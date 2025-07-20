Dekel House offers frontline soldiers rest, dignity in memory of fallen commander

Captain Dekel Swissa, one of the heroic figures of October 7, was memorialized last week with the launch of a heartfelt project: “Dekel House,” a villa created for lone soldiers and others in need of respite, located just a short drive from the Gaza border.

Swissa, a commander in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, was the only officer present at the Paga outpost on the morning of October 7. When Hamas terrorists stormed the base, Dekel fought bravely alongside his 25 soldiers against 150 assailants. He was killed in action, but investigations later revealed their resistance prevented a catastrophe of massive scale.

“The longing for him is endless,” says his father, retired Colonel M. “He’s no longer physically here, but his spirit is always with us. For me, he lives among us. We still meet people who tell us stories of his generosity, his contributions, and his values throughout his life.”

Spearheading the initiative with the family was Staff Sergeant (res.) Moshiko Moskowitz, a Gaza Division combat veteran and chair of the Nechama and Hatzala for Israel nonprofit. “Dekel was an Israeli hero, with a heartwarming smile who gave his life for us,” says Moskowitz, who completed nearly 500 reserve duty days during the war. “This home, built with love for our soldiers, began in pain and grew into a powerful act of giving. It’s a place where our troops can rest, receive a warm embrace, and recharge—just as Dekel would have wanted.”

Dekel’s father, who also completed close to 500 days of reserve duty following his son’s death, shared the inspiration behind the house: “Dekel was always a host. Everyone came to our home. We wanted to continue his tradition—welcoming and being a home to anyone in need. We’re preserving his legacy here. I invite every soldier to come. The house is open to you.”

The villa offers bedrooms and countless comforts: a pool table, swimming pool, jacuzzi, barbecue grill, arcade machines, well-stocked food and drink, and refrigerators filled with sodas—just like those found in restaurants. Every detail was designed to give soldiers a warm, home-like break from the battlefield. The chosen location: Moshav Patish, just over 12 miles from the Gaza border.

“For nearly two years, soldiers have been fighting in Gaza. Sometimes they only get a few hours to rest. When there’s no time to go home, they can still make it to Patish,” explains M.

Before the official launch, more than 200 soldiers had already visited the house. “They come to relax, jump in the pool or jacuzzi, enjoy some ice cream, and grill meat,” says M. “For those who want to stay overnight, we have bedrooms with fresh linens and everything they might need. Each room has a name, inspired by quotes Dekel left us.”

On launch day, Moskowitz and Dekel’s father planted a tree in the yard—appropriately, a palm (dekel) tree. “It symbolizes life, growth, and deep roots—just like the values Dekel embodied,” explains Moskowitz. Retired Colonel M. adds, “The palm is a tree without waste—everything it gives is good. Proud, yet branches tilting downward, out of humility. That’s Dekel. This tree we planted in his memory represents him.”