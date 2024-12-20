Air Force pilots on Yemen strike tells Ynetnews: After bombs are dropped, there is no take-two

Major D. landed back in Tel Aviv at 5.30 AM on Thursday in his F-16 fighter jet, just as the sun was coming up over the Ramon airbase. The 26-year-old pilot had just completed the longest flight in his career thus far, sitting for 6-hours in a narrow cockpit and flying 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) from Israel, to attack in Yemen, while a ballistic missile was heading the other way, toward Israel.

His jet, was one of 14 planes involved in the strike on Houthi targets in Yemen including for the first time, in the capital Sanaa located in the center of the country. There were five targets, with dozens of components, that were hit by 80 heavy bombs in the capital and in the port cities along the coast. D. and his mates prepared for the mission for two weeks.

D. tried to get a good night's sleep before the strike including a nap in the afternoon ahead of the flight, to prepare his body for hours in the air and one of the more dangerous missions he had been assigned.

"The main difficulty is performing at the critical time in such an long mission, requiring me to be sharp and alert at all times," he tells Ynet and its sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth. "The way there was easier because there was quite a bit to do - inspection of the weapons systems, navigation in a crowded sky and refueling mid-flight which is always harder in the dark. Its no easy task to approach 10 meters at night in such a big plane," he says.

D. and his navigator had a tense moment when a light indicating a malfunction in the fuel tank was turned on. They had to fix the problem in the air, far from Israel, so as not to delay the mission. "We practice many scenarios and reactions in advance because there are always technical or operational problems on such long fights."

He says the pilots are prepared for them. "The money-time is when we drop the munitions. There is no take two. To see the bomb fall, and hit the Houthi tug-boats was a powerful moment," he says. "When I saw the bright light, I understood I hit the mark. Then some of the tension was released and on the flight back, we could talk about personal stuff, between ourselves and with the other pilots."

D. and the others did not encounter anti-aircraft fire although Iran supplied the Houthi rebels with ground-to-air missile systems. An officer in the Air Force war room prepared the pilots and synchronized the air control units and the aerial command plane that was on the mission.

"This kind of operation demands a precise connection of dozens of factors, intelligence, communications, computers, armaments, planning, information security – that are all concentrated into a few tense hours."

D. said another challenge was to avoid contact with civilian aircraft. "We did not know about the missile that was launched at Israel at the same time as our planes were on their way to Yemen," he said.

"It is hard to carryout an operational review of the results of the strike on infrastructure such as oil and energy facilities when they so far away, unlike in Lebanon or Gaza," he says. "In this case we carried out the strike in a unique way and were assisted by open intelligence the next morning, to understand the results, based on what was reported and filmed in Yemen."

D. is prepared for more. "If they want a war of attrition, they will get one. At least we hit our targets and have more in the bank."