‘This war tore me apart’: Three Israeli retirees who returned for reserve duty

For decades, Chief Warrant Officer (res.) Moti Ochayon, 62, served alongside fellow reservists Chief Warrant Officer (res.) Adiel, 53, and Chief Warrant Officer (res.) David, 65, in the IDF Artillery Corps before retiring.

The ongoing war in Gaza brought these three back together in uniform, volunteering at the maintenance workshop of the 209th Brigade. Since the war began, they didn’t wait for a call-up but showed up to repair electrical equipment, proving age is no barrier to service.

2 View gallery Adiel, David and Moti Ochayon ( Photo: IDF )

The war deeply affected Ochayon, prompting his return to reserve duty. “It broke me, tore me apart,” he said, reflecting on his decision. Initially, he assisted with food distribution to soldiers at northern outposts.

Meeting units there, he realized his expertise in maintenance and technology could offer more than handing out meals. A conversation with a female ordnance officer, struggling with a technical issue, sparked his resolve. When he offered help, it became clear he should volunteer in his field of expertise.

Ochayon reached out to military contacts, and within days, an ordnance officer who knew him from active duty offered him a reserve role. A week later, he was back in uniform, a seamless transition for someone who works as a civilian maintenance manager.

During his service, he reunited with Adiel and David, both of whom had also volunteered. “It was a very emotional reunion; we hadn’t been in touch since I left the army,” Ochayon said. Adiel, serving in another unit, encountered Ochayun during a repair visit and requested a transfer to join him and David, allowing the trio to serve together.

2 View gallery IDF reservists in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

The veterans shared stories from their past service, including time in Lebanon, captivating younger soldiers. “I never imagined I’d return to serve with my friends at this age, but we’re all thrilled to contribute,” Ochayon said. Having served 27 years in the IDF, he thought his military days were over.

“When I left, I said that chapter was behind me unless the army desperately needed me. This must be that moment,” he added. In 2024, Ochayon logged over 220 days of reserve duty, slightly less this year due to work constraints. “I’m not stopping because I want to but because my job demands it,” he said. “Honestly, I never enjoyed my service this much. Adiel and David feel the same.”