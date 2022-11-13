Reality star Shahaf Raz voted 2022 Israel's sexiest man alive

Reality TV star Shahaf Raz has won the title of Israel's sexiest man alive in 2022, beating out some stiff competition along the way.

The battle for the title, voted on by Ynet readers, was fierce, but Raz appeared to have caught the public's attention with his unique brand of approachable, I'm-just-your-good-buddy kind of attractiveness.

2 View gallery Shahaf Raz ( Photo: Gabriel Baharalia )

The alum of Israel's version of Big Brother managed to acquire a large tally of the overall vote, eclipsing his competitors. Ultimately, he amassed an impressive 44% of the vote.

Second place finish went to a reliable veteran of the competition, Israeli actor Yehuda Levi, who received 18% of the vote. The third place went to Channel 13 reporter Omer Yardeni who received 8% of the vote.

Fourth went to singer, actor and rapper Itay "Tuna" Zvulun, with 7% of the vote, and capping off the top five w none other than outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid. A fair compensation, we would say, for having been relegated to "opposition leader" status.

2 View gallery A respectable 5th place for the former Premier ( Photo: AFP )

Raz, 34, rose to prominence after appearing on 12th season of Big Brother, where he won the admiration of the Israeli public. His current girlfriend Talia Ovadia was eventually the one who emerged as the winner of that season, with Raz earning a third place.

The sexiest man alive competition has become Ynet's tradition since being initiated back in 2015 and becoming the Israeli equivalent to People's Magazine sexiest man alive title.