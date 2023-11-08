Families of victims conflicted over showing clip of Hamas horrors









Some of the families of the victims of the Hamas massacre of October 7, have said they oppose the release of a 47 minute film taken mostly from Hamas head cameras, showing the horrific murders and torture committed by the terrorists. "I will never agree to its release," said Sabin Taesa, whos husband Gil and son Or were murdered. "I choose to celebrate life, not death. I will honor their memory in my own unique way, focusing only on the positive."

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

As the chilling 47-minute video, showing uncensored footage of Hamas' torturing and murdering of families on October 7 was shown to in Israel as well as worldwide, IDF spokesperson demanded stringent protocols that slowed the dissemination process, including the compulsory attendance of an IDF representative at each viewing.

3 View gallery Destruction in Kibbutz Be'eri ( Photo: Gadi Kabalo )

The military prepared delegates to oversee these viewings, with a primary focus on preventing any leaks of the video content. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advocating for unrestricted release of the material.

Mossad showed the footage to leaders of security agencies across the Arab world, even in countries that do not have diplomatic ties with Israel. Prominent Western intelligence agencies, like MI5 and the CIA, were also shown the 47 min. clip. The Shin Bet facilitated viewings in line with those held in the Arab and Western worlds. In the White House, two viewing had already taken place for officials.

The operation, steered by IDF spokesperson representatives in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry and Israeli embassies globally, is far-reaching. Initially, physical copies of the video were transported worldwide via couriers. Now, the distribution method has evolved to an encrypted link, which is only active for the duration of each viewing session. This operation is being conducted from the central hub at the military head quarters in Tel Aviv.

The footage has already been viewed in 30 countries to date, in a total of 70 screenings and seen by over a thousand people, meticulously handpicked, comprising of diplomats, policy makers, top-tier media executives and correspondents, and international influencers.

3 View gallery PM Netanyahu supports unrestricted access to the video ( Photo: Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP )

The video has been shown on four different occasions to the editorial teams of the New York Times located around the world. It's also been presented to military attaches both within Israel and internationally, even in nations that haven't necessarily shown favor towards Israel. The United Nations has already hosted three such viewings. This week, a viewing is being coordinated with star actress Gal Gadot in Hollywood, for senior industry executives, artists, and film industry professionals.

The IDF meticulously monitors each screening while maintaining a detailed record of the audience size per viewing. As part of the viewing protocol, audiences are asked to surrender their mobile devices and commit to not recording or disseminating any part of the footage.

3 View gallery UN ambassador Gilad Erdan showing pictures of the horrors