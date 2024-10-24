'Our troops are more reservists than civilians': A year inside Gaza

"On that black Saturday, everyone was looking for a way to contribute. But the real challenge is showing up for reserve duty during routine times—in the peak of summer heat or pouring rain, while balancing school deadlines, career, or when your kids are on summer break. The true heroism is being there all the time, and that’s our pride as a brigade—we were ready for the mission," said Lt. Col. (Res.) Lotem Paran Farah, 45, commander of the 8119th Reserve Battalion, part of the 16th Infantry Brigade, whose soldiers completed 180 days of reserve duty in the past year across three rotations.

The 16th Infantry Brigade, also known as the Jerusalem Brigade, was established during Israel’s War of Independence and has participated in every war since. It operates under the Southern Command’s Sinai Division and consists of four infantry battalions and one logistical support battalion.

Over the years, its soldiers have fought in key battles, including the liberation of Jerusalem in the Six-Day War and the defensive battles against the Egyptian army along the Suez Canal during the Yom Kippur War. On October 7, 2023, its soldiers were called up for a 75-day mission in Gaza. In February, they were summoned for another 45-day reserve stint, with their battalions deployed to the West Bank and the Golan Heights. In July, they embarked on a third deployment—60 days in Gaza.

"The Jerusalem Brigade has been part of many historic moments in Israel’s history," said Col. Nir Ifergan, 39, who took command of the brigade in June. "Now, we’re fortunate to be part of writing another chapter."

"On October 7," recalled Lt. Col. (Res.) Paran Farah, "Soldiers arrived even before they were officially called with emergency orders. We faced equipment shortages and maintenance issues, but we knew we had to head south as quickly as possible with whatever we had. People were determined—they grabbed their weapons, helmets, and rushed to the mission."

One of those soldiers was Capt. (Res.) Michal Fadler, 27, a technology and maintenance officer in Battalion 8119. "I had friends at the Nova festival, and a close friend was killed in the fighting in the south—it was a Saturday filled with fear," Fadler said. "But I couldn’t stay away. I knew I had a responsibility."

Fadler, a student from Tel Aviv, is currently hospitalized at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva, undergoing rehabilitation after being moderately injured during the brigade’s third deployment in August.

"The Humvee in front of me hit a roadside bomb and exploded. I heard a massive blast, and at the same time, a terrorist squad appeared and started shooting at us," she recounted. "Leonid, the soldier with me, returned fire. Luckily, he wasn’t hit, but Maj. (res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled and Mordi and Sgt. Maj. (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam were killed. Yotam was a beloved and admired commander, and Mordi was a skilled and humble fighter. Their families are a source of strength for us. I hope they never know more sorrow and that they take pride in their heroic sons."

Speaking about her injury, Capt. Fadler said, "I was hit by shrapnel in the face. My mouth filled with blood, and I could barely speak. I radioed, ‘We’ve been hit, we’ve been ambushed, we’re injured.’ I arrived at Soroka conscious but in moderate condition. I underwent emergency surgery to remove the shrapnel. The injuries to my head affected my jaw, tongue, and neck. I was incredibly lucky that the nerves and spinal cord weren’t damaged. I understand firsthand the danger we’re facing. I’m still in the recovery process, but it’s hard to be in the hospital while our forces are out there. I hope that once I’m rehabilitated, I can return to the brigade."

"That’s the spirit of our brigade," Lt. Col. (Res.) Paran Farah said. "I personally knew and commanded four of the soldiers we’ve lost. They understood the mission and responsibility, even though the cost was difficult and painful. We’re at war, and we know no one else can do this for us. That sense of duty to their comrades and the country is what drives our people."

It isn’t easy to serve 180 days a year and leave your personal life behind at a moment’s notice. "The balance is broken," said the brigade’s commander, Col. Ifergan. "Our soldiers are now more reservists than civilians, and they grapple with feeling like ‘invisible citizens.’ The personal sacrifices we make must always be recognized by Israeli society. But alongside the difficulties—and there are many—my wife and I believe in the message we’re passing on to our children, in the values they’re growing up with. Even at a young age, they understand the need."

Lt. Col. (Res.) Paran Farah added, "My parents have been evacuated from Rosh HaNikra for a year. How will they ever go home if we don’t show up and carry out our tasks?"

Brigade Commander Col. Ifergan emphasized: "We currently have the upper hand in Gaza, but the war’s objectives have not yet been achieved—the return of all hostages and the dismantling of Hamas’s capabilities. The work isn’t finished."

