New study shows men fall in love faster, more often

While men often present themselves as tough, independent, and occasionally even emotionally detached, a surprising truth lies beneath the surface – they are actually the ones who fall in love first. A groundbreaking study has revealed that men fall in love nearly twice as fast as women.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

This intriguing research was conducted at the Australian National University, where 808 young adults, aged 18 to 25, from 33 different countries, including the United States, were surveyed. The aim of the study was to gain a deeper understanding of how men and women experience romantic love and to uncover the differences in the pace and nature of falling in love.

Findings are nothing short of surprising. While women take, on average, nearly two months to develop deep feelings for a partner, men report falling in love much more quickly – in just over four weeks. In the early stages of dating, men are already deeply immersed in their emotions, while women are often still exploring the relationship.

Published in the scientific journal Biology of Sex Differences, the study found that men fall in love, on average, after just 0.98 months from the beginning of a relationship, whereas for women, it takes 1.92 months. This represents a significant gap of almost an entire month.

How many times do people fall in love?

The study also shed light on the frequency of falling in love. Men reported having been in love an average of 2.6 times throughout their lives, while women reported falling in love about 2.3 times. While the difference may not seem dramatic, it is consistent enough to suggest that men not only fall in love faster but also slightly more frequently than women.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Interestingly, the findings suggest that romantic love is not a rare phenomenon, even at an early age. Most participants had already fallen in love at least once, despite being in their early twenties. The researchers estimate that many of them will experience love several more times in their lives, reinforcing the idea that falling in love is a fundamental part of emotional development and personal growth.

Who feels love more intensely?

The story takes a turn when it comes to the intensity of romantic emotions. Here, women take the lead. According to the study, women experience love more deeply and intensely than men. They are more likely to be committed to their relationships and far more prone to thinking – sometimes obsessively – about their partners.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The researchers attribute these differences to evolutionary factors. While men are biologically inclined to seek multiple partners as part of their reproductive strategy, women tend to prioritize quality and stability in their relationships. This predisposition means that when women do commit, they experience emotions with greater intensity.

Final takeaway

The study paints a fascinating picture of love, challenging stereotypes about how men and women approach relationships. Men, despite their exterior of emotional restraint, are quicker to fall in love and do so slightly more often. However, when it comes to the depth and strength of feelings, women emerge as the ones who experience love most profoundly. Together, these findings highlight the complex and nuanced ways in which love is experienced by both genders.