Is the bra the new T-shirt? The fashion trend taking over runways

Would you leave the house wearing nothing but a bra on top? I imagine the answer is no, but in the fashion world, our everyday habits — such as wearing a shirt — aren't always what dictate the trends. In other words, bras have been a hot fashion trend for several seasons now. So hot, in fact, that the bra has gone from a hidden undergarment to a legitimate piece of outerwear in its own right.

For proof, look no further than the proliferation of bras at the latest international fashion month, where designers unveiled their spring 2027 collections. At Prada, for example, more than a third of the women's looks on the runway consisted of a skirt and bra. At Miu Miu, designed by the same woman, Miuccia Prada, tiny sports bras served as tops. The trend was also prominent at Simone Rocha, Fendi, Tom Ford, Erdem and seemingly everywhere else, as well as on various celebrities walking the red carpet.

Gallery Gigi Hadid at the Miu Miu fashion show ( Photo: GettyImages IL/ Giovanni Giannoni/WWD )

British Vogue recently devoted an article to the phenomenon under the headline "Bras are the new T-shirts." The article suggested that, as with almost everything else, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are partly to blame, along with stars such as Dakota Johnson. They have made revealing outfits so commonplace that the look has filtered down to fashion designers.

From the Prada runway ( Photo: Getty Images – Giovanni Giannoni/WWD )

Still, there's a difference between how a bra looks on celebrities and models and how it looks on an ordinary woman. Or, as Vogue put it: "Can anyone who isn't Gigi Hadid wear this?" The magazine therefore recommends embracing the trend with some restraint, such as wearing a bra under a sheer shirt or blazer.

From the Fendi runway ( Photo: Getty Images / Victor VIRGILE Gamma-Rapho )

The trend has also taken hold in Israel, where it repeatedly makes headlines and draws disapproving comments online. For example, model Yael Shelbia attended actress Omer Nudelman's wedding wearing a bra-like top, singer Agam Buhbut performed in a bra-inspired dress and Inbal Eldan, a contestant on the Israeli version of "Big Brother," filmed herself walking around a shopping mall wearing a bra. More recently, a music video featuring Anna Zak and Eden Golan embracing while wearing bras surfaced online. And these are just a few examples.

Pop star Tyla at the MTV Video Music Awards ( Photo: Getty Images – Frazer Harrison )

As far as I'm concerned, every woman should do what feels right for her. I have no problem with bras, nor do I have a problem with ultra-modest clothing. Every woman is entitled to her own worldview and sense of style.

Let's put it this way: I much prefer the women wearing bras to those attacking them on social media. The problem begins precisely when people try to tell us what we should wear and how we should look.