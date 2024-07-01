IDF Reservists come home: When routine becomes a battlefield of its own

The aftermath of the intense conflict that erupted on October 7 has seen many IDF reservists gradually returning to their daily lives. This transition from military engagement back to civilian routine presents a unique challenge and a sense of relief for those who served. Reservists like Idan and Dalia share poignant realizations of their own, as well as broader experiences of others as they navigate the complex path from military service back to their university studies and everyday routines.

Reserve soldiers return to universities after a lengthy service ( Elizabeth Gelfand, Hodaya Yahav, Adi Kopel - Bar Ilan University, School of Communication )

Performing reserve duties, holding down the home front

On October 7, the lives of many young Israelis were abruptly changed as they were called to defend their country. Among them was Idan, a university student who spent 115 days straight in military service.

"I think it is the right time to get back to studies and to life in general," Idan shared. "The reason we fight is so we can go back to our lives as normal, so that everyone else can live their lives."

While Idan and many others were on the front lines, their partners were at home, striving to maintain some semblance of normalcy. Dalia, another university student and wife of a reservist named Nethanel, found herself juggling her university studies and the emotional weight of her husband's deployment.

"I'm married; my husband Netanel is also a student and works. The country was all over the place. I needed something to fill my day, and without that, it's hard to focus on school," Dalia explained. "But for me, it was helpful just to have something to focus on."

The return to academic life brought its own set of challenges. Moti, a professor at the School of Communication, felt conflicted about resuming classes amid the ongoing crisis. "It was important to start the academic series, not only for economic reasons but also for ethical and moral reasons. It was eventually the right thing to do," Moti said. "But coming back from the army was pretty difficult academically. It's a hard transition, and there's a lot of material to make up for."

Despite the difficulties, both Idan and Dalia found solace in the support provided by their university and loved ones. "The university was very considerate and supportive during my time in the army and after. They provided everything we needed to make up for lost material," Idan noted. "What helped me most were the small things, like my girlfriend's daily calls and driving me back to the army."

Dalia also emphasized the importance of self-care in being able to support her husband. "Making sure my days were full and I was doing things that were good for me helped me be there for him," she said. "Helping him also helped me with my own struggles and difficulties."

As the situation stabilizes, these servicemen and women are now navigating their return to everyday life. One reservist shared his journey back to normalcy. "Returning to civilian life after such a tense period isn't easy. The first few days were particularly challenging. You go from a state of high alert and constant readiness to a quieter, more mundane routine. It's a significant adjustment," he said. "There are moments when I still feel like I'm on duty. Loud noises or sudden movements can trigger memories of the battlefield. It takes time to adjust and to remind myself that I'm safe now. My family has been incredibly supportive, and that makes a huge difference."

Support systems for returning reservists

For many reservists, the support system at home plays a crucial role in their readjustment. "Having my family around has been a blessing. They understand what I've been through and give me the space I need to process everything. My children, in particular, have been a source of joy and distraction, helping me focus on the positive aspects of being back," says one reservist.

While the physical return to civilian life is relatively straightforward, the psychological shift can be more complex. "Physically, you just go back to your daily activities – work, chores, socializing. But mentally, it's a different story. The mind needs time to switch from a combat mindset to a peaceful one. I've been attending support groups with fellow reservists, which has been immensely helpful. Sharing our experiences and coping strategies offers a sense of camaraderie and understanding."

The reservist also highlighted the importance of professional help in dealing with the transition. "Seeking professional help isn't a sign of weakness. It's necessary for many of us to talk to therapists who specialize in post-combat stress. They provide tools and techniques to manage anxiety and other symptoms that may arise after returning from duty."

Despite challenges, the reservists expressed optimism about the future. "I'm hopeful. Each day gets a little easier. The key is to take it one step at a time and to lean on the support systems available. Life after October 7 will never be the same, but it's possible to find a new normal and to move forward," a reservist said.

The experiences of IDF reservists and their spouses like Idan, Dalia and others shed light on the complexities of returning to civilian life after a period of intense conflict, where the world seemed to be operating on a certain set of parameters, none of which make any sense after coming back from the anguish of war. Their stories of resilience, supported by family, peers and professionals, illustrate a gradual but hopeful journey back to normalcy.