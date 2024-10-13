Brothers meet on battlefields first in Gaza, now in Lebanon

After completing an extended reserve duty in Gaza, Josh and Avi Ettinger had planned a joint trip abroad to celebrate Josh's 40th birthday. However, they never imagined they would meet in the middle of a Shiite village in southern Lebanon, just two months after sharing a smoke in the heart of the Gaza Strip.

On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, Josh—a father of four and married to Tali—was called up for reserve duty in the north, in preparation for the ground entry of a maneuvering brigade. Avi, his 35-year-old younger brother who lives in Modiin, received a similar call from the brigade's mobility unit commander and headed north. Avi's wife, Elisheva, and their three children celebrated the holiday with Josh's family at their parents' home in the town of Modi'in, not far from Jerusalem.

Early Thursday, under complete darkness, Avi led a mobility unit supplying forces in the heart of the Lebanese villages. Upon arrival, he recognized the company where his older brother served, and the two met with great excitement. "I just wanted to make sure he was okay and then update Mom so she wouldn’t worry," Avi recounted.

