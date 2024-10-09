This is why Yoav Gallant's trip to Washington was scrapped by Netanyahu at the last minute





Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was set to touch down in Washington at midday on Wednesday. However, this visit – prompted by an invitation from the Pentagon last week – was abruptly postponed on Tuesday night due to last minute stipulations from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gallant is now sharing his perspective on the trip's delay, mere hours before his intended departure to the U.S.

3 View gallery President Biden, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant ( Photo: Miriam Allester )

As per his office's statement, last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin extended an invitation to Gallant for a formal visit to the United States. Upon receiving this invitation, Gallant promptly informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Gallant's office, "both agreed that the minister would prepare to depart on Tuesday night, following security discussions."

Gallant says the trip was deferred "at the Prime Minister's request," pending a conversation between Netanyahu and President Joe Biden, as became apparent on Tuesday. The Defense Minister's office added, "The Defense Minister represents the Israeli government and the prime minister, and any diplomatic travel will only proceed with official approval."

While awaiting a call from Biden, Netanyahu on Wednesday met with a delegation from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, making a pointed remark directed at the Biden administration: "There is only one force in the world confronting Iran – and that is Israel. However, this is not solely our fight – it is the struggle of the free world."

It was revealed by Ynet on Tuesday night that this wasn't the first such incident between the two. Prior to the incident barring Gallant from traveling to the U.S. and imposing conditions, which included "decisions on Israel's next actions," the prime minister previously demanded amid wartime to talk with a leader of a nation maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel, to which Gallant had discreetly traveled. The conversation occurred, and negotiations with Netanyahu allowed the flight to proceed.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets a delegation from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem ( Photo: GPO )





The Americans were stunned

Gallant's flight to the U.S., now postponed until after a potential discussion between Biden and Netanyahu on Wednesday, was aimed at enhancing coordination between Jerusalem and Washington as the IDF prepares to respond to Iran's second ballistic missile attack within a year.

Gallant, as noted, delayed his planned night flight partly because the government had not yet approved his trip. It is believed Netanyahu is actually wary of Gallant gaining more clout in the eyes of Biden and wants to demonstrate to his Likud base that he is preventing Gallant from coordinating with the U.S.

3 View gallery Gallant meeting Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

The Americans were utterly shocked on Tuesday, as this has gone from being a conflict between Netanyahu and Gallant to one also between Netanyahu and the Biden administration. The Defense Minister was invited by the Americans, who see him as "the war liaison," and he coordinated his trip with the Prime Minister's office. Until Tuesday night, despite lacking travel approval, Gallant's associates were confident the trip would proceed as planned.

Biden has long avoided a conversation with Netanyahu, while he spoke with President Isaac Herzog on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre the day before. The two are expected to speak Wednesday, in the wake of Netanyahu's ultimatum. However, U.S. sources denied an Israeli claim Wedenesday morning that Biden refused a direct request from Netanyahu for a conversation.

Lloyd Austin and Yoav Gallant meet in Washington in July ( Video: Elad Malka )





Sources in Washington stated the conversation between the two leaders was not feasible on Tuesday because Biden was engaged in discussions on response efforts to Hurricane Helene that struck the United States, and there is no connection to tensions with Netanyahu. According to U.S. sources, who subtly criticized Netanyahu, "a conversation between them was supposed to occur later this week, and Israel was aware of this."