Israeli culture you find difficult? "Look, in Korea, a line is a line. People stand in a perfectly straight queue, like a ruler. Here, everyone pushes in, and nobody seems to care who got there first. Everything is 'yalla, yalla' [come on, hurry up]. Everyone is so intense, for better and worse. Public services are also incredibly slow and complicated. In Korea, service providers are very helpful and efficient, whereas here it seems to be the opposite. For example, the checkout lines at supermarkets barely move. They're so slow it drives me crazy."

Do you feel the cultural differences in your relationship? Zlata: "There was a communication gap in the beginning. I'm Israeli. I say exactly what I think, very directly. In Korean culture, that kind of directness isn't considered acceptable."

Not everyone is enthusiastic about your relationship. "That's true. We've received nasty and racist comments because Yong isn't Jewish. People ask me why I'm with him and say it's assimilation. They don't understand that what matters isn't someone's religion, but the person themselves. And I was lucky enough to find a perfect person. Even when I explain that our children will be Jewish, they refuse to accept it. We believe everyone should do what's right for them and mind their own business.

"There's a Jewish saying that basic decency comes before religious observance, and there's also a proper way to speak to people. We don't let those comments bother us. The love we receive is truly incredible, and most importantly, Yong and I have found the kind of love most people can only dream of. I wouldn't give that up for anything in the world."

Do people already recognize you on the street? "Of course. So many people ask for selfies, from five-year-olds to people in their 60s. I don't know if you ever really get used to it. Not long ago, we were in Ashdod, and there were some Israelis who live in Canada and were visiting Israel. I could already see them looking at us, so I said, 'Yes, yes, it's Yong.' They came over and said, 'We're crazy about you two! All our friends in Canada watch Yong.'"

Do people in Korea know Yong is famous in Israel? Yong: "My parents aren't on social media at all, and my friends aren't really the TikTok generation anymore. Besides, they don't understand Hebrew. When we go to Korea, we'll show them all the videos."

Zlata: "I want to surprise them. When we get there and I show his mother what a star he is here, she's going to be in shock."

Can you make a good living from TikTok alone? "Yes, it's a good income. We have quite a few commercial partnerships, including with Rami Levy, Of Tov, Beit Hashita, the Super Fly credit card, Tali Grapes and others. Sometimes we can earn 10,000 shekels for a video, sometimes even more. So thank God, we're doing well."

What's your role in the business? "I manage the whole operation. I handle inquiries, speak with clients, negotiate prices and what each deal includes, and sign contracts. Sometimes I also appear in the videos alongside Yong. We want to keep growing and expand into other lifestyle areas, such as travel and flights. We've signed with Roberto's agency, so we now have professional representation. I really believe the only way from here is up."

What do you think is the secret behind your popularity? Yong: "People like authenticity. They're also curious about our relationship."

Who does the cooking at home? Zlata: "Usually Yong. I only cook on Fridays, when I make matbucha and fish, and sometimes bake challah. Since I met Yong and discovered his delicious cooking, I honestly have no reason to go into the kitchen. I love everything he makes, especially tteokbokki, japchae and mandu."

Are you already thinking about starting a family? Yong: "We're ready and we want to. We're waiting for God. He decides."