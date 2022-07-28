63 Israeli Arabs die in 7 months from violent crime as families share pain of loss

Some 50 people died were shot dead, seven stabbed, four were killed by explosive devices and two were burned to death. Most were innocent bystanders who happened on to street fighting or were murdered inside their own homes.

Ynet will bring their stories, the grief that followed their deaths and the hopes that the violence plaguing Arab communities in Israel, would subside.

"It's been a month since my daughter was murdered and the investigation has gone nowhere," Badiya, the mother of Johara Khnifes, a Druze social activist who was killed from an explosive device placed in her car last June.

"The police tell me they have placed the investigation in the highest priority and I want to believe them but we have heard nothing new from them," she says.

"We are a good and peace-loving family," she says, "I wanted my daughter to stay near us but we lost her and the pain has engulfed us. I sometimes walk into her room pick up her cloths and cry for her and for her loss," she says.

I only went back to work last week, and I am trying to adjust to life and go on as if my daughter was still alive," she says.

Sadly, we wake up to more news of violence every day. We must all join-together. The responsibility is on all of us because as a society, we deserve to have a better life," Badiya says.









Wajdi's son Ali Fakhouri was sixteen when he was shot to death last month, along with his cousin near Nazareth.

"I don't want anything from the murderers," he says. "God will punish them. I just want to know why they killed my son," Wajdi says.

Since Ali's death we are in great pain. Walking around the house or leaving home without his is hard and we break down in tears," he says.

"My mother can't stop crying for her grandson. I don't know when this crime wave will end and we will be able to live our lives in safety," he says.

Amar Khujirat was killed in crossfire near his home last January, when rival gangs battled over stolen sand for construction.

"Since Amar's death, I have not worked," his father Mohammad says. I have to stay with my wife and the children who cannot believe Amar will not be returning home," he says.

When I step out of the house with another of my sons, I am terrified that he too is in danger and try to protect him with my body, from any potential bullet," he says.

"We had Amar after 17 years of marriage and lost him in seconds," he says. I try to give my family a sense of security back and anything else that the need," he says.

I hold the police responsible for the crime and violence. They should have confiscated the weapons. That was their job," he says.

"I'm sorry that some attorneys chose to defend the criminals even when their crimes are proven, as if to say: go on murdering people, we will represent you," he says.

Issa Abu al-Kiyan was 12 when he was critically injured in a fire, he held on for weeks and later died of his wounds.

He had worked in a mobile phone shop set ablaze in a dispute, Issa had nothing to do with.

"I've forgiven the family responsible," Najah, his father says. "I am leaving the matter to the police, to bring the murderers to justice," he says.

"I sat by Issa's hospital bed for 55 days. One time he woke up, had a drink of water and spoke to me about what happened. We were happy to see him back to life, but sadly he died," he died.

"It is difficult without him. live is no longer normal and we ask for him everyday and everywhere," he says.

"I call on everyone to end this violence, solve disputes peacefully to prevent pain and suffering," he says.

Razan Abbas walked out of her room when a bullet took her life, last March. She was 17-years old.

Waring families exchanged fire and a stray bullet entered her family's home.

"No one can feel the magnitude of our pain, but those who have lost a son or daughter to murder," father Abbas says.

"She was cut down in cold blood with no fault of her own. We are now trying to return to live but cannot forget our beloved daughter," he says.

Even after our tragedy, which was widely talked about, the shooting that threatens others is still going on in Arab communities, and it is sad that people do not learn from those mistakes, and instead they continue to fire their weapons and hurt others," he says.

We must cooperate to end this by reporting anyone carrying a weapon and hurting innocent people, to the police. These weapons took away all the happy things Razan had to look forward to," he says.
















