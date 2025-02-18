'Free my brother, bring Matan home'

Moshe Or remembers Oct. 7, 2023, with painful clarity. It was supposed to be a day of joy, Simchat Torah, a holiday celebrating faith and tradition. Instead, it became a day of horror for his family. As news of that day’s attacks in southern Israel trickled in, he had no idea that his brother, Avinatan Or, was at the Nova music festival, one of the first targets of the Hamas assault.

The first sign that something was wrong came through social media. Friends were searching for Avinatan. Frantic, Moshe scoured Instagram and Telegram, joining Hamas-linked channels in a desperate bid for information. Hours later, his worst fears were confirmed—a video emerged showing his brother being taken hostage. “I saw this video, and then I realized that Avinatan was kidnapped,” Moshe recalls.

2 View gallery Moshe Or, Avinatan Or ( Photo: IDF )

A Life Full of Promise

Avinatan, now 32, is an electrical engineer, a graduate of Ben-Gurion University, and an employee at Nvidia. He is a family man, a devoted uncle, and a passionate cook who delights in preparing elaborate dishes. “He never misses a family event,” Moshe says. “No matter how far he has to travel, he is always there.”

Avinatan and his girlfriend, Noa Argamani, had spent the night before the attack at her father’s home in Be’er Sheva before heading to the Nova festival. Both were kidnapped and taken to Gaza. While Noa was later rescued, Avinatan remains in captivity.

“The video of the kidnapping is also the last moment Noa saw Avinatan,” Moshe shares. “When she was released, we came to her and we wanted to hear if she saw Avinatan. And she really wanted to hear if we had any information about him.” Since her release, Noa has become an outspoken advocate for the remaining hostages, tirelessly meeting world leaders in an effort to secure their freedom.

2 View gallery Hamas terrorists abduct Avinatan Or and Noa Argamani in the Oct. 7 massacre

A Family’s Struggle

The Or family is large and deeply connected. With seven siblings, their home is always full—especially on Shabbat, with big meals and lively conversations. But since Oct. 7, 2023, their lives have been consumed by a different kind of gathering: a campaign to bring Avinatan home.

Moshe has traveled extensively, meeting officials and activists in France, England, and even Qatar to push for his brother’s release. “This has become my real job now,” he admits. “I’ll do whatever it takes.”

Their efforts have been met with frustration. The families of male hostages have been largely sidelined in the current negotiations, leaving them in a painful limbo. “People talk about ‘Phase A’ and ‘Phase B’ of the hostage release deals, but it’s not true. There is no ‘Phase B.’ There is no plan in place for the young men still held captive,” Moshe says. “They don’t talk about them. It really stresses us out.”

Moshe also highlights a troubling reality: “Nobody knows where the young men are. Nobody. We have no information. It’s as if they have disappeared. And that is the most terrifying part—there are no details, no updates, just silence.”

Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or abducted during Hamas massacre





A Message of Hope

Despite the uncertainty, Moshe refuses to lose hope. “Avinatan, if you can hear me, know that we are fighting for you. You will be released—it’s just a matter of time. Stay strong. Keep your head up. Imagine the moment you return home—what you’ll eat, who you’ll hug, the joy that awaits you. That day will come.”

“I want you to think about how your release day will look like,” Moshe continues, directing his words toward his brother. “What will you wear on your release day? Who will you meet? What will you say to people? How will mom react when she sees you? What food do you want her to cook for you? What beer do you want to drink? What kind of meat do you want on the grill? Think about all these things, let them occupy your mind, and they will give you strength,” Moshe continues.

As global negotiations continue, Moshe’s message to world leaders is clear: “There is no price too high for their freedom. The Israeli government must do whatever it takes. We won’t stop fighting until every last hostage is home.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

He also places hope in international intervention, particularly in the United States. “We really hope that [US President] Trump will help us,” Moshe says. “We hear his rhetoric. It’s very militant, and he wants the deal to be signed and all the hostages to return.”

The Or family’s struggle is far from over, but they remain united in their determination. “We are strong because we have to be,” Moshe says. “For Avinatan, for all the families waiting for their loved ones—we won’t give up.”

This report is reprinted with the permission of The Media Line



